Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): BUY




30.08.22 12:31
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG


ISIN: LI1147158318



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 20.00 CHF


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Numerous cooperations should offer further growth opportunities. Continued


high growth momentum expected.



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG was able to establish numerous cooperations and


partnerships and we expect significant operational improvements for the


following years. In the past fiscal year 2021, the company, similar to the


entire fitness market, was affected by the challenges of the COVID-19


pandemic as well as supply bottlenecks from Asia. According to management,


external sales across all companies amounted to approximately EUR 4.7


million.



The company has not yet published consolidated financial statements.


Consolidated financial statements are planned for the first time for the


fiscal year 2023. As there are internal settlements between the companies


EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH and EMS GmbH, the sales and


results cannot be totaled. At EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, net sales fell by


38.8% to CHF 2.52 million (previous year: CHF 4.11 million), although a


large proportion of this is attributable to non-EMS business units in the


previous year. In contrast, the sales of EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH increased


by 9.3% to EUR 4.37 million (previous year: EUR 4 million). At EUR1.76


million (previous year: EUR1.79 million), sales at EMS GmbH remained at the


previous year's level.



EasyMotionSkin Tec AG's EBITDA decreased to CHF -0.35 million (PY: CHF 2.25


million) due to significantly lower sales. Because of their conversion of


shareholder loans, a net result of CHF 4.28 million had been achieved in


the previous year; in the past financial year 2021, the net result amounted


to CHF -0.4 million. At EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH, EBITDA fell to EUR -0.35


million (previous year: EUR 0.05 million) and the net result to EUR -0.53


million (previous year: EUR 0.04 million). At EMS GmbH, EBITDA increased by


112% to EUR 0.44 million (previous year: EUR 0.21 million), despite sales


remaining at the previous year's level. A net result of EUR 0.19 million


(previous year: EUR -0.10 million) was achieved through interest discounts.



We expect significant sales increases in the coming years. We expect sales


to increase to EUR 10.1 million (2022), EUR 24.7 million (2023) and EUR 32


million (2024). Important growth impulses are expected to come from the new


managing director of EasyMotionSkin Tec GmbH (Michael Spitznagel). In


addition, a cooperation agreement could be concluded with an


internationally active automobile manufacturer to test research and


installation in cars. Further use of the suits in ESA space missions could


also be used, which should further strengthen the brand. In addition, ACISO


plans to open numerous 'YOUR HEALTH CLUBs' in Europe; here, a supply and


marketing cooperation was concluded with EasyMotionSkin. Furthermore,


cooperations have been concluded in the beauty and medical sectors. Thus,


numerous growth fields have been opened, which should pay off over the next


few years.



On the earnings side, we expect EBITDA of CHF 0.25 million for the current


fiscal year 2022, followed by CHF 4.49 million for 2023 and CHF 6.02


million for 2024. Due to scaling effects, there should be successive margin


improvements. In total, we expect a net result of CHF -0.46 million for the


current fiscal year, followed by CHF 2.66 million in 2023 and CHF 3.74


million in 2024.



Due to the slightly reduced forecasts and the increased risk-free interest


rate, we have adjusted our price target to CHF 20.00 / EUR 20.32


(previously: CHF 21.00 / EUR 19.28) and confirm our Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25221.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date and time of completion of the study: 30.08.2022 (12:30 a.m.) German version: 22.08.2022 (09:00 a.m.)


Date and time of the first dissemination of the study: 30.08.2022 (10:25 a.m.) German version:22.08.2022 (12:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...