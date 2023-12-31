Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG



Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Anlass der Studie: Management Interview


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 20.00 CHF


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



The 'world's smallest gym' presented itself very well at the Munich Capital


Markets Conference, investors can now also test the training system on


site 



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG presented itself very well with its 'smallest gym in


the world' at the Munich Capital Markets Conference on November 15, 2022.


For example, the company presented its EMS training suit with its patented


dry electrode system to investors. By stimulating the body's muscles with


low-frequency electrical impulses, oxygen uptake can be increased and an


increase in performance as well as optimal training effects and


regeneration can be achieved. After the conference, the company will offer


investors the opportunity to see the technology product for themselves in


person at the company's premises.



Matthias Greiffenberger, an analyst for GBC AG, took the opportunity at the


MKK to conduct an interview with the head of sales, Michael Spitznagel, and


the head of finance, Werner Murr, about the product, the company and the


outlook going forward.



GBC AG: The MKK was the first capital market conference of EasyMotionSkin


Tec AG after the IPO. How was your experience?



Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: For us as EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, it was


very positive that numerous interested parties were present at our


presentation. The MKK is a great opportunity for a company to present


itself extensively to the capital market, the press and potential


investors.



GBC AG: The past year was characterized by supply chain problems and the


corona crisis. In your view, have these problems been completely resolved?



Michael Spitznagel / Werner Murr: Completely resolved is too much to say.


But we are on the right track. Delivery times for various parts are still


affected and gym operations are also suffering from the after-effects of


corona. Despite these obstacles, we will succeed in significantly


increasing our sales this year. We have used the recent past to optimize


our product range and our distribution channels.



GBC AG: How would you imagine the optimization of sales?



Michael Spitznagel: As a company, we have to constantly evolve and consider


new avenues. In this day and age, online sales are state of the art and we


will also test this at EasyMotionSkin. In addition to our partner sales


model, we will also address our customers directly in the future.



GBC AG: At the MKK, you also addressed the issue of rental/subscription


models. How does this affect the figures and the future of the company?



Michael Spitznagel: We can't say at the moment what the impact will be, we


have only just started with it. The creation of recurring revenues is


important for us, as we then have cash flows that can be planned well. Due


to the attractiveness of the rental conditions, this model could be scaled


upwards as desired.



GBC AG: Will there be a change in the business model due to


rental/abandonment models?



Michael Spitznagel: In the current status of the company, we will not


radically change our business model, but will gradually adapt it and


initially also operate it in parallel in some form. 



GBC AG: How has your business developed in the current year?



Michael Spitznagel: The year has gone well so far. We have published


current figures for MKK in the form of interim financial statements as of


October 31, 2022. According to this, we generated sales of around CHF 8.6


million by the end of October. We estimate that we will have generated


additional sales of around CHF 1.5 million by the end of the year, so that


we will end up with around CHF 10 million. Thus, we should more than double


our sales in the current year compared to the previous year.



GBC AG: When we talk about EMS, the question arises as to how a customer


can imagine this feeling?



Michael Spitznagel: Theoretically, our product can be explained very well,


but it is important to get to know EasyMotionSkin in practice. The


experience is outstanding, the rate of positive purchase decisions is


extremely high at over 75%. 



GBC AG: You mentioned that it is very important in the EMS industry that


customers experience the stimulation for themselves once. How and where can


customers try out the EasyMotionSkin system?



Michael Spitznagel: To experience the full experience, we cordially invite


anyone and everyone interested to our DOME in Seefeld. Alternatively, there


is the possibility to do a test training with one of our numerous


consultants-also privately at home. For this, please contact us via


ir@ems.ag or directly via our contact form at:


https://easymotionskin.com/de/interest



GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26161.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 08.12.2022 (09:20 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 08.12.2022 (12:00 Uhr)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



