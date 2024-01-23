Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD

^

Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG

Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG

ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 23.01.2024

Kursziel: 1.20

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Annual portfolio revaluation in line with expectations

Yesterday, DEMIRE published an ad-hoc following a draft valuation from

Savills. The external surveyor is currently performing the annual valuation

of DEMIRE's investment properties as of 31 December '23. Based on the

draft, the company currently expects that the fair value of the investment

properties will decline by 12-14% on a like-for-like basis, translating

into an absolute devaluation in the range of EUR 127-154m. This compares to

our estimate of a EUR 135m like-for-like devaluation.

In light of the ongoing general market headwinds, especially in the office

market (59% of DEMIRE's portfolio), this does not come as a surprise and

should have been expected by the market. Notably, this does not include any

transaction-related devaluations, e.g. properties sold below book value. As

of 9M '23 those stood at EUR -12.9m (eNuW FY '24: EUR -30m).

Despite the significant yoy decline in value, we do not expect that the

valuation-trough has been reached yet, as we conservatively estimate

another slight devaluation of 5% in FY '24e. Although the office investment

market has shown a sequential improvement in Q4 (+12% volume qoq), this

happened on very low levels (c. 25% below the 10y average). In combination

with a struggling general economy, we hence expect headwinds to remain,

especially in B-locations, throughout 2024, although the pressure should be

easing.

Importantly, the company's operations and hence the FY guidance are not

effected, as management continues to expect rental income of EUR 78-80m

(eNuW: EUR 79.4m) and FFO of EUR 35-37m (eNuW: 35.7m).

That said, managements main focus remains on the refinancing of the

company's EUR 499 corporate bond, which is going to mature in October. As

outlined in our previous update, a solution looks set to be announced in

the course of Q1 as talks with bondholders are progressing.

Although uncertainty remains high, the cash inflow from the disposal as

well as an easing interest rate environment following declining swap rates,

the tide has turned a bit towards DEMIRE's favor again, in our view.

Still, as visibility continues to be low regarding the outcome of the

refinancing process, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged

PT of EUR 1.20 based on NAV and DDM.

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

