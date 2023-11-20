Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 1.00


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



H1 2023: Large portfolio acquisitions to come in 2024; EBIT break-even


expected in 2024; price target: EUR 1.00; rating: BUY



In the first six months of 2023, Coreo AG was able to increase rental


income to EUR 3.17 million (previous year: EUR 2.82 million). As there were no


property additions in both the 2022 financial year and the current 2023


financial year, the 12.7% increase in gross rental income was achieved on


the same property basis. Portfolio optimisations carried out, such as the


property handover in Kiel in the past 2022 financial year or the conclusion


of a long-term rental agreement with the city of Wetzlar, have increased


the revenue base, from which Coreo AG benefited in the first half of 2023.


In addition, vacancies were already reduced in the past financial year and


rent increases were implemented in some cases. However, part of the


increase in gross rents is also due to the current market-related rise in


ancillary costs, which resulted in a significant increase in advance


operating cost payments of 44.1% to EUR 0.84 million (previous year: EUR 0.59


million).



Total operating costs of EUR 3.10 million (previous year: EUR 3.04 million)


remained roughly at the previous year's level. Within costs, the cost of


materials in particular increased to EUR 1.79 million (previous year: EUR 1.29


million). This was partly due to higher ancillary operating costs and


partly due to maintenance and modernisation expenses, which relate in


particular to the properties in Wetzlar, Delmenhorst and Göttingen.


However, the increase in the cost of materials was offset by a decrease in


personnel expenses and other operating expenses (including lower legal and


consulting costs). At EUR -0.44 million (previous year: EUR -0.61 million),


EBIT in the first six months of 2023 was therefore also higher than the


previous year's figure.



We have prepared our forecasts on the basis of the current property


portfolio. In addition, we also assume property acquisitions for the coming


financial years, which will both have an impact on the company's rental


income and, as part of the value-creating strategy, result in possible


valuation income.



In the first six months of 2023, Coreo AG generated gross rental income of


EUR 3.17 million. With the exception of the sale of the 119 residential units


in the 'Hagenweg' property, the property portfolio is unchanged for the


second half of 2023, meaning that comparable gross rental income is likely


to be generated in the second half of the year. The loss of rental income


from 'Hagenweg' of around EUR 0.20 million (GBC estimate) will be limited, as


this will not occur until the fourth quarter of 2023. Compared to our


previous forecast (see forecast dated 14 July 2023), we are nevertheless


adjusting the expected rental income slightly more to EUR 6.12 million


(previously: EUR 6.53 million).



This adjustment is primarily due to the delay in the purchase of the


Hagen/Rostock portfolio, for which the purchase price (total investment


volume: EUR 2.5 million) has already been finalised. We had previously


expected to acquire the property in the second half of 2023. As things


stand, however, the property will not be acquired until the coming


financial year. In addition, the transfer of the Spree-Ost portfolio, for


which a purchase agreement has been in place since 2021, is planned for the


coming 2024 financial year. This portfolio comprises 1,341 flats and 15


commercial units and, as the largest acquisition in Coreo's history, would


have a significant impact on the company's revenue and earnings


performance. As a precautionary measure, we have postponed the acquisition


date to the second half of 2024 (previously: first half of 2024) and are


therefore also reducing the expected rental income for 2024 to EUR 8.22


million (previously: EUR 9.56 million). This effect is not relevant for the


2025 financial year; the lower expected rental income of EUR 12.15 million


(previously: EUR 12.36 million) expected in this financial year is solely a


result of the sale of 'Hagenweg'.



The book loss of EUR 0.61 million from the sale of the properties on


'Hagenweg' in Göttingen was recognised in full in the first half of 2023,


meaning that no further negative effects are expected for the second half


of the year. In our previous forecasts, we did not anticipate any valuation


losses; on the contrary, we assumed valuation gains due to the investments


in the existing portfolio. In the updated forecast, we have taken into


account both the book loss and conservatively assumed slightly lower book


gains on the existing portfolio. Accordingly, the company should report a


negative EBIT of EUR -0.12 million in the current 2023 financial year


(previously: EUR 2.18 million). With the expected strong increase in rental


income, in particular due to the addition of the two already fixed


portfolios, EBIT break-even should be achieved sustainably from the coming


2024 financial year.



As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new price target


of EUR 1.00 (previously: EUR 1.30). The price target reduction is solely a


consequence of the forecast adjustment. We continue to assign a BUY rating.





Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28337.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


---


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


---


Date and time completion (german): 17.11.23 (07:55 am)


Date and time first distribution (german): 17.11.23 (10:30 am)


Date and time completion (english): 20.11.23 (08:02 am)


Date and time first distribution (english): 20.11.23 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






