Original-Research: EPTI AB (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: EPTI AB - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu EPTI AB



Unternehmen: EPTI AB


ISIN: SE0013774668



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 9.16 SEK


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Adjustment of NAV due to market conditions; Still very high upside


potential; Very promising investment Apotekamo executes financing round and


significantly increases valuation; Target price SEK 9.16 / EUR 0.85;


Rating: Buy



In the first half of 2022, consolidated sales increased by 489.6% to SEK


101.46 million (PY: SEK 17.21 million). With its own work capitalized and


the low level of other operating income, total operating performance


increased by 348.7% to SEK 117.19 million (PY: SEK 26.12 million).



However, EBITDA decreased to SEK -11.46 million (PY: SEK -0.66 million) due


to the Talnox Group AB acquisition. This investment contributes a high


share of sales, but has comparatively lower margins. In total, operating


costs increased to SEK 128.65 million (PY: SEK 26.78 million).


Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses from the reverse


acquisition reduced EBIT to SEK -54.24 million (PY: SEK -3.53 million).


Write-downs on investments amounting to SEK -6.2 million (PY: 0) were also


made. As a result, net income amounted to SEK -62.87 million (previous


year: SEK -3.55 million) and was, thus, significantly below the previous


year's figure.



The second quarter, viewed in isolation, already shows a significantly more


positive picture again with a positive EBITDA. In the second quarter, total


operating performance increased to 349.8% to SEK 54.6 million (PY: SEK


12.14 million) and EBITDA increased to SEK 0.55 million (PY: SEK -2.77


million). On the one hand, the improvement in earnings is due to the fact


that it is no longer necessary to consolidate the investments in Bruger,


Workamo, Apotekamo and D1: these investments are growing strongly, but also


require high marketing budgets. On the other hand, EPTI Services achieved


significant improvements in earnings.



According to our revaluation of EPTI Services and Apotekamo as well as the


warrants, we have determined a positive valuation discrepancy (hidden


reserves) amounting to SEK 226.67 million. The valuation discrepancy, in


addition to the NAV of SEK 726 million determined after June 30, 2022,


results in a total NAV, according to the GBC approach, of SEK 952.67


million.



This corresponds to a NAV per share of SEK 9.16 or EUR 0.85.



At the current price of EUR 0.23 (Xetra, 02.09.22 17:38), this means a


significant upside potential of 269.6% and therefore we assign a BUY


rating.



Even if we only consider the NAV on a K3 basis of SEK 726 million, this


would result in a NAV per share of SEK 6.98, or EUR 0.65 per share, which


also represents an enormous upside potential to the current share price of


182.6%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25415.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 09.09.2022 (12:30)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 12.09.2022 (10:00 a.m.)


Validity of the target price: until max. 31/12/2023



Bitte warten...