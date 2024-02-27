Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (von First Berlin Equity Research...

^

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Cardiol Therapeutics Inc

Company Name: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc

ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 27.02.2024

Target price: USD 3.60

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Cardiol

Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006). Analyst Christian Orquera

reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his USD 3.60 price target.

Abstract:

Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) announced that the FDA has granted Orphan

Drug Designation (ODD) in the US for its lead drug candidate CardiolRx for

the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis (RP).

Importantly, the FDA's decision was based on pre-clinical data as well as

initial clinical data from the ongoing RP phase II study. This is excellent

news, as in our view it indicates that the undisclosed data from the phase

II study that was reported to the FDA is in all likelihood favourable.

Based on this encouraging news, we see our positive assessment of

CardiolRx's prospects in RP confirmed. The ODD will provide the company

with attractive benefits, including seven years of market exclusivity. In

addition, the company announced the completion of patient enrolment in the

phase II RP study and confirmed that topline results are expected to be

published in Q2 2024. We reiterate our Buy recommendation and price target

of USD 3.60 (EUR3.30).

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Cardiol

Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian

Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von USD

3,60.

Zusammenfassung:

Cardiol Therapeutics (Cardiol) gab bekannt, dass die FDA in den USA die

Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) für seinen führenden Arzneimittelkandidaten

CardiolRx zur Behandlung von Perikarditis, einschließlich rezidivierender

Perikarditis (RP), erteilt hat. Wichtig ist, dass die Entscheidung der FDA

auf präklinischen Daten sowie ersten klinischen Daten aus der laufenden

RP-Phase-II-Studie basiert. Dies ist eine ausgezeichnete Nachricht, da sie

unserer Ansicht nach darauf hindeutet, dass die nicht veröffentlichten

Daten aus der Phase-II-Studie, die der FDA gemeldet wurden, aller

Wahrscheinlichkeit nach positiv sind. Aufgrund dieser ermutigenden

Nachrichten sehen wir unsere positive Einschätzung der Aussichten von

CardiolRx in RP bestätigt. Die ODD wird dem Unternehmen deutliche Vorteile

bieten, darunter eine siebenjährige Marktexklusivität. Darüber hinaus gab

das Unternehmen den Abschluss der Patientenrekrutierung in der RP-Studie

der Phase II bekannt und bestätigte, dass die ersten Ergebnisse

voraussichtlich im zweiten Quartal 2024 veröffentlicht werden sollen. Wir

bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von USD 3,60 (EUR3,30).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des

Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28993.pdf

