Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG

Unternehmen: Coreo AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1.85 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

H1 2022: Half-year figures in line with expectations; Lower new investments

forecast; Target price reduced to EUR 1.85 (previously: EUR 2.15); Rating: BUY

In the first six months of 2022, Coreo AG's earnings development was

largely in line with our expectations. This applies in particular to rental

income, which increased significantly by 45.9% to EUR2.82 million (previous

year: EUR1.93 million). This increase primarily reflects the expansion of

their property portfolio in connection with the acquisitions made the

previous year. In July 2021, two production sites and the administrative

headquarters of a listed German automotive supplier were acquired,

resulting in annual rental income of EUR0.70 million. In addition, Coreo AG

acquired a logistics property in Delmenhorst in September 2021, which

contributes annual rental income of EUR 0.50 million.

We had also anticipated a decline in the disposal result in advance.

Following Coreo AG's extensive disposals in the 2021 financial year, a

small number of properties from the Mannheim and Göttingen portfolios were

sold in the reporting period. As the proceeds from the sales were at book

value level, the sales proceeds amounted to EUR 0.00 million (previous year:

EUR 0.31 million). In the run-up to the transactions, the book values of

their properties in their Mannheim portfolio, which has now been completely

sold, were adjusted to the low sales price and a corresponding reduction in

value of EUR -0.53 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million) was recognised in

profit or loss.

The lack of gains from disposals and the significantly lower valuation

result than in the previous year were mainly responsible for the decline in

EBIT to EUR-0.61 million (previous year: EUR0.50 million). The increase in

operating costs to EUR3.04 million (previous year: EUR2.64 million), which is

particularly related to the capital increase carried out in May 2022, also

contributed to the decline in EBIT.

With the publication of the half-year figures, the Coreo management

confirmed the previous guidance, according to which rental income of EUR 3.8

million is to be generated on a full-year basis. The guidance issued in the

annual report, according to which the portfolio volume should increase to

well over EUR 100 million by the end of the year, was not addressed in the

half-year report. Until now, the target property volume communicated by the

company as of 31 December 2022 took into account the addition of the

largest property portfolio in the company's history. In July 2021, Coreo AG

reported on the intended acquisition of a portfolio with a total property

portfolio of 1,341 flats and 15 commercial units. It can be assumed that

the portfolio will not be added in the current financial year.

With a view to the level of rental income, the guidance should be easily

achievable after gross rental income of EUR 2.82 million (net cold rent: EUR

2.23 million) was already achieved in the first half of the year. For the

second half of 2022, we do not assume any significant sales activities and

therefore assume a balanced sales result for the full year 2022. However,

we expect a significant improvement in the valuation result, which amounted

to EUR -0.53 million in the first half of 2022 due to the valuation

adjustment of the sold Mannheim portfolio. This is due to the successful

transfer of properties to new tenants and the implemented rent increases.

Based on the current liquidity of EUR 12.50 million, the company could

acquire new properties with a total volume of around EUR 20 million at an LTV

of 60% to 65%. In our updated forecasts, we assume the addition of new

properties with a volume of EUR 20 million by the financial year 2023, which,

in addition to the expected addition of the already agreed large portfolio,

should lead to a visible increase in rental income. For the 2024 financial

year, we expect new investments of EUR 30 million, which is below our

previous assumptions, in which we had assumed new investments totalling EUR

80 million for the period 2022 to 2024. This explains the lower rental

income forecasts for the coming financial years.

Within the framework of our adjusted DCF valuation model, we have

determined a new price target of EUR 1.85 (previously: EUR 2.15). On the one

hand, the reduction of our forecasts led to a lower target price. In

addition, the increase in the WACC as a result of the higher risk-free

interest rate also had the effect of reducing the target price. We continue

to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25713.pdf

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion: 26.10.22 (08:31 am)

Date and time first distribution: 26.10.22 (10:00 am)

