Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG

Unternehmen: Cenit AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: EUR 20.90

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

9 months 2023: Three more companies acquired in 2023; High revenue and

earnings growth achieved; Slight forecast and price target adjustment;

Rating: BUY

In the third quarter of 2023, CENIT AG achieved sales growth of 9.3% to EUR

45.84 million (Q3 2022: EUR 41.95 million), thus seamlessly continuing the

previous development of the current business year 2023. In the first two

quarters, an increase in turnover of 22.7% (Q1) and 14.4% (Q2) was

achieved. In total, sales revenues of EUR 133.31 million (previous year: EUR

115.86 million) were achieved in the first nine months, which corresponds

to an increase of 15.1% compared to the previous year. A major growth

driver was the continuation of inorganic growth, which was advanced in the

current financial year by the acquisitions of mip Management Informations

Partner GmbH, PI Informatik GmbH and ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT. ISR

Informations Products AG was already acquired in the previous financial

year 2022, which was only consolidated from 31 May 2022, so that there is

also a base effect here. Overall, the inorganic contribution to growth is

likely to have been around 14.00 million euros according to our

calculations, which means organic growth in turnover of around 3.0%.

The strong sales growth of 9.3% was accompanied by a disproportionate

increase in EBIT of 78.1% to EUR 4.60 million (previous year: EUR 2.58

million). Although the EBIT was positively influenced by a one-time gain of

EUR 0.87 million from the sale of the subsidiary CENIT Japan K.K., the

company would have achieved an EBIT increase of 44.6 % to EUR 3.73 million

even without this effect. On the one hand, the higher EBIT margin of the

acquired companies is likely to have had a positive effect. On the other

hand, the Sirius cost-cutting programme that has been introduced is also

likely to have made a positive contribution to earnings.

CENIT AG plans to continue the high M&A activity of the last quarters. In

this context, the company has restructured its bank liabilities and taken

out a new loan of EUR 40.00 million. With this loan, the existing loan of EUR

22.66 million was repaid. Since the acquisitions of the current financial

year were financed from the operating cash flow, the borrowing less the

dividend distribution (EUR 4.18 million) and the repayment of leasing

liabilities (EUR 2.83 million) led to an increase in liquid funds to EUR 30.07

million (31.12.22: EUR 19.91 million). The company thus has sufficient

financial leeway to opportunistically acquire further companies.

With the publication of the nine-month figures, CENIT's management has

confirmed the forecast for the current business year. Sales of around EUR 180

million and an EBIT of around EUR 9.5 million are still expected. Based on

the figures achieved in the first nine months, sales of around EUR 46.70

million and an EBIT of around EUR 4.90 million are expected for the fourth

quarter. While turnover is expected to remain at about the same level as in

the fourth quarter of the previous year, EBIT should improve significantly

compared to the same period of the previous year.

An increase in EBIT in the fourth quarter should be primarily related to an

expected rise in high-margin proprietary software sales. According to the

company, there were postponements of orders, which could, however, still be

realised in the current financial year. The affected order volume amounts

to approximately EUR 1.5 million. In addition, the positive effect from the

deconsolidation of the Japanese subsidiary should also make a slightly

positive EBIT contribution in the fourth quarter. In addition, the savings

effects from the Sirius programme should also increase earnings.

While we are keeping our revenue forecast unchanged, we are adjusting our

EBIT estimate slightly to EUR 9.55 million (previously: EUR 9.80 million).

However, we are taking into account the new loan of EUR 40 million in our

estimates for the first time, which will lead to higher interest expenses.

In particular, this leads to an adjustment of our estimated after-tax

results for the financial years 2024 and 2025, while we leave both the

revenue and earnings estimates for these estimation periods unchanged.

Although the funds raised are to be used for the implementation of further

M&A activities, we have not yet included them in our forecasts because they

have yet to be realised. According to company information, an acquisition

is very likely in 2023. In addition, there is currently an extensive M&A

pipeline which, if fully realised, would increase turnover by around EUR 70

million.

Due to the slight adjustment of the EBIT for 2023 as well as the

consideration of higher interest expenses in connection with the extensive

borrowing, our price target determined within the framework of the DCF

model is only slightly reduced to EUR 20.90 (previously: EUR 21.00). We

continue to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28005.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 03/11/23 (09:18 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 03/11/23 (10:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°