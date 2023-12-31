Original-Research: Cenit AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.11.22
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cenit AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cenit AG



Unternehmen: Cenit AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18,70 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



9M 2022: Growth course continued; Earnings increase despite special


effects; GBC earnings estimates slightly adjusted; Target price: EUR18.70


(previously: EUR19.00); BUY rating



In the past third quarter of 2022, CENIT AG achieved a significant increase


in sales revenues of 31.0 % to EUR 41.95 million (PY: EUR 32.04 million), thus


significantly accelerating the growth dynamics of the first two quarters of


the year. However, a significant part of the growth has an inorganic


origin. This is because the acquired ISR Information Products AG (ISR for


short) has been contributing to the group's revenues since June 2022. In


the third quarter, the inorganic sales contribution amounted to EUR 5.94


million, which means that CENIT AG achieved organic sales growth of 12.4%.


Over the first nine months, the increase in sales was 11.5% to EUR 115.86


million (previous year: EUR 103.96 million). Adjusted for ISR sales totalling


EUR 7.97 million, organic growth was 3.8%.



Separated according to the individual revenue segments, the


disproportionate increase in consulting revenues (+35.4%) is again evident,


while proprietary software revenues (+6.5%) and third-party software


revenues (+1.7%) show a significantly lower growth dynamic. Since the


business of the newly acquired ISR consists largely of consulting services,


the inorganic effect can be found in particular in the consulting revenues.


In this sales segment, CENIT AG is also benefiting from high demand from


the aerospace sector and, in principle, from catch-up effects after


consulting and service sales had each declined sharply during the corona


pandemic.



Total revenues of EUR 69.52 million (previous year: EUR 68.35 million) for the


first nine months of 2022 consist of recurring revenues, which account for


60.0% of the total. There is therefore good planning predictability for the


subsequent reporting periods.



Compared to the 11.5% increase in sales, CENIT AG reports a


disproportionately low increase in EBIT of 6.0% to EUR 2.58 million (previous


year: EUR 2.44 million) and thus a slightly lower EBIT margin of 2.2%


(previous year: 2.3%). Although the newly acquired ISR contributed EUR 1.00


million to the group EBIT, this was offset by ancillary acquisition costs


of EUR 0.16 million. In addition, CENIT AG had received short-time working


benefits of around EUR 1.3 million in the previous year, which led to a


corresponding reduction in personnel expenses. Finally, research allowances


were reduced by around EUR 0.50 million compared to the previous year.


Against the background of the above-mentioned effects, their EBIT


development can be considered a success.



CENIT's management has confirmed its guidance for the current business


year, subject to the express proviso that the economic and


industry-specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly. The company


continues to expect consolidated sales of around EUR 170 million and a


consolidated EBIT of around EUR 9.0 million. Based on this, the company would


have to generate revenues of around EUR 54 million and an EBIT of around EUR


6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which would be equivalent to a


significant increase in revenues and earnings compared to the final quarter


of the previous year.



However, the Executive Board is confident that it will be able to achieve


what it has forecast. On the one hand, the inorganic contributions to


turnover and earnings should contribute significantly to the expansion of


the key operating figures expected for the fourth quarter. On the other


hand, foreseeable new customers could already lead to an increase in


proprietary software sales, which should be particularly relevant for the


expected increase in earnings.  In our previous forecasts (see study of


04.08.2022) we were slightly above the company's guidance, especially on


the earnings side. We are taking the current business development as an


opportunity to reduce our earnings forecasts for the current financial year


only. We now expect an EBIT of EUR 8.70 million (previously: EUR 9.42 million).


Our forecasts for the coming financial years remain unchanged.



Within the framework of the adjusted DCF valuation model, we have


determined a new target price of EUR 18.70 (previously: EUR 19.00). Although


the slight reduction in the target price is slightly due to the lowering of


the 2022 earnings forecasts, the main reason for this is the further


increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.50% (previously: 1.25%). We


continue to assign a rating of BUY.





Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25805.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 07/11/2022 (08:07 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 07/11/2022 (09:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






