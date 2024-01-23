Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG



Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG


ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 23.01.2024


Kursziel: 1.20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Annual portfolio revaluation in line with expectations



Yesterday, DEMIRE published an ad-hoc following a draft valuation from


Savills. The external surveyor is currently performing the annual valuation


of DEMIRE's investment properties as of 31 December '23. Based on the


draft, the company currently expects that the fair value of the investment


properties will decline by 12-14% on a like-for-like basis, translating


into an absolute devaluation in the range of EUR 127-154m. This compares to


our estimate of a EUR 135m like-for-like devaluation.



In light of the ongoing general market headwinds, especially in the office


market (59% of DEMIRE's portfolio), this does not come as a surprise and


should have been expected by the market. Notably, this does not include any


transaction-related devaluations, e.g. properties sold below book value. As


of 9M '23 those stood at EUR -12.9m (eNuW FY '24: EUR -30m).



Despite the significant yoy decline in value, we do not expect that the


valuation-trough has been reached yet, as we conservatively estimate


another slight devaluation of 5% in FY '24e. Although the office investment


market has shown a sequential improvement in Q4 (+12% volume qoq), this


happened on very low levels (c. 25% below the 10y average). In combination


with a struggling general economy, we hence expect headwinds to remain,


especially in B-locations, throughout 2024, although the pressure should be


easing.



Importantly, the company's operations and hence the FY guidance are not


effected, as management continues to expect rental income of EUR 78-80m


(eNuW: EUR 79.4m) and FFO of EUR 35-37m (eNuW: 35.7m).



That said, managements main focus remains on the refinancing of the


company's EUR 499 corporate bond, which is going to mature in October. As


outlined in our previous update, a solution looks set to be announced in


the course of Q1 as talks with bondholders are progressing.



Although uncertainty remains high, the cash inflow from the disposal as


well as an easing interest rate environment following declining swap rates,


the tide has turned a bit towards DEMIRE's favor again, in our view.



Still, as visibility continues to be low regarding the outcome of the


refinancing process, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged


PT of EUR 1.20 based on NAV and DDM.



