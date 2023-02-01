Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




01.02.23 09:37
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.



Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.


ISIN: CA2899003008



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 01.02.2023


Kursziel: CAD 16,20 (unverändert)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler



Highest and most extensive silver grades intersected



Eloro Resources announced assay results from eight more diamond drill holes


from its drilling programme at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic


project in the Potosi Department, South Bolivia. With consistent high


silver grades averaging 69.80g Ag/t over a length of 325.48m in drill hole


DHK-27, intercepts and grades continue to be highly remarkable in the Santa


Barbara deposit, in our view. In addition, Eloro could outline a second,


potential world-class tin deposit below the Iska Iska porphyry, extending


into the newly acquired Mina Casiterita property. With this, news flow


should remain strong, since the company is preparing, after 84,495m in 122


holes drilled, to resume diamond drilling in early February and is going to


publish the inaugural mineral resource estimate for Santa Barbara by the


end of Q1/2023e. We therefore reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of


Eloro Resources and our fully diluted share price target of CAD 16.20,


derived from an in-situ valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia


Pipe.



Eloro Resources again reported remarkable assay results from eight


additional diamond drill holes at the silver-tin polymetallic Iska Iska


project in southern Bolivia. The silver grades reported in drill hole


DHK-27 were the highest and most extensive intersected to date in the Santa


Barbara deposit. According to the company, 50% of this 860m drill hole


returned reportable intersections with mineralization intercepts averaging


172.09g Ag eq/t (equivalents per tonne). One drill hole (DHK-27)


intersected 202.43g Ag eq/t over 325.48m including a higher grade portion


of 395.98g Ag eq/t over 109.60m.



Not only did Eloro Resources report multiple reportable intersections, the


definition drilling has also more than doubled the volume of the high grade


zone (defined as grading greater than 90g Ag eq/t) to approximately 880mn


m3 from 369mn m3. In addition, the zone is open to the south, west, and


northwest as well as at depth, according to the company, with magnetic


inverse modelling and limited depth drilling indicating that the largest


tin porphyry is probably below the Iska Iska porphyry.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26321.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,306 € 2,162 € 0,144 € +6,66% 01.02./10:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA2899003008 A12C1E 3,90 € 2,07 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,306 € +6,66%  31.01.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,55 $ +8,97%  31.01.23
Düsseldorf 2,264 € +7,30%  08:11
Frankfurt 2,342 € +5,78%  09:37
Berlin 2,326 € +3,10%  10:04
Stuttgart 2,288 € +2,60%  09:24
  = Realtime
