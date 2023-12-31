Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cogia":

^

Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG

Unternehmen: Cogia AG

ISIN: DE000A3H2226

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 3.23 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Focus on organic and dynamic growth. Global cooperations show international

demand for Cogia products.

Cogia AG is a provider of AI-based semantic solutions in the field of big

data analytics and media monitoring technology with a focus on customer

experience in very dynamic markets. The management plans strong organic and

inorganic growth. Due to the acquisition of elastic.io, revenues increased

by 207.1% to EUR 1.28 million (PY: EUR 0.42 million) in the past fiscal

year 2021. EBITDA was improved disproportionately to sales by 347.7% to EUR

0.59 million (PY: EUR 0.13 million), which corresponds to a margin increase

from 31.7% (FY 2020) to 46.2% (FY 2021). Due to the high scheduled

depreciation on companies of elastic.io (around EUR 1.25 million

annualized), EBIT decreased to - EUR 0.81 million (PY: EUR -0.28 million).

The net result also amounted to -EUR 0.81 million (previous year: EUR -0.32

million).

The company concludes numerous international contracts and cooperations

and, in our opinion, should continue to grow dynamically in the future. For

example, Cogia AG was able to win two customers from Sierra Leone - an oil

company and a diamond company. In addition, a leading manufacturer of

medical products from Brazil is now one of Cogia AG's customers. A

strategic partnership has also been entered into with CPIA GmbH, which

developed the Openpack platform that connects corrugated cardboard

factories, suppliers, software manufacturers, etc. Furthermore, Cogia

recently launched Socializer Messenger, a unique communication tool for

corporate and government use that meets the highest security requirements.

In addition, Cogia was accepted into 500 Global's Accelerate Aichi Landing

Pad program through a multi-stage selection process. Through the program,

Cogia should be able to achieve good contacts and, possibly, sales success

in Japan. To further develop the technology, Cogia GmbH cooperates with

Professor Dr. Johannes Busse, an expert in data science, ontology, AI and

text mining at the University of Applied Sciences Landshut (HAW Landshut).

Overall, Cogia is very active internationally in acquiring new customers.

We expect dynamic revenue growth and forecast revenues of EUR 1.96 million

in the current fiscal year 2022, followed by EUR 3.63 million in 2023.

Due to the focus on recurring revenues, the business model of Cogia AG

should be very scalable. We assume significant margin increases and expect

EBITDA of EUR 0.2 million for the current fiscal year 2022 and EUR 0.96

million for 2023. Due to the high goodwill amortization, our EBIT forecast

is significantly below EBITDA at EUR -1.02 million for 2022 and EUR -0.26

million for 2023. On a net level, we forecast EUR -1.35 million for the

current fiscal year 2022 and EUR -0.6 million for 2023.

Due to the increased risk-free interest rate and the slightly reduced

growth expectation, we have reduced our price target based on the DCF model

to EUR 3.23 (previously: EUR 3.72) per share. There is still a high upside

potential and we assign a Buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25537.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of the research report: 29.09.2022 (9:50) German version: 26.09.2022 (15:00)

Date and time of the first distribution of the research report: 29.09.2022 (12:00) German version: 28.09.2022 (10:30)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°