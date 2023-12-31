Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): Buy
Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
ISIN: MT0001770107
Anlass der Studie: Research report (Anno)
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 7.12 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Julien Desrosiers
High NAV upside potential despite crypto winter. Investment opportunity in
one of the leading European Crypto investment companies.
The Cryptology Asset Group is one of the leading European holding companies
for Bitcoin and Blockchain related business models. According to the latest
shareholder letter, the strategy is to be adjusted and EUR100 million will
not be invested in crypto funds as planned. Instead, the company wants to
focus on its own investments.
Currently, we are in a 'crypto winter.' Bitcoin (BTC), the lead currency
for the broader crypto market, is currently hovering around $17,000, down
75% from its November 2021 peak. Bitcoin is not the only crypto under
downward pressure. Ethereum (ETH) and other leading altcoins such as
Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) have lost more than 70% so far this year.
This trend is also reflected in Cryptology Asset Group's portfolio. In our
opinion, however, the share price currently reflects this development too
pessimistically. Thus, the market capitalization (EUR 142.22 million as of
01.12.2022) was also significantly below the balance sheet equity of EUR
295.31 million, with an equity ratio of 98.4%.
The company is currently trading at EUR 2.49 (01.12.2022 17:35 Xetra) per
share and has published a NAV of EUR 4.79 per share (30.11.2022) according to
IFRS principles. We have reviewed the individual holdings of the portfolio
and have determined a NAV of EUR 7.12 per share according to the GBC
valuation. Thus, the company is currently trading significantly below NAV
and we assign a Buy rating in view of the high upside potential.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/26173.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11)
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
Datum (Uhrzeit) der Fertigstellung: 13.12.2022 (14:45 Uhr)
Datum (Uhrzeit) der ersten Veröffentlichung: 14.12.2022 (10:00 Uhr)
