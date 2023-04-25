Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.04.23 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG



Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 15.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Solid annual result 2022. Cooperations and new sales approaches contribute


to the high growth momentum expected in the medium term.



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published pro forma annual financial statements


for the listed parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG and the subsidiary


EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH. There are no comparative figures for the previous


year, as EMS GmbH was no longer included due to a purchase reversal.


According to the management, external sales of around EUR 4.7 million were


generated in the 2021 financial year. Thus, in the past fiscal year 2022,


sales revenues increased by 110.4% to EUR 9.89 million, of which the largest


part of the sales came from the B2C sector. A TV documentary about the


'Power Suit' for astronaut training on the ISS also contributed


significantly to an increase in awareness.



The company and also the entire industry were hit by cost increases. The


cost increases were primarily caused by inflation and supply chain


disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the shortage of


chips led to production bottlenecks and cost increases. The company also


continued to invest heavily in marketing to strengthen its brand.


Nevertheless, a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.77 million was achieved and a net


result of EUR 0.35 million.



The company plans to expand its traditional sales strategy to include a


rental and subscription model. The transition to a subscription model may


lead to a temporary decrease in revenue, but may result in sustainable


revenue growth in the long term. We expect overall revenue shifts of one


year and forecast revenues of EUR 10.02 million for 2023, EUR 22.11 million for


2024, and EUR 28.0 million for 2025. EasyMotionSkin also plans to address the


occupational health management market. We see a lot of potential here, as


effective health management can offer many benefits for employees. In


addition, a new study has shown that EMS training for back pain can be an


effective measure as part of occupational health management.



We expect EBITDA to be EUR 1.16 million in 2023 and to increase to EUR 5.07


million by 2025 due to scaling effects. However, the high marketing


expenses will impact earnings. We forecast net income of EUR 0.73 million in


2023, EUR 2.26 million in 2024, and EUR 3.25 million in 2025.



We have changed our valuation model and forecasts to EUR (previously: CHF),


as the pro forma consolidation was carried out in EUR. Based on the DCF


model, we adjust our price target to EUR 15.50 (previously: CHF 20.00 / EUR


20.32). The reason for the reduced price target is the increased risk-free


interest rate and the adjusted forecast. Against the backdrop of the upside


potential, we assign a Buy rating.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26847.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:45) German version: 25.04.2023 (12:15)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 26.04.2023 (11:00) German version: 26.04.2023 (12:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,75 € 8,95 € -0,20 € -2,23% 27.04./12:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LI1147158318 A3C7M8 12,30 € 6,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,75 € +11,46%  12:13
Berlin 8,45 € +1,81%  08:10
München 8,50 € +1,80%  08:00
Frankfurt 8,75 € +1,16%  09:15
Düsseldorf 8,70 € +0,58%  12:01
Xetra 8,75 € -2,23%  12:44
