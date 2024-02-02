Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.02.24 09:26
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG



Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG


ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 02.02.2024


Kursziel: 4.80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Topic: After a historically bad year 2023 for EVDI and the whole sector,


the worst seems to be over, and


we see light at the end of the tunnel for EVDI. Here is why:



The real-estate sector shows first signs of a recovery. Apart from


normalizing construction cost inflation


(4.3% in Q4'23 vs 16.9% in Q4'22), real estate prices are coming down as


well, as shown by the Q3


housing price index (-10.2% yoy). That paired with declining financing


rates (10y swap rates are -95bps


since October), should allow for a revitalization of the industry in 2024


that should bode well for EVDI.


Cross-selling potential with wevest. Once the integration of wevest is


completed, we expect crossselling


potentials between the wevestŽs and EVDIŽs customer base strengthening the


client relationship.


ECSP license enable new products. The recently granted ECSP license, allows


EVDI to offer new


products such as whole loans and senior loans. On top, cross-country


generation and financing of loans


is possible. That, paired with the wevest license which allows for loans


with a volume of up to EUR 8m,


should drive sales going forward.



Interesting opportunities in the renewable space. Like its peer Exporo,


EVDI could further diversify its


business by additionally offering renewable energy projects such as solar


parks on its platform. We observe


that the demand for such products on the investor as well as on the project


developer side is growing.


While the margins (spreads) in this space are lower due to lower interest


expenses, the risks are


lower as well.



Apart from that, EVDI announced changes in the management board end of last


year. Tobias Barten


(former Co-CEO) left the company to take over as CEO of EVDIŽs partner


Engel&Völkers Capital. Karl


Poerschke, the former Head of Finance succeeded in the role of COO. While


we consider Karl as a perfect


match, the new role of Tobias should further fuel collaborations between


EVDI and EVC.


While we see a lot of upside in the mid-term, we remain conservative for


the moment, trimming our estimates


for FY23 and beyond in order to reflect the weak industry sentiment with


insolvencies and delays


that could cause impairments.



HOLD with a reduced PT of EUR 4.80, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28787.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Bitte warten...