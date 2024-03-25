Original-Research: ELARIS AG (von GBC AG): GBC Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: ELARIS AG - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to ELARIS AG



Company Name: ELARIS AG


ISIN: DE000A37FT17



Reason for the research: GBC Management Interview


Recommendation: GBC Management Interview


Last rating change:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



25/03/2024 - GBC management interview with Lars Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG



'We expect a strong financial year in 2024, as driven by the continued


strong growth in the e-mobility market.'



ELARIS AG (ELARIS) is a German company and a provider of fully electric


e-vehicles in the fast-growing e-mobility sector. As an automotive


manufacturer, ELARIS sources its electric cars from well-known Chinese


e-vehicle manufacturers (contract manufacturing) and sells them itself


(online sales) and via sales partners under its own ELARIS brand in Germany


and a number of other European countries (e.g. Austria). The company has


extensive technology, development and manufacturing partnerships with these


manufacturing companies (OEMs). In Germany, ELARIS has currently entered


into a cooperation with 82 car dealers and 86 Euromaster locations for the


sale (including servicing) of ELARIS electric cars and charging stations.



After ELARIS recently announced that the company was planning its initial


listing on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange on 14 March 2024, we


took the opportunity to conduct a management interview with Mr Lars


Stevenson, CEO of ELARIS AG. The interview focused in particular on the


IPO, the company's current growth strategy, the targets for the current


financial year and the company's prospects.



GBC: What were your motives for the IPO?



Mr Stevenson: The IPO will increase our visibility and awareness. It will


enable us to significantly expand our market position as an innovative


electromobility company and make a contribution to the global energy


transition. Needs-based and affordable electric cars are an important


factor in the global energy transition. In addition, visibility on the


capital market and future financing options will help us with our further


growth strategy.



GBC: Could you please briefly explain your business model and what sets you


apart from other e-mobility providers (USP) to our investors?



Mr Stevenson: We want to be a driver in making electric mobility suitable


for the masses, so that everyone can afford a good electric car. That's why


we currently offer a range of six electric car models in German-speaking


countries, from subcompact cars to SUVs and saloons to vans. We are


focusing on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and are working


together with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China. They produce


vehicles on our behalf that are customised to the requirements of European


customers and the local market. In some cases, we also customise the


vehicles ourselves, particularly in the software area. The models are


therefore unique. It is important to us to offer electric cars at fair


prices. The cheapest electric car is available for less than 21,000 euros


(excluding VAT).



One of our great strengths is our flexibility and speed. We quickly adapt


model specifications and ranges to changes in the market and demand.


Customers are assured of vehicle repair and maintenance as well as the sale


of accessories via ELARIS partner car dealerships. It goes without saying


that our electric cars can also be serviced by other garages. Our vehicles


are currently sold primarily in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In


addition to our own direct sales, we rely on a partner network of car


dealerships, which will be continuously expanded.



In the charging infrastructure division, we also offer charging stations


and wallboxes. Consultancy and services in the planning of charging


infrastructure solutions are also part of our business model. Our aim is to


increasingly leverage cross-selling potential between the areas of electric


vehicles and charging infrastructure. We are therefore very diversified in


the field of e-mobility.



GBC: How do you see the current market development in the e-mobility


sector? What market trends do you see and what future developments do you


anticipate?



Mr Stevenson: E-mobility is a strong growth market. This is also confirmed


by various studies. For example, since the COVID pandemic, the share of


electric vehicles in total vehicle sales in Germany has increased tenfold.


Depending on the forecast and study, it is assumed that between 240 million


and 250 million electric vehicles will be on the road worldwide by 2030,


thus achieving a global share of 10.0% to 30.0%.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), manufacturers outside


China will need to offer affordable, competitive options in the future to


enable mass adoption of electric vehicles. Through our collaboration with


Chinese OEMs, we therefore believe we are well positioned.



GBC: You are a fast-growing company: What specific growth strategy are you


pursuing with ELARIS?



Mr Stevenson: Among other things, we want to further expand our sales and


service channels in order to increase sales, improve customer service and


strengthen the brand on the market. In particular, we are focusing on


expanding the network of affiliated car dealerships, which are to become


sales and service partners for our products. We also want to extend our


partnership with service providers for the ELARIS electric car to other


European countries so that local distributors of the ELARIS brand abroad


can also benefit from this partnership and guarantee their customers a


nationwide maintenance network.



We want to continue to raise our profile through targeted marketing


activities, e.g. via social media. We also want to open up further European


countries as part of our internationalisation strategy. In 2024, we plan to


enter the French, Polish and Spanish markets via local distributors. We


want to facilitate access to our vehicles through special subscription


models.



With the ELARIS mobile phone app, for example, every market participant


could become a 'car hire company'. Our ELARIS World platform takes care of


the entire process. The first ELARIS taxi is also on the road in Hamburg.



GBC: What can investors expect from ELARIS in the current financial year?


What sales volumes and sales figures are you aiming for in the current


financial year? Will 2024 already be a profitable year?


Mr Stevenson: We expect a strong financial year in 2024, driven by the


continued strong growth in the e-mobility market. We will launch new


attractive models with high availability, a long range and favourable


prices on the market in the short term. There will also be an e-scooter


from ELARIS in 2024, for example. Overall, we see 2024 as the first year in


which we will be able to reap the rewards of the strategic course which we


have set in recent years in terms of sales and move into completely new


dimensions.



GBC: Will ELARIS continue to strive for the designation or status of a


classic (domestic) automobile manufacturer (so-called OEM) in the future?



Mr Stevenson: The ELARIS BEO with the ELARIS VIN number will be available


as early as April. We are in the process of switching from OEM to German


manufacturer. By the third quarter, we plan to place all vehicles on the


market as a German manufacturer.



GBC: What is your general corporate vision? Where do you see ELARIS in


three to five years in terms of sales region, turnover level and product


portfolio?



Mr Stevenson: ELARIS wants to play a meaningful role in shaping


electromobility as a family of values through innovation, customer-oriented


models, prices and structures. We combine access to efficient production


facilities with an understanding of customer requirements in a wide range


of regional markets. Our lean structures and willingness to break new


ground make us flexible and fast. ELARIS clearly addresses Europe and the


Middle East. Our licence model in particular enables rapid growth. Our


products can be flexibly adapted to local markets.



A German brand still has great appeal. The fact that production takes place


in China is not really anything new for the market - many established


manufacturers produce in China.



In five years' time, our key financial figures should be in line with our


claim to be a successful global electromobility company. As a profitable


company with very dynamic sales growth, we want our shareholders to


participate in the next successful chapters of the ELARIS story.



GBC: Mr Stevenson, thank you very much for talking to us.




