Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 15.50 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Solid annual result 2022. Cooperations and new sales approaches contribute

to the high growth momentum expected in the medium term.

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published pro forma annual financial statements

for the listed parent company EasyMotionSkin Tec AG and the subsidiary

EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH. There are no comparative figures for the previous

year, as EMS GmbH was no longer included due to a purchase reversal.

According to the management, external sales of around EUR 4.7 million were

generated in the 2021 financial year. Thus, in the past fiscal year 2022,

sales revenues increased by 110.4% to EUR 9.89 million, of which the largest

part of the sales came from the B2C sector. A TV documentary about the

'Power Suit' for astronaut training on the ISS also contributed

significantly to an increase in awareness.

The company and also the entire industry were hit by cost increases. The

cost increases were primarily caused by inflation and supply chain

disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the shortage of

chips led to production bottlenecks and cost increases. The company also

continued to invest heavily in marketing to strengthen its brand.

Nevertheless, a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.77 million was achieved and a net

result of EUR 0.35 million.

The company plans to expand its traditional sales strategy to include a

rental and subscription model. The transition to a subscription model may

lead to a temporary decrease in revenue, but may result in sustainable

revenue growth in the long term. We expect overall revenue shifts of one

year and forecast revenues of EUR 10.02 million for 2023, EUR 22.11 million for

2024, and EUR 28.0 million for 2025. EasyMotionSkin also plans to address the

occupational health management market. We see a lot of potential here, as

effective health management can offer many benefits for employees. In

addition, a new study has shown that EMS training for back pain can be an

effective measure as part of occupational health management.

We expect EBITDA to be EUR 1.16 million in 2023 and to increase to EUR 5.07

million by 2025 due to scaling effects. However, the high marketing

expenses will impact earnings. We forecast net income of EUR 0.73 million in

2023, EUR 2.26 million in 2024, and EUR 3.25 million in 2025.

We have changed our valuation model and forecasts to EUR (previously: CHF),

as the pro forma consolidation was carried out in EUR. Based on the DCF

model, we adjust our price target to EUR 15.50 (previously: CHF 20.00 / EUR

20.32). The reason for the reduced price target is the increased risk-free

interest rate and the adjusted forecast. Against the backdrop of the upside

potential, we assign a Buy rating.

