Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Buy




14.12.22 10:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


ISIN: MT0001770107



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 7.12 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers



High NAV upside potential despite crypto winter. Investment opportunity in


one of the leading European Crypto investment companies.



The Cryptology Asset Group is one of the leading European holding companies


for Bitcoin and Blockchain related business models. According to the latest


shareholder letter, the strategy is to be adjusted and EUR100 million will


not be invested in crypto funds as planned. Instead, the company wants to


focus on its own investments.



Currently, we are in a 'crypto winter.' Bitcoin (BTC), the lead currency


for the broader crypto market, is currently hovering around $17,000, down


75% from its November 2021 peak. Bitcoin is not the only crypto under


downward pressure. Ethereum (ETH) and other leading altcoins such as


Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have lost more than 70% so far this year.


This trend is also reflected in Cryptology Asset Group's portfolio. In our


opinion, however, the share price currently reflects this development too


pessimistically. Thus, the market capitalization (EUR 142.22 million as of


01.12.2022) was also significantly below the balance sheet equity of EUR


295.31 million, with an equity ratio of 98.4%.



The company is currently trading at EUR 2.49 (01.12.2022 17:35 Xetra) per


share and has published a NAV of EUR 4.79 per share (30.11.2022) according to


IFRS principles. We have reviewed the individual holdings of the portfolio


and have determined a NAV of EUR 7.12 per share according to the GBC


valuation. Thus, the company is currently trading significantly below NAV


and we assign a Buy rating in view of the high upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26173.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 13.12.2022 (14:45 Uhr)


Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 14.12.2022 (10:00 Uhr)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...