Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY




11.07.23 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG



Unternehmen: Cenit AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 19.75 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Inorganic growth continues with the second acquisition in 2023; price


target and rating unchanged



With the announcement of 06.07.2023, CENIT AG is continuing its inorganic


growth course with the acquisition of Berlin-based PI Informatik GmbH. The


company, which has been in existence since 1996, is a full service provider


in the field of conception and consulting of SAP landscapes and also acts


as a managed service provider of IT infrastructures. In addition, the


company is also active in the field of industrial software development. PI


Informatik GmbH's clientele includes not only industrial customers but also


public institutions and authorities.



In our view, the development of new clientele, in particular the public


sector, is likely to be a key factor in the acquisition of PI Informatik.


With the new customer access, CENIT AG could, for example, offer EIM


solutions, for which the public sector is predestined as a customer. In


addition, CENIT AG could address the Berlin area more strongly. Conversely,


the addition of the new company should also strengthen CENIT AG's SAP


expertise, software development and IT infrastructure management.



Information on the purchase price or the operating figures of PI Informatik


GmbH were not published in the company news. According to the most recently


published annual financial statements as of 31 December 2021 in the


ebundesanzeiger, the acquired company has a balance sheet total of EUR 3.20


million, equity capital of EUR 2.23 million and liquidity of EUR 1.92 million.


In addition, it can be seen that a balance sheet profit of EUR 0.29 million


was allocated in the 2021 financial year. Judging by these figures, we


assume that PI Informatik GmbH should report a turnover level in the mid


single-digit million range (approx. EUR 4 - 5 million). The purchase price


should even be below this level.



After the acquisition of mip Management Informations Partner GmbH in


January 2023, which is comparable in size to PI Informatik, this is the


second acquisition of the current financial year. This is to be seen as a


further step towards strengthening the SAP segment, which is to be expanded


as planned to a turnover volume of EUR 50 million. In addition, in accordance


with the 'CENIT 2025' agenda, the company plans to achieve a sales level of


approximately EUR 300 million and an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% by the 2025


business year. An important part of this is inorganic growth, which should


amount to more than EUR 50 million according to our forecasts. Accordingly,


further acquisitions are expected for the current and coming financial


year.



Due to the low sales and earnings impact of PI Informatik GmbH, which will


also only have a minor impact on the income statement for the current


fiscal year 2023 due to the initial consolidation date of 1 July 2023,


CENIT AG has not made any changes to its forecast. We are also maintaining


our previous forecasts (see study dated 12 May 2023) unchanged. With an


unchanged target price of EUR 19.75, we continue to assign a BUY rating.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27319.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 11/07/2023 (10:54 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 11/07/2023 (12:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,55 € 12,25 € 0,30 € +2,45% 11.07./13:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005407100 540710 16,80 € 11,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,65 € +2,02%  13:48
Düsseldorf 12,55 € +2,87%  12:31
Stuttgart 12,55 € +2,45%  14:15
Xetra 12,60 € +1,20%  13:48
Frankfurt 12,35 € 0,00%  09:13
München 12,60 € -1,18%  08:02
Hamburg 12,25 € -1,61%  08:16
Berlin 12,25 € -1,61%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock erzielt Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Massives Kaufsignal. 208% Biotech Aktientip nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
354 Cenit klarer Kauf WKN 54071. 30.09.22
10 Cenit AG Schluss mit fallenden. 02.06.16
22 Langfrist- Depot- Vergleich 200. 29.04.16
1 Löschung 25.05.10
13 spannende Dividentitel 21.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...