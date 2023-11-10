Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD




10.11.23 10:07
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu DEMIRE AG



Unternehmen: DEMIRE AG


ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: HOLD


seit: 10.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 1,20


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Solid Q3 but no refinancing solution yet; chg.



Yesterday, DEMIRE released a solid set of Q3 results, showing a slightly


reduced rental income and FFO. Q3 rental income decreased 7% yoy to EUR 19m


(eNuW: EUR 19m) as index related rent increases (c. 50% of the portfolio's


rents increased since 01/23) could not fully compensate for a decreased


asset base and the increased vacancy rate of 12.6% (vs 9.5% at FY22)


following the departures of Barmer in Dusseldorf and Galeria Karstadt


Kaufhof in Celle during the quarter. Q3 FFO decreased by 21% yoy to EUR 8.6m


(eNuW: EUR 9.1m) due to increased current income tax expenses resulting from,


among other, partially used up losses carried forward in some SPVs.



On this basis, management confirmed the FY guidance of EUR 74.5-76.5m sales


and EUR 33-35m FFO. However, given rental income of EUR 59.9m after 9M and


annualized contractual rents of EUR 77.1m, we do expect the company to


"outperform" its top-line guidance, as we remain conservative regarding


further disposals in the course of Q4. Still, the FFO guidance looks fair


and should be reached by the company (eNuW: EUR 34m).



Besides the release, management was not able to provide an update on the


refinancing of the 2024 maturities. However, the company stated that the


dialogue with the holders of the corporate bond (EUR 499m due in 10/24) has


been intensified in recent weeks to create a solution for the refinancing,


which can be seen as a positive sign. Although we do not take part in


speculations, the most likely option seems to be a prolongation at either


an increased coupon or at a higher nominal value. In addition to the bond,


there is also EUR 170m in bank debt maturing next year. Here, the company is


also in advanced talks with banks and made a confident impression on the


progress.



In order to be well positioned to cope with the refinancing wall and to


shore up liquidity, management remained confident on the disposal of the


LogPark (eNuW: closing in H1'24e) as well as several smaller properties (EUR


20-40m). Overall, the company signed LOIs for EUR 266m worth of properties,


which are currently held for sale.



In light of the continued high uncertainty coupled with de facto no


visibility on the outcome of the refinancing process, we remain on the


sidelines and reiterate our HOLD recommendation with a new PT of EUR 1.20


(old: EUR 1.80) based on NAV and DDM.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28217.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Riesiges Lithium-Vorkommen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) entdeckt
Neuer 264% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,19 € 1,19 € -   € 0,00% 10.11./09:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0XFSF0 A0XFSF 2,82 € 1,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,20 € +0,84%  09.11.23
Düsseldorf 1,17 € +1,74%  09:30
München 1,22 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 1,18 € 0,00%  11:45
Xetra 1,19 € 0,00%  09.11.23
Berlin 1,20 € -0,83%  11:00
Frankfurt 1,19 € -1,65%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktienzusammenlegung 9:1 sichert NASDAQ-Listing. Diesen Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32 Demire AG 09.11.23
316 VERLUSTVORTRAG richtig nu. 16.03.22
1 Kurz und knackig 25.04.21
57 Magnat Real Estate Übernahme. 03.02.15
13 Löschung 14.06.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...