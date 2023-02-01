Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.

Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.

ISIN: CA2899003008

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 01.02.2023

Kursziel: CAD 16,20 (unverändert)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler

Highest and most extensive silver grades intersected

Eloro Resources announced assay results from eight more diamond drill holes

from its drilling programme at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic

project in the Potosi Department, South Bolivia. With consistent high

silver grades averaging 69.80g Ag/t over a length of 325.48m in drill hole

DHK-27, intercepts and grades continue to be highly remarkable in the Santa

Barbara deposit, in our view. In addition, Eloro could outline a second,

potential world-class tin deposit below the Iska Iska porphyry, extending

into the newly acquired Mina Casiterita property. With this, news flow

should remain strong, since the company is preparing, after 84,495m in 122

holes drilled, to resume diamond drilling in early February and is going to

publish the inaugural mineral resource estimate for Santa Barbara by the

end of Q1/2023e. We therefore reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of

Eloro Resources and our fully diluted share price target of CAD 16.20,

derived from an in-situ valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia

Pipe.

Eloro Resources again reported remarkable assay results from eight

additional diamond drill holes at the silver-tin polymetallic Iska Iska

project in southern Bolivia. The silver grades reported in drill hole

DHK-27 were the highest and most extensive intersected to date in the Santa

Barbara deposit. According to the company, 50% of this 860m drill hole

returned reportable intersections with mineralization intercepts averaging

172.09g Ag eq/t (equivalents per tonne). One drill hole (DHK-27)

intersected 202.43g Ag eq/t over 325.48m including a higher grade portion

of 395.98g Ag eq/t over 109.60m.

Not only did Eloro Resources report multiple reportable intersections, the

definition drilling has also more than doubled the volume of the high grade

zone (defined as grading greater than 90g Ag eq/t) to approximately 880mn

m3 from 369mn m3. In addition, the zone is open to the south, west, and

northwest as well as at depth, according to the company, with magnetic

inverse modelling and limited depth drilling indicating that the largest

tin porphyry is probably below the Iska Iska porphyry.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26321.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

