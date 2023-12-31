Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.85 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



H1 2022: Half-year figures in line with expectations; Lower new investments


forecast; Target price reduced to EUR 1.85 (previously: EUR 2.15); Rating: BUY



In the first six months of 2022, Coreo AG's earnings development was


largely in line with our expectations. This applies in particular to rental


income, which increased significantly by 45.9% to EUR2.82 million (previous


year: EUR1.93 million). This increase primarily reflects the expansion of


their property portfolio in connection with the acquisitions made the


previous year. In July 2021, two production sites and the administrative


headquarters of a listed German automotive supplier were acquired,


resulting in annual rental income of EUR0.70 million. In addition, Coreo AG


acquired a logistics property in Delmenhorst in September 2021, which


contributes annual rental income of EUR 0.50 million.



We had also anticipated a decline in the disposal result in advance.


Following Coreo AG's extensive disposals in the 2021 financial year, a


small number of properties from the Mannheim and Göttingen portfolios were


sold in the reporting period. As the proceeds from the sales were at book


value level, the sales proceeds amounted to EUR 0.00 million (previous year:


EUR 0.31 million). In the run-up to the transactions, the book values of


their properties in their Mannheim portfolio, which has now been completely


sold, were adjusted to the low sales price and a corresponding reduction in


value of EUR -0.53 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million) was recognised in


profit or loss.



The lack of gains from disposals and the significantly lower valuation


result than in the previous year were mainly responsible for the decline in


EBIT to EUR-0.61 million (previous year: EUR0.50 million). The increase in


operating costs to EUR3.04 million (previous year: EUR2.64 million), which is


particularly related to the capital increase carried out in May 2022, also


contributed to the decline in EBIT.



With the publication of the half-year figures, the Coreo management


confirmed the previous guidance, according to which rental income of EUR 3.8


million is to be generated on a full-year basis. The guidance issued in the


annual report, according to which the portfolio volume should increase to


well over EUR 100 million by the end of the year, was not addressed in the


half-year report. Until now, the target property volume communicated by the


company as of 31 December 2022 took into account the addition of the


largest property portfolio in the company's history. In July 2021, Coreo AG


reported on the intended acquisition of a portfolio with a total property


portfolio of 1,341 flats and 15 commercial units. It can be assumed that


the portfolio will not be added in the current financial year. 



With a view to the level of rental income, the guidance should be easily


achievable after gross rental income of EUR 2.82 million (net cold rent: EUR


2.23 million) was already achieved in the first half of the year. For the


second half of 2022, we do not assume any significant sales activities and


therefore assume a balanced sales result for the full year 2022. However,


we expect a significant improvement in the valuation result, which amounted


to EUR -0.53 million in the first half of 2022 due to the valuation


adjustment of the sold Mannheim portfolio. This is due to the successful


transfer of properties to new tenants and the implemented rent increases.



Based on the current liquidity of EUR 12.50 million, the company could


acquire new properties with a total volume of around EUR 20 million at an LTV


of 60% to 65%. In our updated forecasts, we assume the addition of new


properties with a volume of EUR 20 million by the financial year 2023, which,


in addition to the expected addition of the already agreed large portfolio,


should lead to a visible increase in rental income. For the 2024 financial


year, we expect new investments of EUR 30 million, which is below our


previous assumptions, in which we had assumed new investments totalling EUR


80 million for the period 2022 to 2024. This explains the lower rental


income forecasts for the coming financial years.



Within the framework of our adjusted DCF valuation model, we have


determined a new price target of EUR 1.85 (previously: EUR 2.15). On the one


hand, the reduction of our forecasts led to a lower target price. In


addition, the increase in the WACC as a result of the higher risk-free


interest rate also had the effect of reducing the target price. We continue


to assign the BUY rating.





http://www.more-ir.de/d/25713.pdf



Date and time of completion: 26.10.22 (08:31 am)


Date and time first distribution: 26.10.22 (10:00 am)



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,815 € 0,825 € -0,01 € -1,21% 26.10./11:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0B9VV6 A0B9VV 1,46 € 0,78 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,815 € -1,21%  09:24
Düsseldorf 0,815 € +2,52%  10:31
Berlin 0,83 € +0,61%  08:03
Hamburg 0,84 € +0,60%  08:15
München 0,845 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,825 € 0,00%  11:15
Xetra 0,85 € 0,00%  25.10.22
Frankfurt 0,83 € -1,19%  08:01
