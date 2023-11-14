Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG



Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG


ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 14.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 5,20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Strong 9M after soft H1 // Market remains challenging; chg.



Topic: Yesterday, EVDI published surprisingly strong indication for 9M


figures compensating for weak H1 figures published earlier this month. The


outlook however remains clouded.



Operating income came in at EUR 3.1m (-6% yoy), including c. EUR 2.8m sales, c.


EUR 0.2m financial income (mostly from associated companies) as well as c. EUR


0.1m other operating income (all eNuW). The strong topline figure compares


to EUR 1.5m in H1 and should be mainly due to higher margins on the financing


volume which decreased by 30% yoy to EUR 25.8m.



EBIT of EUR -1.3m remained stable vs H1 as cost cutting measures seem to bear


fruit paired with a sequentially improving topline.



With the strong indicative 9M figures in the books, management became more


optimistic with regards to the FY23 figures, now expecting to exceed our


old sales estimate (eNuW: EUR 2.8m) by 35-45% and reach an operating income


of EUR 4.3-5.0m.



As the situation in the German real estate market is seen to remain


depressed, driven by inflation and rising interest rates, which weigh heavy


on the whole industry, we are more cautious than management regarding FY23


as ramped-up financing costs and increased default risks should continue to


burden EVDIŽs operationsas both naturally reduce the number of attractive


projects for EVDI (in terms of risk-return).



Beyond 2023, the outlook is brighter: EVDI is facing a long-term growing


market, interest rate hikes seem to slow down and prices in the real-estate


market started to decrease. All that should drive the number of projects


and volumes again. Further, the takeover of wevest that unlocked bigger


transactions, new products and cross-selling potentials, and the regional


expansion should start to bear fruit.



Thanks to future topline growth paired with the scalable and diversified


platform business model, we see stable EBIT margin north of 20% in the mid-


to long-term (eNuW: FYŽ27e), which is in line with managements long-term


vision (20% EBIT-margin).



As the short term outlook is clouded and the uncertainty in the industry is


high, the stock remains a HOLD for the moment with a slightly increased PT


of EUR 5.20 (old: EUR 5.00) based on DCF.



