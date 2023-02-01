Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
01.02.23 09:37
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Eloro Resources Ltd.
Unternehmen: Eloro Resources Ltd.
ISIN: CA2899003008
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 01.02.2023
Kursziel: CAD 16,20 (unverändert)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler
Highest and most extensive silver grades intersected
Eloro Resources announced assay results from eight more diamond drill holes
from its drilling programme at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic
project in the Potosi Department, South Bolivia. With consistent high
silver grades averaging 69.80g Ag/t over a length of 325.48m in drill hole
DHK-27, intercepts and grades continue to be highly remarkable in the Santa
Barbara deposit, in our view. In addition, Eloro could outline a second,
potential world-class tin deposit below the Iska Iska porphyry, extending
into the newly acquired Mina Casiterita property. With this, news flow
should remain strong, since the company is preparing, after 84,495m in 122
holes drilled, to resume diamond drilling in early February and is going to
publish the inaugural mineral resource estimate for Santa Barbara by the
end of Q1/2023e. We therefore reiterate our Buy rating for the shares of
Eloro Resources and our fully diluted share price target of CAD 16.20,
derived from an in-situ valuation of Iska Iska's Santa Barbara Breccia
Pipe.
Eloro Resources again reported remarkable assay results from eight
additional diamond drill holes at the silver-tin polymetallic Iska Iska
project in southern Bolivia. The silver grades reported in drill hole
DHK-27 were the highest and most extensive intersected to date in the Santa
Barbara deposit. According to the company, 50% of this 860m drill hole
returned reportable intersections with mineralization intercepts averaging
172.09g Ag eq/t (equivalents per tonne). One drill hole (DHK-27)
intersected 202.43g Ag eq/t over 325.48m including a higher grade portion
of 395.98g Ag eq/t over 109.60m.
Not only did Eloro Resources report multiple reportable intersections, the
definition drilling has also more than doubled the volume of the high grade
zone (defined as grading greater than 90g Ag eq/t) to approximately 880mn
m3 from 369mn m3. In addition, the zone is open to the south, west, and
northwest as well as at depth, according to the company, with magnetic
inverse modelling and limited depth drilling indicating that the largest
tin porphyry is probably below the Iska Iska porphyry.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26321.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,306 €
|2,162 €
|0,144 €
|+6,66%
|01.02./10:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA2899003008
|A12C1E
|3,90 €
|2,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,306 €
|+6,66%
|31.01.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,55 $
|+8,97%
|31.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|2,264 €
|+7,30%
|08:11
|Frankfurt
|2,342 €
|+5,78%
|09:37
|Berlin
|2,326 €
|+3,10%
|10:04
|Stuttgart
|2,288 €
|+2,60%
|09:24
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|250
|Eloro Resources Ltd NEW
|31.01.23
|456
|ELORO RES LTD (WKN: 9098.
|11.12.11