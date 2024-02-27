Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Research...

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.02.24 14:16
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Cardiol Therapeutics Inc



Company Name: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 27.02.2024


Target price: USD 3.60


Target price on sight of: 12 months


Last rating change: -


Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol


Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera


reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 3.60 price target.



Abstract:


Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) announced that the FDA has granted Orphan


Drug Designation (ODD) in the US for its lead drug candidate CardiolRx for


the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis (RP).


Importantly, the FDA's decision was based on pre-clinical data as well as


initial clinical data from the ongoing RP phase II study. This is excellent


news, as in our view it indicates that the undisclosed data from the phase


II study that was reported to the FDA is in all likelihood favourable.


Based on this encouraging news, we see our positive assessment of


CardiolRx's prospects in RP confirmed. The ODD will provide the company


with attractive benefits, including seven years of market exclusivity. In


addition, the company announced the completion of patient enrolment in the


phase II RP study and confirmed that topline results are expected to be


published in Q2 2024. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target


of USD 3.60 (EUR3.30).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol


Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian


Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD


3,60.



Zusammenfassung:


Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) gab bekannt, dass die FDA in den USA die


Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) für seinen führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten


CardiolRx zur Behandlung von Perikarditis, einschließlich rezidivierender


Perikarditis (RP), erteilt hat. Wichtig ist, dass die Entscheidung der FDA


auf präklinischen Daten sowie ersten klinischen Daten aus der laufenden


RP-Phase-II-Studie basiert. Dies ist eine ausgezeichnete Nachricht, da sie


unserer Ansicht nach darauf hindeutet, dass die nicht veröffentlichten


Daten aus der Phase-II-Studie, die der FDA gemeldet wurden, aller


Wahrscheinlichkeit nach positiv sind. Aufgrund dieser ermutigenden


Nachrichten sehen wir unsere positive Einschätzung der Aussichten von


CardiolRx in RP bestätigt. Die ODD wird dem Unternehmen deutliche Vorteile


bieten, darunter eine siebenjährige Marktexklusivität. Darüber hinaus gab


das Unternehmen den Abschluss der Patientenrekrutierung in der RP-Studie


der Phase II bekannt und bestätigte, dass die ersten Ergebnisse


voraussichtlich im zweiten Quartal 2024 veröffentlicht werden sollen. Wir


bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD 3,60 (EUR3,30).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28993.pdf



Contact for questions


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,77 $ 1,76 $ 0,01 $ +0,57% 27.02./16:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA14161Y2006 A2PA9E 1,80 $ 0,45 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,66 € +3,75%  16:52
Frankfurt 1,61 € +9,52%  08:08
Düsseldorf 1,57 € +7,53%  08:11
NYSE 1,79 $ +3,47%  16:30
Berlin 1,61 € +1,90%  16:10
AMEX 1,78 $ +1,71%  15:44
München 1,60 € +0,63%  15:32
Nasdaq 1,77 $ +0,57%  16:39
Stuttgart 1,63 € -2,40%  15:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
