Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG

Unternehmen: Cenit AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 19.75 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Inorganic growth continues with the second acquisition in 2023; price

target and rating unchanged

With the announcement of 06.07.2023, CENIT AG is continuing its inorganic

growth course with the acquisition of Berlin-based PI Informatik GmbH. The

company, which has been in existence since 1996, is a full service provider

in the field of conception and consulting of SAP landscapes and also acts

as a managed service provider of IT infrastructures. In addition, the

company is also active in the field of industrial software development. PI

Informatik GmbH's clientele includes not only industrial customers but also

public institutions and authorities.

In our view, the development of new clientele, in particular the public

sector, is likely to be a key factor in the acquisition of PI Informatik.

With the new customer access, CENIT AG could, for example, offer EIM

solutions, for which the public sector is predestined as a customer. In

addition, CENIT AG could address the Berlin area more strongly. Conversely,

the addition of the new company should also strengthen CENIT AG's SAP

expertise, software development and IT infrastructure management.

Information on the purchase price or the operating figures of PI Informatik

GmbH were not published in the company news. According to the most recently

published annual financial statements as of 31 December 2021 in the

ebundesanzeiger, the acquired company has a balance sheet total of EUR 3.20

million, equity capital of EUR 2.23 million and liquidity of EUR 1.92 million.

In addition, it can be seen that a balance sheet profit of EUR 0.29 million

was allocated in the 2021 financial year. Judging by these figures, we

assume that PI Informatik GmbH should report a turnover level in the mid

single-digit million range (approx. EUR 4 - 5 million). The purchase price

should even be below this level.

After the acquisition of mip Management Informations Partner GmbH in

January 2023, which is comparable in size to PI Informatik, this is the

second acquisition of the current financial year. This is to be seen as a

further step towards strengthening the SAP segment, which is to be expanded

as planned to a turnover volume of EUR 50 million. In addition, in accordance

with the 'CENIT 2025' agenda, the company plans to achieve a sales level of

approximately EUR 300 million and an EBIT margin of 8% to 10% by the 2025

business year. An important part of this is inorganic growth, which should

amount to more than EUR 50 million according to our forecasts. Accordingly,

further acquisitions are expected for the current and coming financial

year.

Due to the low sales and earnings impact of PI Informatik GmbH, which will

also only have a minor impact on the income statement for the current

fiscal year 2023 due to the initial consolidation date of 1 July 2023,

CENIT AG has not made any changes to its forecast. We are also maintaining

our previous forecasts (see study dated 12 May 2023) unchanged. With an

unchanged target price of EUR 19.75, we continue to assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27319.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 11/07/2023 (10:54 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 11/07/2023 (12:00 pm)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°