Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




23.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Einhell Germany AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Einhell Germany AG



Unternehmen: Einhell Germany AG


ISIN: DE0005654933



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 23.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 225,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Salis



Final Q3 slightly better than expected // Bottom-line stays strong



Einhell released better-than-expected final Q3 results, reflecting that the


company executes tight cost control amid a challenging market environment.


Q3 sales decreased by 5% yoy to EUR 230m (prelim: EUR 225m). While Eastern


Europe showed strong growth of 30% yoy, DACH decreased by 8% yoy as DIY


partners remained cautious to buy inventories. Positively, however, the


Power X-Change trend remained fully intact, growing by 3pp yoy to 45% of


group sales. Einhell confirmed its adjusted FY 23 guidance of EUR


1.0bn revenue. This implies an 8% sales growth yoy in Q4, which we consider


ambitious and therefore sit a notch lower at EUR 991m, implying 4% sales


growth against an easier comparable base.



Importantly, profitability remained at a healthy level. A significantly


improved gross margin of 39.7% (+3.7pp yoy) on the back of favorable mix


(i.e. higher share of PXC) and price increases almost fully compensated for


negative operating leverage and cost inflation. Hence, EBT margin decreased


by only 0.7pp yoy to 8.0%, still significantly exceeding pre-pandemic


levels (Q3 19: 4.5%). This also explains why Einhell confirmed its FY 23


bottom-line range of 8.0-8.5% ("low end", eNuW: 8.0%) despite


the weaker top-line.



In Q4, Einhell is seen to show a gradual recovery on both top- and


bottom-line. During our recent roadshow, CFO Teichert indicated that


discussions with DIY partners indicate a recovery in DACH while Einhell


continues to gain market share. In FY 24e, Einhell should return to growth


on the back of easier comps, sustained market share gains, positive M&A and


FX effects. Hence, we model 6% sales growth yoy to EUR 1,050m in FY 24e and


EBT margin is seen to recover slightly by 0.2pp yoy to 8.2% thanks to lower


input costs, positive mix effects and FX, which should turn into a tailwind


latest in H2 2024e.



Strategically, the US market should provide an attractive growth


opportunity. Following its successful international expansion in e.g.


Australia and Canada, a potential market entry could happen already in FY


24 via Einhell's proven success model: Gaining market access through the


acquisition of a small- to mid-sized local DIY brand and gradually


replacing the assortment with best-in-class price/value PXC products. The


US market looks attractive given that it is by far the largest DIY market


globally and Einhell's major rival Ryobi seems to neglect the online


channel as well as Tier-2/3 DIY stores, which Einhell aims to tackle.


Against this backdrop, valuation looks undemanding, trading at 8.9x PER 24e


and an 11.4% FCF yield. BUY, PT EUR 225.00, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28379.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


