Original-Research: ELARIS AG (von GBC AG): GBC Management Interview

ELARIS AG - from GBC AG

Company Name: ELARIS AG

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann

25/03/2024 - GBC management interview with Lars Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG

'We expect a strong financial year in 2024, as driven by the continued

strong growth in the e-mobility market.'

ELARIS AG (ELARIS) is a German company and a provider of fully electric

e-vehicles in the fast-growing e-mobility sector. As an automotive

manufacturer, ELARIS sources its electric cars from well-known Chinese

e-vehicle manufacturers (contract manufacturing) and sells them itself

(online sales) and via sales partners under its own ELARIS brand in Germany

and a number of other European countries (e.g. Austria). The company has

extensive technology, development and manufacturing partnerships with these

manufacturing companies (OEMs). In Germany, ELARIS has currently entered

into a cooperation with 82 car dealers and 86 Euromaster locations for the

sale (including servicing) of ELARIS electric cars and charging stations.

After ELARIS recently announced that the company was planning its initial

listing on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange on 14 March 2024, we

took the opportunity to conduct a management interview with Mr Lars

Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG. The interview focused in particular on the

IPO, the company's current growth strategy, the targets for the current

financial year and the company's prospects.

GBC: What were your motives for the IPO?

Mr Stevenson: The IPO will increase our visibility and awareness. It will

enable us to significantly expand our market position as an innovative

electromobility company and make a contribution to the global energy

transition. Needs-based and affordable electric cars are an important

factor in the global energy transition. In addition, visibility on the

capital market and future financing options will help us with our further

growth strategy.

GBC: Could you please briefly explain your business model and what sets you

apart from other e-mobility providers (USP) to our investors?

Mr Stevenson: We want to be a driver in making electric mobility suitable

for the masses, so that everyone can afford a good electric car. That's why

we currently offer a range of six electric car models in German-speaking

countries, from subcompact cars to SUVs and saloons to vans. We are

focusing on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and are working

together with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China. They produce

vehicles on our behalf that are customised to the requirements of European

customers and the local market. In some cases, we also customise the

vehicles ourselves, particularly in the software area. The models are

therefore unique. It is important to us to offer electric cars at fair

prices. The cheapest electric car is available for less than 21,000 euros

(excluding VAT).

One of our great strengths is our flexibility and speed. We quickly adapt

model specifications and ranges to changes in the market and demand.

Customers are assured of vehicle repair and maintenance as well as the sale

of accessories via ELARIS partner car dealerships. It goes without saying

that our electric cars can also be serviced by other garages. Our vehicles

are currently sold primarily in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In

addition to our own direct sales, we rely on a partner network of car

dealerships, which will be continuously expanded.

In the charging infrastructure division, we also offer charging stations

and wallboxes. Consultancy and services in the planning of charging

infrastructure solutions are also part of our business model. Our aim is to

increasingly leverage cross-selling potential between the areas of electric

vehicles and charging infrastructure. We are therefore very diversified in

the field of e-mobility.

GBC: How do you see the current market development in the e-mobility

sector? What market trends do you see and what future developments do you

anticipate?

Mr Stevenson: E-mobility is a strong growth market. This is also confirmed

by various studies. For example, since the COVID pandemic, the share of

electric vehicles in total vehicle sales in Germany has increased tenfold.

Depending on the forecast and study, it is assumed that between 240 million

and 250 million electric vehicles will be on the road worldwide by 2030,

thus achieving a global share of 10.0% to 30.0%.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), manufacturers outside

China will need to offer affordable, competitive options in the future to

enable mass adoption of electric vehicles. Through our collaboration with

Chinese OEMs, we therefore believe we are well positioned.

GBC: You are a fast-growing company: What specific growth strategy are you

pursuing with ELARIS?

Mr Stevenson: Among other things, we want to further expand our sales and

service channels in order to increase sales, improve customer service and

strengthen the brand on the market. In particular, we are focusing on

expanding the network of affiliated car dealerships, which are to become

sales and service partners for our products. We also want to extend our

partnership with service providers for the ELARIS electric car to other

European countries so that local distributors of the ELARIS brand abroad

can also benefit from this partnership and guarantee their customers a

nationwide maintenance network.

We want to continue to raise our profile through targeted marketing

activities, e.g. via social media. We also want to open up further European

countries as part of our internationalisation strategy. In 2024, we plan to

enter the French, Polish and Spanish markets via local distributors. We

want to facilitate access to our vehicles through special subscription

models.

With the ELARIS mobile phone app, for example, every market participant

could become a 'car hire company'. Our ELARIS World platform takes care of

the entire process. The first ELARIS taxi is also on the road in Hamburg.

GBC: What can investors expect from ELARIS in the current financial year?

What sales volumes and sales figures are you aiming for in the current

financial year? Will 2024 already be a profitable year?

Mr Stevenson: We expect a strong financial year in 2024, driven by the

continued strong growth in the e-mobility market. We will launch new

attractive models with high availability, a long range and favourable

prices on the market in the short term. There will also be an e-scooter

from ELARIS in 2024, for example. Overall, we see 2024 as the first year in

which we will be able to reap the rewards of the strategic course which we

have set in recent years in terms of sales and move into completely new

dimensions.

GBC: Will ELARIS continue to strive for the designation or status of a

classic (domestic) automobile manufacturer (so-called OEM) in the future?

Mr Stevenson: The ELARIS BEO with the ELARIS VIN number will be available

as early as April. We are in the process of switching from OEM to German

manufacturer. By the third quarter, we plan to place all vehicles on the

market as a German manufacturer.

GBC: What is your general corporate vision? Where do you see ELARIS in

three to five years in terms of sales region, turnover level and product

portfolio?

Mr Stevenson: ELARIS wants to play a meaningful role in shaping

electromobility as a family of values through innovation, customer-oriented

models, prices and structures. We combine access to efficient production

facilities with an understanding of customer requirements in a wide range

of regional markets. Our lean structures and willingness to break new

ground make us flexible and fast. ELARIS clearly addresses Europe and the

Middle East. Our licence model in particular enables rapid growth. Our

products can be flexibly adapted to local markets.

A German brand still has great appeal. The fact that production takes place

in China is not really anything new for the market - many established

manufacturers produce in China.

In five years' time, our key financial figures should be in line with our

claim to be a successful global electromobility company. As a profitable

company with very dynamic sales growth, we want our shareholders to

participate in the next successful chapters of the ELARIS story.

GBC: Mr Stevenson, thank you very much for talking to us.

