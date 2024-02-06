Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Cantourage Group SE



Unternehmen: Cantourage Group SE


ISIN: DE000A3DSV01



Anlass der Studie: Long Note


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 06.02.2024


Kursziel: 11.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Cannabis legalization around the corner



Topic: With the approval of the 'Cannabis Act', which is now expected to


take place at the beginning of April, Germany is seen to take a big leap


forward in regards to legalizing cannabis. This should translate into a


significant tailwind for players such as Cantourage.



As per consistent and reliable German media reports from ZEIT, dpa and


Berliner Morgenpost, the governing coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has


finalized the specifics for the legalization of cannabis. The legislation


is scheduled to take effect on April 1st.



Once the "Cannabis Act" becomes effective, Germany will not only allow


adults to own 25 grams of cannabis, grow up to three plants and establish


non-profit cannabis clubs but cannabis will also loose its narcotic drug


status. Cantourage should particularly benefit from the latter as it


significantly simplifies the process of getting a prescription for medical


cannabis. In fact, it should get as easy as getting one for ibuprofen 600.



With this, the number of patients should remain on a stellar growth path at


the expense of the black market (~4m cannabis users as of 2021) and in


favour of established players such as Cantourage. In Canada, the number of


medial cannabis patients grew from 24k in 2015 to 330k in 2018, the year of


the full legalization. Thanks to its broad global supplier network with


more than 60 grower partners, its own recently launched telemedicine


platform, telecan°, and a growing distribution network across Europe, we


regard Cantourage as well positioned to benefit from this change. In fact,


the company looks set to grow sales at a 59% CAGR (2022-25e) while at the


same time reaching a high single-digit EBITDA margins thanks to the


resulting operating leverage.



Ending FY23e on a high note. Following 9M results with EUR 17.2m sales (+85%


yoy) and EBITDA of EUR -0.4m, the forth quarter looks set to remain on a


strong growth trajectory: sales +54% yoy to EUR 7.5m and EBITDA of EUR 0.6m.


Above all, this should be carried by the ongoing ramp-up, i.e. a gradually


increasing number of fully onboarded cultivators having a product deployed


at pharmacies.



We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 11 PT, based on DCF.



