Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY




29.09.22 12:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG



Unternehmen: Cogia AG


ISIN: DE000A3H2226



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.23 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer



Focus on organic and dynamic growth. Global cooperations show international


demand for Cogia products.



Cogia AG is a provider of AI-based semantic solutions in the field of big


data analytics and media monitoring technology with a focus on customer


experience in very dynamic markets. The management plans strong organic and


inorganic growth. Due to the acquisition of elastic.io, revenues increased


by 207.1% to EUR 1.28 million (PY: EUR 0.42 million) in the past fiscal


year 2021. EBITDA was improved disproportionately to sales by 347.7% to EUR


0.59 million (PY: EUR 0.13 million), which corresponds to a margin increase


from 31.7% (FY 2020) to 46.2% (FY 2021). Due to the high scheduled


depreciation on companies of elastic.io (around EUR 1.25 million


annualized), EBIT decreased to - EUR 0.81 million (PY: EUR -0.28 million).


The net result also amounted to -EUR 0.81 million (previous year: EUR -0.32


million).



The company concludes numerous international contracts and cooperations


and, in our opinion, should continue to grow dynamically in the future. For


example, Cogia AG was able to win two customers from Sierra Leone - an oil


company and a diamond company. In addition, a leading manufacturer of


medical products from Brazil is now one of Cogia AG's customers. A


strategic partnership has also been entered into with CPIA GmbH, which


developed the Openpack platform that connects corrugated cardboard


factories, suppliers, software manufacturers, etc. Furthermore, Cogia


recently launched Socializer Messenger, a unique communication tool for


corporate and government use that meets the highest security requirements.


In addition, Cogia was accepted into 500 Global's Accelerate Aichi Landing


Pad program through a multi-stage selection process. Through the program,


Cogia should be able to achieve good contacts and, possibly, sales success


in Japan. To further develop the technology, Cogia GmbH cooperates with


Professor Dr. Johannes Busse, an expert in data science, ontology, AI and


text mining at the University of Applied Sciences Landshut (HAW Landshut).


Overall, Cogia is very active internationally in acquiring new customers.


We expect dynamic revenue growth and forecast revenues of EUR 1.96 million


in the current fiscal year 2022, followed by EUR 3.63 million in 2023.



Due to the focus on recurring revenues, the business model of Cogia AG


should be very scalable. We assume significant margin increases and expect


EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million for the current fiscal year 2022 and EUR 0.96


million for 2023. Due to the high goodwill amortization, our EBIT forecast


is significantly below EBITDA at EUR -1.02 million for 2022 and EUR -0.26


million for 2023. On a net level, we forecast EUR -1.35 million for the


current fiscal year 2022 and EUR -0.6 million for 2023.



Due to the increased risk-free interest rate and the slightly reduced


growth expectation, we have reduced our price target based on the DCF model


to EUR 3.23 (previously: EUR 3.72) per share. There is still a high upside


potential and we assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25537.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the research report: 29.09.2022 (9:50) German version: 26.09.2022 (15:00)


Date and time of the first distribution of the research report: 29.09.2022 (12:00) German version: 28.09.2022 (10:30)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



