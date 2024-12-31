Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



As expected, CENIT AG is continuing the high level of acquisition activity


implemented since the 2022 financial year in the 2024 financial year. As


the company announced in the second calendar week of the still young year,


CCE b:digital GmbH & Co. KG (CCE for short) was acquired with effect from 1


January 2024. CCE offers consulting, implementation and software


development in the business areas of Digital Services, PLM Services and


Application Services. Similar to CENIT's '3DS Solutions' business segment,


CCE's offering is based on Dassault Systèmes solutions, with a particular


focus on the CATIA products and the 3DEXPERIENCE PLM platform. This shows a


high degree of congruence with the PLM business field of CENIT AG.



CENIT AG emphasises that CCE has special expertise in the migration and


introduction of Dassault standard software. For this purpose, concepts have


been developed that are specially tailored to medium-sized and smaller


customers. In addition, the acquisition of CCE will expand the local


presence in the Ostwestfalen Lippe region. Finally, company acquisitions


have proven to be an effective strategy for expanding the Group's workforce


against the backdrop of challenging personnel recruitment. The acquisition


of CCE will expand the CENIT team by 16 employees. In addition, CENIT's


position as one of Dassault Systèmes' most important Platinum Partners


worldwide will be further strengthened. This is already a declared goal of


CENIT AG.



No further details on the size of CCE or the purchase price are known. The


Federal Gazette only contains a balance sheet as of 31 December 2021, which


shows that the company is relatively small at this point in time. With


total assets of EUR 1.72 million, CCE had equity of EUR 0.19 million and cash


and cash equivalents of EUR 1.15 million. Based on this information, we


assume a purchase price in the low single-digit million range.



The CCE acquisition should be seen as a further step towards achieving the


medium-term goals of CENIT AG. The aim is to achieve sales of EUR 300 million


and an EBIT margin of 8-10% by the end of the 2025 financial year. As part


of this strategy, all five business divisions are expected to grow


organically and inorganically. In the 3DS Solutions division, sales are to


be increased from the current level of around EUR 100 million to EUR 150


million.



Due to what we consider to be the low impact on the CENIT Group's sales and


earnings, we are maintaining our estimates compared to our last research


study (see study dated 03 November 2023). We therefore confirm our price


target of EUR 20.90 and continue to rate the share as BUY.




