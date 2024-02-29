Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Managementinterview




29.02.24 11:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to EasyMotionSkin Tec AG



Company Name: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Reason for the research: Managementinterview


Recommendation: Managementinterview


Last rating change:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



EasyMotionSkin revolutionizes the fitness experience with cutting-edge


technology



EasyMotionSkin presents itself as the 'world's smallest gym' and is aimed


at both fitness novices and experienced athletes with an advanced EMS


training system. The innovative technology uses patented dry electrodes


within a special EMS suit to activate up to 90% of the muscles using


low-frequency electrical impulses. This not only promotes increased oxygen


uptake and performance, but also enables optimum training results and


efficient regeneration. The development of this trademarked high-tech


product is based on the expert knowledge of a leading German cardiologist


and is supported by scientific studies that prove its positive effects. As


a premium product 'Made in Germany', EasyMotionSkin represents a milestone


in the digitalization of the fitness sector and is continuously expanding


its portfolio with innovative product solutions. The company is thus


positioning itself as a pioneer of a future-oriented technology provider in


the global health and lifestyle segment.



GBC AG: Could you give us a brief summary of what distinguishes


EasyMotionSkin and what the company's mission is?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: With its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin,


milon and FIVE, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has evolved from an innovative


fitness system manufacturer to a future-oriented tech company in the


international health and lifestyle sector. Technological and thematic


leadership, the use of digitalization and the comprehensive range of


efficient training systems including hardware and software make


EasyMotionSkin the preferred partner for fitness providers and customers


worldwide. With expertise, innovation and commitment, EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


and its fitness brands are dedicated to the goal of sustainably promoting


and maintaining the health, performance and vitality of its customers.



GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin focus on innovation to differentiate itself


in a constantly evolving market? Are there any current projects or


technologies that you are particularly proud of?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG's mission is to advance the


healthcare industry by providing products and services that are leading in


terms of topics and technology.



We are especially proud of our collaboration with the Austrian Space Forum.


EasyMotionSkin is the official outfitter of the AMADEE-24 MARS ANALOG


MISSION, a Mars simulation planned for March 2024 in Armenia. The


expedition is an authentic test run for astronautical exploration of the


Red Planet. A crew of analog astronauts wearing prototype spacesuits will


conduct experiments in preparation for future Mars exploration missions. As


a provider of innovative training systems, the collaboration with the


Austrian Space Forum is a recognition of our quality and effectiveness -


and it also means being part of an ambitious space project that will bring


humanity much closer to Mars.



Prolonged weightlessness causes muscle and bone loss, similar to


osteoporosis. The EasyMotionSkin EMS training system helps prevent muscle


atrophy and the resulting bone loss in weightlessness.



EasyMotionSkin was already part of the DLR/ESA space mission COSMIC KISS in


2021 and 2022 and flew to the ISS with German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer


aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Maurer trained with the EasyMotionSkin


training system both during the preparation phase and on the ISS.



Whether on earth or in space - EasyMotionSkin has an extraordinary and high


quality unique selling point.



GBC AG: How do you assess the current trends in the industry, and what


challenges does EasyMotionSkin possibly see in the coming years?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see a global trend toward a holistic approach.


People want to take responsibility for managing their health, fitness,


performance and aesthetics according to their preferences and needs. The


boundaries between wellness, activity, longevity and beauty are becoming


increasingly blurred, and responding to customer needs and behaviors will


be part of the challenge of the future. Those who can anticipate this trend


and serve it with a high-quality portfolio of products and services will be


able to further develop the industry and win customers as long-term


partners.



GBC AG: How is EasyMotionSkin adapting to the changing needs of customers?


What measures does the company take to maintain or increase customer


satisfaction?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We see ourselves as a partner to our customers, take


our role as a leading designer and developer seriously, and have our finger


on the pulse of the times by thinking and working with a strong focus on


the future and anticipation, especially in this phase. In many ways, we see


ourselves as a first mover.



GBC AG: To what extent does EasyMotionSkin attach importance to


sustainability and social responsibility? Are there any specific


initiatives or practices that can be highlighted in this regard?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Sustainability plays a decisive role at


EasyMotionSkin, especially since our business purpose is already committed


to sustainability: to enable people to enjoy health, fitness, performance,


mental strength and joie de vivre for as long as possible.



Of course, economic and ecological sustainability are also important in our


day-to-day business. We live up to our social responsibility by supporting


numerous aid projects, but also by providing know-how and services to a


number of athletes with disabilities or after injuries.


GBC AG: How does EasyMotionSkin assess the current competitive environment,


and what strategies is the company pursuing to remain successful in the


face of competition?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: We are currently investing a great deal of know-how


and manpower in future-oriented concepts, especially in the area of


customer acquisition and long-term customer loyalty - by supporting people


individually in achieving their goals and increasingly offering


well-designed systems for everyday life.



GBC AG: Are there any plans for further expansion of EasyMotionSkin?



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG: Our growth strategy and international expansion


remain intact and are being continuously pursued - whether with in-house


developments or targeted acquisitions to expand the company, whether with


new sales partners for an expanded product range, also internationally. We


are successful in Europe and in many other countries - and we still have a


lot of potential worldwide.



GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29017.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 28.02.2024 (15:02 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 29.02.2024 (11:00 Uhr)



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Krypto-Investments: Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) bis zu 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Krypto-Übernahme - Neuer 297% Crypto Hot Stock

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,70 € 5,85 € -0,15 € -2,56% 29.02./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LI1147158318 A3C7M8 10,50 € 4,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 5,25 € +1,94%  12:31
Frankfurt 4,10 € 0,00%  29.12.23
München 5,15 € -1,90%  08:00
Berlin 5,10 € -1,92%  08:13
Xetra 5,70 € -2,56%  28.02.24
Stuttgart 4,84 € -8,68%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs - Blockbuster gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...