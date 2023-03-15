Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY
15.03.23 12:01
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318
Anlass der Studie: Management Interview
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 20.00 CHF
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer
There is a lot of movement at EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - a sales expansion,
expansion of the management team and a possible company acquisition. We
talked about the details with Jürgen Baltes, President of the Board of
Directors and Managing Director, of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG.
EasyMotionSkin offers a sophisticated EMS training system known as the
'world's smallest gym', accessible to beginners and athletes alike. The EMS
suit is equipped with patented dry electrodes that stimulate up to 90% of
the body's muscles with low-frequency electrical pulses. This leads to
increased oxygen uptake, performance enhancement, optimal training effects
and regeneration.
GBC AG: Before we discuss the latest developments, perhaps a brief
introduction of the products for investors and readers who are not yet
familiar with EasyMotionSkin. What products does EasyMotionSkin offer and
what advantages do the EMS training systems offer users compared to
conventional training equipment? How does the EasyMotionSkin solution
differ from other EMS providers?
Jürgen Baltes: EasyMotionSkin offers an innovative EMS training system that
is ideal for both training and regeneration. As a tech company, we also
offer an easy-to-use app that allows users to choose from different
programmes. Whether fat burning, endurance or recovery - the body muscles
are highly effectively stimulated with low-frequency current pulses in our
high-tech training suit. Our product range is aimed at everyone who wants
to lead a healthier and fitter life. Studies prove the positive effects,
which include muscle building, a purified body, better body tension,
optimised recovery and generally more vitality and performance. We see
ourselves as a premium brand, are Made in Germany and address customers in
both the B2C and B2B sectors with our EMS training system - primarily in
the DACH region, but also globally.
GBC AG: Most recently EasyMotionSkin published that market expectations are
being met. So the strategy seems to be working. Now a change in strategy
has also been published. In addition to the classic one-time sale, a
subscription and rental model is to be offered. How did the strategy change
come about and which customers are to be addressed?
Jürgen Baltes: It is not so much a change as a sales expansion, an
extension. Up to now, we have mainly relied on classic one-off sales, but
now we are adding subscription and rental variants to the range.
The new subscription and rental models can now be used - in addition to
fitness studios, physio and health facilities - by businesses from the
hotel, tourism, beauty and cosmetics sectors. Subscription and rental
solutions are customer-friendly offers that are well received in the B2B
segment. They are easy to calculate and can be integrated effortlessly into
one's own business. Our customers can thus create an uncomplicated entry
into new or additional business and generate regular income without tying
up capital. We as a company will profit from the recurring revenues.
GBC AG: In addition to the adjusted strategy, a personnel change was also
published. How is the management team changing?
Jürgen Baltes: The strategic expansion was accompanied by a personnel
change on 01 March 2023. Christian Keck (54), an internationally
experienced sales professional and entrepreneur with responsibility for
sales and marketing, was recruited to take on the role of Board of
Directors of the public limited company and Managing Director of the GmbH.
The previous member of the board of directors, Michael Spitznagel, will now
devote himself exclusively to the expansion of the franchise concept as
managing director of BodyClub24 GmbH.
GBC AG: The EasyMotionSkin solution is an exciting opportunity for
companies to provide occupational health management. How could this concept
be designed and what advantages does this offer companies?
Jürgen Baltes: With the EasyMotionSkin training system, companies can offer
their employees state-of-the-art possibilities for fitness training and
health promotion within the framework of company health management. Only
recently, a study was published by the Sana Heart Centre in Cottbus that
shows our EMS training to be a highly effective measure within the
framework of occupational health management and clearly confirms the
positive effects, such as more muscle strength, significantly less back
pain, an improvement in performance and generally a (re-)entry into a
healthier, more active lifestyle.
We are noticing growing interest in this area on the part of companies.
Fewer days of absence, high-performing employees and ultimately also the
positioning as an innovative and attractive employer are just some of the
advantages of this fiscally interesting measure for companies.
GBC AG: A highlight last year was that the EasyMotionSkin suit was also
part of the ISS space mission 'Cosmic Kiss'. Will there be a follow-up
mission and what was the result of the last space mission?
Jürgen Baltes: Participation in the ESA space mission 'Cosmic Kiss' was
certainly an accolade for our EMS training system. The German astronaut
Matthias Maurer - under the scientific direction of the Charité Berlin -
successfully trained on the ISS with EasyMotionSkin against muscle atrophy
and bone loss. Fortunately, there are currently talks concerning future
space projects. I am not allowed to say more at this point.
GBC AG: EasyMotionSkin is currently looking into the acquisition of
BodyClub 24 GmbH. How did this come about and what exactly does BodyClub 24
do? What added value can be achieved through the takeover?
Jürgen Baltes: The BodyClub offers attractive EMS training with the
BodyClub app, which enables synchronised training - that is, training
exercises and impulses are optimally coordinated. Potential operators are
offered a ready-to-use and future-oriented franchise concept that offers
entrepreneurs, investors, career changers as well as founders a promising
business with an established premium brand in the upscale fitness market.
Integrating the BodyClub into EasyMotionSkin Tec AG is a sensible measure
from which both sides can benefit in the long term. With its own franchise
model in the company, EasyMotionSkin will of course remain a system
supplier in the future, obtain additional point of sale locations in the
core market and will generate new sales potential through scaling effects.
Our product will be expanded with first-class video content to animated
trainings and thus we address a new target group that particularly values
this offer.
The 'EasyMotionSkin BodyClub' in turn - that would be the future name -
should be happy about additional manpower, resources and infrastructure -
and thus about more marketing effects, reputation and efficiency in product
and system development.
GBC AG: Finally, a brief outlook. Where do you see the company in 5 years?
Jürgen Baltes: The company will continue on its chosen path. We are
focusing on a strong expansion in the B2B area - especially through
strategic partnerships with strong players in the market who want to enter
into synergies with our premium brand and offer or transport our highly
effective training technology. This will open up new target groups and
market segments for us.
With the expansion of the sales strategy, we are anchoring ourselves more
strongly in existing and new market segments. Marketing measures such as
those as sponsor of the German Hockey Association and the bobsleigh team
around Hansi Lochner ensure broad-based awareness. Scientific research
results such as the successful participation in the ESA space mission
'Cosmic Kiss' or the Sana Heart Centre study prove the effectiveness and
tangibly ensure acceptance and appreciation.
GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26551.pdf
++++++++++++++++
