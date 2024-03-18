Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gmb...

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AG



Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AG


ISIN: DE000A0XYG76



Reason for the research: Preliminary 2023 results


Recommendation: Buy


from: 18.03.2024


Target price: EUR46.00


Target price on sight of: 12 months


Last rating change: -


Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Deutsche


Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY


rating and decreased the price target from EUR 47.00 to EUR 46.00.



Abstract:


2023 sales of EUR196.5m and EBITDA of EUR158.2m both came in towards the top


end of guidance. Meanwhile, 2023 production rose 32.4% to 12,700 barrels of


oil equivalent per day and was above company guidance of 12,000-12,500


boepd. Q4/23 production of 15,300 boepd (the highest in DRAG's history)


benefitted from significantly-above-type curve output at nine new wells in


the Niobrara formation in Wyoming, which came on stream last autumn. Net


CAPEX also set a new company record EUR145m in 2023, but thanks to the impact


of high net profitability on equity, net gearing remained constant at 42%.


Management is guiding towards investment spending of EUR108m for 2024, but it


is possible that this figure will rise if the oil price remains near the


current USD80. The mid-point of management EBITDA guidance of EUR130m-145m is


ca. EUR21m below the 2023 number. However, we note that 2023 EBITDA


benefitted from EUR17m in gains on the disposal of assets in Utah in December


and also that DRAG's current results are an order of magnitude higher than


the average EBITDA of EUR38m booked during 2019-21. Results from wells


drilled by DRAG in Wyoming since the company acquired its first acreage in


the state in 2020 have been very encouraging. Output from the 16 wells with


six month+ production history DRAG and its JV partner, Occidental Petroleum


(Oxy), have so far drilled into the Niobrara formation in Wyoming has


averaged 15% above type curve six months after the start of production.


DRAG/Oxy have sufficient acreage in Wyoming to drill over 200 wells. Over


90% of these potential wells are in the Niobrara formation. Since DRAG


announced the acquisition of its first acreage in Wyoming in July 2020, the


DRAG share has outperformed the S&P500 Energy Index by over 150%. DRAG's


increasingly impressive track record in Wyoming suggests that this


outperformance will continue. We maintain our Buy recommendation, but lower


the price target from EUR47.0 to EUR46.0 to reflect the ca. 30% decline in the


2024 US natural gas futures strip since our last note of 9 November (gas


accounted for ca. 10% of revenue at 9M/23 and ca. 10% of DRAG's gas


production is hedged).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche Rohstoff


AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt


seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 47,00 auf EUR 46,00.



Zusammenfassung:


Der Umsatz für 2023 in Höhe von EUR196,5 Mio. und das EBITDA in Höhe von


EUR158,2 Mio. lagen beide am oberen Ende der Unternehmensguidance. Die


Produktion für das Jahr 2023 stieg um 32,4% auf 12.700 Barrel Öläquivalent


pro Tag (boepd) und lag damit über der Guidance des Unternehmens von


12.000-12.500 boepd. Die Q4/23-Produktion von 15.300 boepd (der höchste


Wert in der Geschichte der DRAG) profitierte von einer deutlich über der


Typkurve liegenden Produktion aus neun neuen Bohrungen in der


Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming, die im vergangenen Herbst in Betrieb


genommen wurden. Die Nettoinvestitionen (CAPEX) erreichten 2023 mit EUR145


Mio. ebenfalls einen neuen Unternehmensrekord, doch dank der hohen


Nettorentabilität blieb der Verschuldungsgrad mit 42% konstant. Das


Management geht für 2024 von Investitionsausgaben in Höhe von EUR108 Mio.


aus, wobei dieser Wert steigen könnte, wenn der Ölpreis in der Nähe der


aktuellen USD80-Marke bleibt. Der Mittelwert der EBITDA-Prognose des


Managements von EUR130 bis EUR145 Mio. liegt ca. EUR21 Mio. unter dem Wert für


2023. Wir weisen jedoch darauf hin, dass das EBITDA 2023 von EUR17 Mio. an


Gewinnen aus der Veräußerung von Vermögenswerten in Utah im Dezember


profitierte, und dass die aktuellen Ergebnisse der DRAG erheblich über dem


durchschnittlichen EBITDA von EUR38 Mio. liegen, das für 2019-21 verbucht


wurde. Die Ergebnisse der Bohrungen, die die DRAG in Wyoming niedergebracht


hat, seit das Unternehmen im Jahr 2020 seine ersten Flächen in diesem


Bundesstaat erworben hat, sind sehr ermutigend. Die Fördermenge der 16


Bohrungen mit einer Produktionshistorie von mehr als sechs Monaten, die die


DRAG und ihr Joint-Venture-Partner Occidental Petroleum (Oxy) bisher in der


Niobrara-Formation in Wyoming niedergebracht haben, liegt sechs Monate nach


Produktionsbeginn im Durchschnitt 15% über der Typkurve. DRAG/Oxy verfügen


in Wyoming über ausreichende Flächen, um über 200 Bohrungen durchzuführen.


Über 90 % dieser potenziellen Bohrungen befinden sich in der


Niobrara-Formation. Seit die DRAG im Juli 2020 den Erwerb ihrer ersten


Anbaufläche in Wyoming bekannt gab, hat die DRAG-Aktie den S&P500 Energy


Index um über 150 % übertroffen. Die zunehmend beeindruckende Erfolgsbilanz


der DRAG in Wyoming deutet darauf hin, dass sich diese Outperformance


fortsetzen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken jedoch das


Kursziel von EUR47,00 auf EUR46,00, um den Rückgang um ca. 30% der


US-Erdgas-Futures 2024 seit unserer letzten Studie vom 9. November zu


berücksichtigen (Gas machte ca. 10 % des Umsatzes in 9M/23 aus, und ca. 10


% der Gasproduktion der DRAG sind abgesichert).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29185.pdf



Contact for questions


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






