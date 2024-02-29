Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Managementinterview

^

EasyMotionSkin revolutionizes the fitness experience with cutting-edge

technology

EasyMotionSkin presents itself as the 'world's smallest gym' and is aimed

at both fitness novices and experienced athletes with an advanced EMS

training system. The innovative technology uses patented dry electrodes

within a special EMS suit to activate up to 90% of the muscles using

low-frequency electrical impulses. This not only promotes increased oxygen

uptake and performance, but also enables optimum training results and

efficient regeneration. The development of this trademarked high-tech

product is based on the expert knowledge of a leading German cardiologist

and is supported by scientific studies that prove its positive effects. As

a premium product 'Made in Germany', EasyMotionSkin represents a milestone

in the digitalization of the fitness sector and is continuously expanding

its portfolio with innovative product solutions. The company is thus

positioning itself as a pioneer of a future-oriented technology provider in

the global health and lifestyle segment.

GBC AG: Could you give us a brief summary of what distinguishes

EasyMotionSkin and what the company's mission is?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: With its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin,

milon and FIVE, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has evolved from an innovative

fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented tech company in the

international health and lifestyle sector. Technological and thematic

leadership, the use of digitalization and the comprehensive range of

efficient training systems including hardware and software make

EasyMotionSkin the preferred partner for fitness providers and customers

worldwide. With expertise, innovation and commitment, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

and its fitness brands are dedicated to the goal of sustainably promoting

and maintaining the health, performance and vitality of its customers.

GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin focus on innovation to differentiate itself

in a constantly evolving market? Are there any current projects or

technologies that you are particularly proud of?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG's mission is to advance the

healthcare industry by providing products and services that are leading in

terms of topics and technology.

We are especially proud of our collaboration with the Austrian Space Forum.

EasyMotionSkin is the official outfitter of the AMADEE-24 MARS ANALOG

MISSION, a Mars simulation planned for March 2024 in Armenia. The

expedition is an authentic test run for astronautical exploration of the

Red Planet. A crew of analog astronauts wearing prototype spacesuits will

conduct experiments in preparation for future Mars exploration missions. As

a provider of innovative training systems, the collaboration with the

Austrian Space Forum is a recognition of our quality and effectiveness -

and it also means being part of an ambitious space project that will bring

humanity much closer to Mars.

Prolonged weightlessness causes muscle and bone loss, similar to

osteoporosis. The EasyMotionSkin EMS training system helps prevent muscle

atrophy and the resulting bone loss in weightlessness.

EasyMotionSkin was already part of the DLR/ESA space mission COSMIC KISS in

2021 and 2022 and flew to the ISS with German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer

aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Maurer trained with the EasyMotionSkin

training system both during the preparation phase and on the ISS.

Whether on earth or in space - EasyMotionSkin has an extraordinary and high

quality unique selling point.

GBC AG: How do you assess the current trends in the industry, and what

challenges does EasyMotionSkin possibly see in the coming years?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see a global trend toward a holistic approach.

People want to take responsibility for managing their health, fitness,

performance and aesthetics according to their preferences and needs. The

boundaries between wellness, activity, longevity and beauty are becoming

increasingly blurred, and responding to customer needs and behaviors will

be part of the challenge of the future. Those who can anticipate this trend

and serve it with a high-quality portfolio of products and services will be

able to further develop the industry and win customers as long-term

partners.

GBC AG: How is EasyMotionSkin adapting to the changing needs of customers?

What measures does the company take to maintain or increase customer

satisfaction?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see ourselves as a partner to our customers, take

our role as a leading designer and developer seriously, and have our finger

on the pulse of the times by thinking and working with a strong focus on

the future and anticipation, especially in this phase. In many ways, we see

ourselves as a first mover.

GBC AG: To what extent does EasyMotionSkin attach importance to

sustainability and social responsibility? Are there any specific

initiatives or practices that can be highlighted in this regard?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Sustainability plays a decisive role at

EasyMotionSkin, especially since our business purpose is already committed

to sustainability: to enable people to enjoy health, fitness, performance,

mental strength and joie de vivre for as long as possible.

Of course, economic and ecological sustainability are also important in our

day-to-day business. We live up to our social responsibility by supporting

numerous aid projects, but also by providing know-how and services to a

number of athletes with disabilities or after injuries.

GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin assess the current competitive environment,

and what strategies is the company pursuing to remain successful in the

face of competition?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We are currently investing a great deal of know-how

and manpower in future-oriented concepts, especially in the area of

customer acquisition and long-term customer loyalty - by supporting people

individually in achieving their goals and increasingly offering

well-designed systems for everyday life.

GBC AG: Are there any plans for further expansion of EasyMotionSkin?

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Our growth strategy and international expansion

remain intact and are being continuously pursued - whether with in-house

developments or targeted acquisitions to expand the company, whether with

new sales partners for an expanded product range, also internationally. We

are successful in Europe and in many other countries - and we still have a

lot of potential worldwide.

GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.

