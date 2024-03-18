Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

^

Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

Reason for the research: Preliminary 2023 results

Recommendation: Buy

from: 18.03.2024

Target price: EUR46.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche

Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY

rating and decreased the price target from EUR 47.00 to EUR 46.00.

Abstract:

2023 sales of EUR196.5m and EBITDA of EUR158.2m both came in towards the top

end of guidance. Meanwhile, 2023 production rose 32.4% to 12,700 barrels of

oil equivalent per day and was above company guidance of 12,000-12,500

boepd. Q4/23 production of 15,300 boepd (the highest in DRAG's history)

benefitted from significantly-above-type curve output at nine new wells in

the Niobrara formation in Wyoming, which came on stream last autumn. Net

CAPEX also set a new company record EUR145m in 2023, but thanks to the impact

of high net profitability on equity, net gearing remained constant at 42%.

Management is guiding towards investment spending of EUR108m for 2024, but it

is possible that this figure will rise if the oil price remains near the

current USD80. The mid-point of management EBITDA guidance of EUR130m-145m is

ca. EUR21m below the 2023 number. However, we note that 2023 EBITDA

benefitted from EUR17m in gains on the disposal of assets in Utah in December

and also that DRAG's current results are an order of magnitude higher than

the average EBITDA of EUR38m booked during 2019-21. Results from wells

drilled by DRAG in Wyoming since the company acquired its first acreage in

the state in 2020 have been very encouraging. Output from the 16 wells with

six month+ production history DRAG and its JV partner, Occidental Petroleum

(Oxy), have so far drilled into the Niobrara formation in Wyoming has

averaged 15% above type curve six months after the start of production.

DRAG/Oxy have sufficient acreage in Wyoming to drill over 200 wells. Over

90% of these potential wells are in the Niobrara formation. Since DRAG

announced the acquisition of its first acreage in Wyoming in July 2020, the

DRAG share has outperformed the S&P500 Energy Index by over 150%. DRAG's

increasingly impressive track record in Wyoming suggests that this

outperformance will continue. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but lower

the price target from EUR47.0 to EUR46.0 to reflect the ca. 30% decline in the

2024 US natural gas futures strip since our last note of 9 November (gas

accounted for ca. 10% of revenue at 9M/23 and ca. 10% of DRAG's gas

production is hedged).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff

AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt

seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 47,00 auf EUR 46,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Der Umsatz für 2023 in Höhe von EUR196,5 Mio. und das EBITDA in Höhe von

EUR158,2 Mio. lagen beide am oberen Ende der Unternehmensguidance. Die

Produktion für das Jahr 2023 stieg um 32,4% auf 12.700 Barrel Öläquivalent

pro Tag (boepd) und lag damit über der Guidance des Unternehmens von

12.000-12.500 boepd. Die Q4/23-Produktion von 15.300 boepd (der höchste

Wert in der Geschichte der DRAG) profitierte von einer deutlich über der

Typkurve liegenden Produktion aus neun neuen Bohrungen in der

Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming, die im vergangenen Herbst in Betrieb

genommen wurden. Die Nettoinvestitionen (CAPEX) erreichten 2023 mit EUR145

Mio. ebenfalls einen neuen Unternehmensrekord, doch dank der hohen

Nettorentabilität blieb der Verschuldungsgrad mit 42% konstant. Das

Management geht für 2024 von Investitionsausgaben in Höhe von EUR108 Mio.

aus, wobei dieser Wert steigen könnte, wenn der Ölpreis in der Nähe der

aktuellen USD80-Marke bleibt. Der Mittelwert der EBITDA-Prognose des

Managements von EUR130 bis EUR145 Mio. liegt ca. EUR21 Mio. unter dem Wert für

2023. Wir weisen jedoch darauf hin, dass das EBITDA 2023 von EUR17 Mio. an

Gewinnen aus der Veräußerung von Vermögenswerten in Utah im Dezember

profitierte, und dass die aktuellen Ergebnisse der DRAG erheblich über dem

durchschnittlichen EBITDA von EUR38 Mio. liegen, das für 2019-21 verbucht

wurde. Die Ergebnisse der Bohrungen, die die DRAG in Wyoming niedergebracht

hat, seit das Unternehmen im Jahr 2020 seine ersten Flächen in diesem

Bundesstaat erworben hat, sind sehr ermutigend. Die Fördermenge der 16

Bohrungen mit einer Produktionshistorie von mehr als sechs Monaten, die die

DRAG und ihr Joint-Venture-Partner Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) bisher in der

Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming niedergebracht haben, liegt sechs Monate nach

Produktionsbeginn im Durchschnitt 15% über der Typkurve. DRAG/Oxy verfügen

in Wyoming über ausreichende Flächen, um über 200 Bohrungen durchzuführen.

Über 90 % dieser potenziellen Bohrungen befinden sich in der

Niobrara-Formation. Seit die DRAG im Juli 2020 den Erwerb ihrer ersten

Anbaufläche in Wyoming bekannt gab, hat die DRAG-Aktie den S&P500 Energy

Index um über 150 % übertroffen. Die zunehmend beeindruckende Erfolgsbilanz

der DRAG in Wyoming deutet darauf hin, dass sich diese Outperformance

fortsetzen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken jedoch das

Kursziel von EUR47,00 auf EUR46,00, um den Rückgang um ca. 30% der

US-Erdgas-Futures 2024 seit unserer letzten Studie vom 9. November zu

berücksichtigen (Gas machte ca. 10 % des Umsatzes in 9M/23 aus, und ca. 10

% der Gasproduktion der DRAG sind abgesichert).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29185.pdf

Contact for questions

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

