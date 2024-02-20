Original-Research: Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA


ISIN: NO0010876642



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 20.02.2024


Kursziel: 19.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Simon Jouck



Strong year end burdened by one-offs



Topic: Cloudberry released its preliminary Q4'23 figures with the annual


report expected to follow on March 20th. The operationally strong Q4


results were burdened by a NOK 57m one-off effect related to a complete


write down of its 100 MW shallow water wind project Steenkalles in


cooperation with Hafslund as this project will not be further developed.


Another NOK 18 m expense (non cash) is related to the Odal wind farm,


impacted by the resource rent tax in Norway.



Indeed, the resource rent tax became effective as of January 1st and set at


25% instead of the previously discussed 35%. Positively, the tax design is


investment neutral for new wind projects, i.e. they will not be burdened.


We therefore expect Cloudberry to start looking for new wind developments


opportunities across Norway again.



Q4 sales grew 70% yoy to NOK 119m well above our estimates (eNuW: NOK 80m).


The jump is explained by higher production volume, up 65% yoy to 157 GWh,


mainly driven by the acquisition of the Odin Portfolio and an high average


selling price of NOK 760/MWh vs. NOK 650/MWh (eNuW).



Q4 EBITDA came in at NOK -41m (eNuW: NOK 85m) due to a negative


contribution of NOK 86m from associated companies under which Cloudberry


reports the net income/loss from its participations in associated


companies. The drivers for the negative result are the beforementioned one


offs related to the Steenkalles project and Odal.



Furthermore, the Sundby windfarm in Sweden was successfully erected ahead


of time and below the estimated costs of c. NOK 565m (eNuW) and should


contribute as of the beginning of the new year and is now reflected in our


estimates. Under standard weather assumptions Sundby is seen to produce 89


GWh per annum yielding in annual revenues of c. NOK 56m by assuming an avg.


power price of c. NOK 640/MWh. Additionally, the two projects under


construction are progressing according to plan and cost. The 19 MW


Munkhyttan wind farm should be erected by the end of the year 2024 and the


8 MW hydro power plant Ovre Kvemma is built and is expected to be connected


to the grid in the following weeks.



Cloudberry delivered again on point and time showing its operational


excellence. Remains a BUY with new of PT of NOK 19 (old: NOK 20), based on


SOTP, reflecting the impact of the 25% resource rent tax.



Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



