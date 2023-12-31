Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY
08.12.22 12:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318
Anlass der Studie: Management Interview
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 20.00 CHF
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer
The 'world's smallest gym' presented itself very well at the Munich Capital
Markets Conference, investors can now also test the training system on
site
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG presented itself very well with its 'smallest gym in
the world' at the Munich Capital Markets Conference on November 15, 2022.
For example, the company presented its EMS training suit with its patented
dry electrode system to investors. By stimulating the body's muscles with
low-frequency electrical impulses, oxygen uptake can be increased and an
increase in performance as well as optimal training effects and
regeneration can be achieved. After the conference, the company will offer
investors the opportunity to see the technology product for themselves in
person at the company's premises.
Matthias Greiffenberger, an analyst for GBC AG, took the opportunity at the
MKK to conduct an interview with the head of sales, Michael Spitznagel, and
the head of finance, Werner Murr, about the product, the company and the
outlook going forward.
GBC AG: The MKK was the first capital market conference of EasyMotionSkin
Tec AG after the IPO. How was your experience?
Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: For us as EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, it was
very positive that numerous interested parties were present at our
presentation. The MKK is a great opportunity for a company to present
itself extensively to the capital market, the press and potential
investors.
GBC AG: The past year was characterized by supply chain problems and the
corona crisis. In your view, have these problems been completely resolved?
Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: Completely resolved is too much to say.
But we are on the right track. Delivery times for various parts are still
affected and gym operations are also suffering from the after-effects of
corona. Despite these obstacles, we will succeed in significantly
increasing our sales this year. We have used the recent past to optimize
our product range and our distribution channels.
GBC AG: How would you imagine the optimization of sales?
Michael Spitznagel: As a company, we have to constantly evolve and consider
new avenues. In this day and age, online sales are state of the art and we
will also test this at EasyMotionSkin. In addition to our partner sales
model, we will also address our customers directly in the future.
GBC AG: At the MKK, you also addressed the issue of rental/subscription
models. How does this affect the figures and the future of the company?
Michael Spitznagel: We can't say at the moment what the impact will be, we
have only just started with it. The creation of recurring revenues is
important for us, as we then have cash flows that can be planned well. Due
to the attractiveness of the rental conditions, this model could be scaled
upwards as desired.
GBC AG: Will there be a change in the business model due to
rental/abandonment models?
Michael Spitznagel: In the current status of the company, we will not
radically change our business model, but will gradually adapt it and
initially also operate it in parallel in some form.
GBC AG: How has your business developed in the current year?
Michael Spitznagel: The year has gone well so far. We have published
current figures for MKK in the form of interim financial statements as of
October 31, 2022. According to this, we generated sales of around CHF 8.6
million by the end of October. We estimate that we will have generated
additional sales of around CHF 1.5 million by the end of the year, so that
we will end up with around CHF 10 million. Thus, we should more than double
our sales in the current year compared to the previous year.
GBC AG: When we talk about EMS, the question arises as to how a customer
can imagine this feeling?
Michael Spitznagel: Theoretically, our product can be explained very well,
but it is important to get to know EasyMotionSkin in practice. The
experience is outstanding, the rate of positive purchase decisions is
extremely high at over 75%.
GBC AG: You mentioned that it is very important in the EMS industry that
customers experience the stimulation for themselves once. How and where can
customers try out the EasyMotionSkin system?
Michael Spitznagel: To experience the full experience, we cordially invite
anyone and everyone interested to our DOME in Seefeld. Alternatively, there
is the possibility to do a test training with one of our numerous
consultants-also privately at home. For this, please contact us via
ir@ems.ag or directly via our contact form at:
https://easymotionskin.com/de/interest
GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26161.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
+++++++++++++++
Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 08.12.2022 (09:20 Uhr)
Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 08.12.2022 (12:00 Uhr)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,60 €
|9,45 €
|0,15 €
|+1,59%
|08.12./11:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LI1147158318
|A3C7M8
|10,30 €
|6,50 €