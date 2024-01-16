Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




16.01.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG



Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG


ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 16.01.2024


Kursziel: 1.20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



LogPark finally sold + letting success to start crucial 2024



After the disposal of the LogPark in Leipzig to CommerzReal initially fell


through in July 2023, DEMIRE has now found a new buyer, namely HIH Invest


Real Estate. We estimate the purchase price, which was not disclosed, to be


in the range of EUR 100-105m, hence being some 15% below the volume of the


collapsed CommerzReal deal. As the property is encumbered with c. EUR 35m


(eNuW) debt, the company will receive a net cash inflow of EUR 65-70m.



On top of this, DEMIRE has signed leases for c. 28k sqm with a total


annualized rental income of EUR 3.4m at the end of 2023: (1) In Eschborn, the


lease agreement with the Institute for Federal Real Estate for the


buildings entire rental space of c. 18.9k sqm was extended for a period of


five years. (2) The district of Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald expanded its


rental space in Freiburg by 4.7k sqm (eNuW: EUR 0.7m additional annual rental


income) in addition to a lease extension for c. 4.4k sqm. Both contracts


run for eleven years.



Especially with the sale of the LogPark, DEMIRE is shoring up liquidity,


which is urgently needed in light of the 2024 refinancing wall. As a quick


reminder, the company has to refinance bank loans with a volume of EUR 170m


as well as the corporate bond (EUR 499 due in 10/24).



While the bank loans are seen to be prolonged at adjusted rates (eNuW: 4-5%


vs current avg rate of 1.52% = c. EUR 5m extra cost p.a.), the refinancing of


the bond, on the other hand, is somewhat more complicated. However, the


company managed to bring a sufficient share of the bondholders (eNuW; >75%


of bond volume) to the table to discuss possible refinancing options. While


no solution has been presented yet, we expect news flow in that regard


towards the end of Q1 at the latest. In our view, a prolongation of the


bond at either an increased coupon (currently 1.875%) or at a higher


nominal value appear as the most likely options.



Although uncertainty remains high, the cash inflow from the disposal as


well as an easing interest rate environment following declining swap rates,


the tide has turned a bit towards DEMIRE's favor again, in our view.



Still, as visibility continues to be low regarding the outcome of the


refinancing process, we reiterate our HOLD recommendation with an unchanged


PT of EUR 1.20 based on NAV and DDM.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28675.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



