Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY




14.07.23 11:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno) 1


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.30 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



- FY 2022 was marked by portfolio optimisation


- Postponed investments should be realised in 2024


- Break-even expected from 2024



In the past financial year 2022, Coreo AG's focus was on active asset


management of the existing portfolio, whereas no new investments were made


for the first time since the start of real estate-related business


activities. In particular, the delay of the acquisition of the largest


portfolio in the company's history, which had been planned since 2021, was


responsible for this. In this respect, the focus of business activities was


on extensive refurbishments and conversion measures at existing properties


in Kiel, Wetzlar or Bruchsal.



Nevertheless, a significant increase in gross rental income to EUR 5.97


million (previous year: EUR 4.35 million) was achieved, in particular due to


the first full-year inclusion of properties acquired in 2021. In addition,


rental increases were achieved in the existing portfolio and vacancies in


the refurbished properties were reduced. On the other hand, proceeds from


disposals fell to EUR2.89 million (previous year: EUR10.32 million). These


primarily include the complete sale of the Mannheim portfolio and some


properties in the Göttingen portfolio. As a result, total income of EUR10.38


million (previous year: EUR16.53 million) was below the previous year's


level, but above our expectations (GBC forecast: EUR7.99 million) due to


higher than expected proceeds from disposals.



The decline in earnings is also reflected in the drop in EBIT to EUR 0.98


million (previous year: EUR 2.84 million). This was lower than we expected


due to higher maintenance measures (GBC forecast EBIT: EUR 2.63 million).


Based on this, Coreo AG was once again unable to reach break-even at the


level of the after-tax result. At present, the company's rental income is


still too low to cover its operating expenses, but it is still not


sufficient to cover its financial expenses.



The current P&L picture should only change with the expected expansion of


the rental portfolio. One possible property acquisition that is likely to


have a relevant influence on the company's revenue and earnings development


is the transfer of the so-called Spree East portfolio, for which a purchase


agreement was already reached in 2021. According to the company's


announcement at the time, the portfolio comprises a total of 1,341 flats


and 15 commercial units, which would make it the largest acquisition in the


history of Coreo AG. Although the company is currently still in


negotiations, we assume that the acquisition will not take place until the


coming financial year 2024. Likewise, an exclusive agreement for the


purchase of a portfolio in Hagen/Rostock with an investment volume of EUR 2.5


million was concluded in July 2022.



Assuming the expected addition of these portfolios and after taking into


account further investments in the coming financial years, rental income,


which will then be the most important earnings variable, should gradually


increase to EUR 6.53 million (2023e), EUR 9.56 million (2024e) and EUR 12.36


million (2025e). From the coming financial year onwards, these should be


enough to reach the break-even point at the level of the after-tax result.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR 1.30 (previously: EUR 1.85). Compared to our previous


valuation, we have made a significant forecast adjustment. On the one hand,


we expect a slower build-up of the portfolios. On the other hand, rental


income is more important than in our previous forecasts. Compared to the


trading business, this is accompanied by lower revenues, but at the same


time there should be higher profitability. The weighting of capital costs


is also shifting towards debt capital, which has led to a reduction in the


WACC. We continue to give the rating BUY.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27345.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstrasse 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion: 14.07.2023 (08:47 am)


Date and time first distribution: 14.07.2023 (11:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie
Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagestätte mit bis 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,50 € 0,476 € 0,024 € +5,04% 14.07./12:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0B9VV6 A0B9VV 1,05 € 0,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,50 € +5,04%  12:55
Stuttgart 0,464 € +9,43%  12:45
München 0,50 € 0,00%  08:02
Xetra 0,476 € 0,00%  13.07.23
Hamburg 0,46 € -0,43%  08:16
Düsseldorf 0,42 € -0,47%  08:10
Frankfurt 0,422 € -0,47%  08:01
Berlin 0,422 € -0,47%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs-Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen - Massives Kaufsignal. 204% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1073 Nanostart,Start zum Reich werd. 29.07.21
3 Nanostart - Neuer Stern am Zo. 25.04.21
12 Nanostart AG vor Neuausrichtu. 25.04.21
93 Coreo startet durch 25.04.21
6 Markteintritt in China 28.03.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...