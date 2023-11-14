Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG

Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG

ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 14.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 5,20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

Strong 9M after soft H1 // Market remains challenging; chg.

Topic: Yesterday, EVDI published surprisingly strong indication for 9M

figures compensating for weak H1 figures published earlier this month. The

outlook however remains clouded.

Operating income came in at EUR 3.1m (-6% yoy), including c. EUR 2.8m sales, c.

EUR 0.2m financial income (mostly from associated companies) as well as c. EUR

0.1m other operating income (all eNuW). The strong topline figure compares

to EUR 1.5m in H1 and should be mainly due to higher margins on the financing

volume which decreased by 30% yoy to EUR 25.8m.

EBIT of EUR -1.3m remained stable vs H1 as cost cutting measures seem to bear

fruit paired with a sequentially improving topline.

With the strong indicative 9M figures in the books, management became more

optimistic with regards to the FY23 figures, now expecting to exceed our

old sales estimate (eNuW: EUR 2.8m) by 35-45% and reach an operating income

of EUR 4.3-5.0m.

As the situation in the German real estate market is seen to remain

depressed, driven by inflation and rising interest rates, which weigh heavy

on the whole industry, we are more cautious than management regarding FY23

as ramped-up financing costs and increased default risks should continue to

burden EVDIŽs operationsas both naturally reduce the number of attractive

projects for EVDI (in terms of risk-return).

Beyond 2023, the outlook is brighter: EVDI is facing a long-term growing

market, interest rate hikes seem to slow down and prices in the real-estate

market started to decrease. All that should drive the number of projects

and volumes again. Further, the takeover of wevest that unlocked bigger

transactions, new products and cross-selling potentials, and the regional

expansion should start to bear fruit.

Thanks to future topline growth paired with the scalable and diversified

platform business model, we see stable EBIT margin north of 20% in the mid-

to long-term (eNuW: FYŽ27e), which is in line with managements long-term

vision (20% EBIT-margin).

As the short term outlook is clouded and the uncertainty in the industry is

high, the stock remains a HOLD for the moment with a slightly increased PT

of EUR 5.20 (old: EUR 5.00) based on DCF.

