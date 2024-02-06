Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Cantourage Group SE

Unternehmen: Cantourage Group SE

ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

Anlass der Studie: Long Note

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 06.02.2024

Kursziel: 11.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Cannabis legalization around the corner

Topic: With the approval of the 'Cannabis Act', which is now expected to

take place at the beginning of April, Germany is seen to take a big leap

forward in regards to legalizing cannabis. This should translate into a

significant tailwind for players such as Cantourage.

As per consistent and reliable German media reports from ZEIT, dpa and

Berliner Morgenpost, the governing coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has

finalized the specifics for the legalization of cannabis. The legislation

is scheduled to take effect on April 1st.

Once the "Cannabis Act" becomes effective, Germany will not only allow

adults to own 25 grams of cannabis, grow up to three plants and establish

non-profit cannabis clubs but cannabis will also loose its narcotic drug

status. Cantourage should particularly benefit from the latter as it

significantly simplifies the process of getting a prescription for medical

cannabis. In fact, it should get as easy as getting one for ibuprofen 600.

With this, the number of patients should remain on a stellar growth path at

the expense of the black market (~4m cannabis users as of 2021) and in

favour of established players such as Cantourage. In Canada, the number of

medial cannabis patients grew from 24k in 2015 to 330k in 2018, the year of

the full legalization. Thanks to its broad global supplier network with

more than 60 grower partners, its own recently launched telemedicine

platform, telecan°, and a growing distribution network across Europe, we

regard Cantourage as well positioned to benefit from this change. In fact,

the company looks set to grow sales at a 59% CAGR (2022-25e) while at the

same time reaching a high single-digit EBITDA margins thanks to the

resulting operating leverage.

Ending FY23e on a high note. Following 9M results with EUR 17.2m sales (+85%

yoy) and EBITDA of EUR -0.4m, the forth quarter looks set to remain on a

strong growth trajectory: sales +54% yoy to EUR 7.5m and EBITDA of EUR 0.6m.

Above all, this should be carried by the ongoing ramp-up, i.e. a gradually

increasing number of fully onboarded cultivators having a product deployed

at pharmacies.

We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 11 PT, based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28823.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°