Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG

Unternehmen: Cenit AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 20.90 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

First acquisition of 2024 strengthens the 3DS Solutions division; forecasts

and target price unchanged

As expected, CENIT AG is continuing the high level of acquisition activity

implemented since the 2022 financial year in the 2024 financial year. As

the company announced in the second calendar week of the still young year,

CCE b:digital GmbH & Co. KG (CCE for short) was acquired with effect from 1

January 2024. CCE offers consulting, implementation and software

development in the business areas of Digital Services, PLM Services and

Application Services. Similar to CENIT's '3DS Solutions' business segment,

CCE's offering is based on Dassault Systèmes solutions, with a particular

focus on the CATIA products and the 3DEXPERIENCE PLM platform. This shows a

high degree of congruence with the PLM business field of CENIT AG.

CENIT AG emphasises that CCE has special expertise in the migration and

introduction of Dassault standard software. For this purpose, concepts have

been developed that are specially tailored to medium-sized and smaller

customers. In addition, the acquisition of CCE will expand the local

presence in the Ostwestfalen Lippe region. Finally, company acquisitions

have proven to be an effective strategy for expanding the Group's workforce

against the backdrop of challenging personnel recruitment. The acquisition

of CCE will expand the CENIT team by 16 employees. In addition, CENIT's

position as one of Dassault Systèmes' most important Platinum Partners

worldwide will be further strengthened. This is already a declared goal of

CENIT AG.

No further details on the size of CCE or the purchase price are known. The

Federal Gazette only contains a balance sheet as of 31 December 2021, which

shows that the company is relatively small at this point in time. With

total assets of EUR 1.72 million, CCE had equity of EUR 0.19 million and cash

and cash equivalents of EUR 1.15 million. Based on this information, we

assume a purchase price in the low single-digit million range.

The CCE acquisition should be seen as a further step towards achieving the

medium-term goals of CENIT AG. The aim is to achieve sales of EUR 300 million

and an EBIT margin of 8-10% by the end of the 2025 financial year. As part

of this strategy, all five business divisions are expected to grow

organically and inorganically. In the 3DS Solutions division, sales are to

be increased from the current level of around EUR 100 million to EUR 150

million.

Due to what we consider to be the low impact on the CENIT Group's sales and

earnings, we are maintaining our estimates compared to our last research

study (see study dated 03 November 2023). We therefore confirm our price

target of EUR 20.90 and continue to rate the share as BUY.

