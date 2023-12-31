Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY




06.02.23 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG



Unternehmen: Cenit AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18.20 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



First acquisition of 2023 strengthens EIM segment; price target and rating


unchanged



On 30 January 2023, CENIT AG announced the acquisition of 100% of the


Munich-based mip Management Informations Partner GmbH (mip for short). The


acquisition of mip, which will be retroactively consolidated into the CENIT


Group as of 1 January 2023, will further strengthen CENIT's Enterprise


Information Management business segment. The software and consulting


company, which was founded in 1988 and has now been acquired, is a


specialist in the field of data management and analysis, software


development and the operation of IT infrastructure and applications, with a


strong industry focus on automotive, trade and insurance. Similar to ISR


Information Products AG (ISR for short), which was acquired in the last


financial year 2022, mip is one of IBM's leading partners in Germany. From


a technical point of view, mip completes the portfolio of CENIT AG,


especially in the EIM area.



No further information on the purchase price or on mip's key operating


figures is currently available. In view of the number of employees at mip,


which is around 30, this is likely to be a comparatively small acquisition.


According to data from the "Bundesanzeiger", mip generated an annual


surplus of EUR 0.33 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.14


million). Assuming that the company shows a return on sales of 5-10%, which


is customary in the industry, the sales level should be in the


mid-single-digit million range. We estimate the purchase price to be in the


single-digit million range.



The mip acquisition should be seen as a further step in CENIT's growth


strategy. Inorganic growth is an essential component within the growth


strategy 'CENIT 2025', according to which group sales of approximately EUR


300 million and an EBIT margin of 8-10% are to be achieved by business year


2025. Within the framework of this strategy, all five business segments are


to grow organically and inorganically. In the EIM segment, the current


turnover level (including ISR) is to be expanded from around EUR 40 million


to EUR 50 million according to plans. The acquisition of mip would already


cover half of the planned growth.



Under the management of Peter Schneck, CENIT AG is thus continuing its


inorganic growth course. The EIM segment was already significantly expanded


in the last business year 2022 with the acquisition of ISR. With around 200


employees, ISR had achieved sales revenues of EUR 22.8 million and an EBIT of


EUR 3.2 million in 2021. In addition, the outstanding 49% shares in the SAP


PLM specialist Coristo GmbH were acquired. Finally, the Dassault reseller


Magic Engineering SRL, which operates in Romania, was acquired in an asset


deal. If this pace is maintained, further acquisitions can be expected for


the current business year.



Despite the mip acquisition, we are maintaining our forecasts, which were


last adjusted on 28 November 2022. This is due in particular to the low


revenue and earnings contribution of mip. We confirm the price target of EUR


18.20 and continue to assign a BUY rating.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26355.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 06/02/2023 (08:13 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 06/02/2023 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)
Neuer 552% Lithium Hot Stock nach 39.047% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Clarity Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,70 € 12,80 € -0,10 € -0,78% 06.02./11:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005407100 540710 17,00 € 10,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,65 € -1,17%  11:34
Hamburg 12,80 € +2,81%  08:15
München 12,60 € +1,20%  08:00
Berlin 12,60 € +1,20%  08:00
Düsseldorf 12,65 € +0,80%  10:31
Stuttgart 12,65 € +0,40%  11:30
Frankfurt 12,65 € 0,00%  11:20
Xetra 12,70 € -0,78%  11:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
335% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor weiteren Riesendeals. Diesen Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
354 Cenit klarer Kauf WKN 54071. 30.09.22
10 Cenit AG Schluss mit fallenden. 02.06.16
22 Langfrist- Depot- Vergleich 200. 29.04.16
1 Löschung 25.05.10
13 spannende Dividentitel 21.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...