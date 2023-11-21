Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.11.23 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Cantourage Group SE



Unternehmen: Cantourage Group SE


ISIN: DE000A3DSV01



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 21.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 11,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Continued strong growth in Q3; chg.



Topic: Cantourage reported preliminary Q3 figures with significant sales


growth and notable EBITDA improvements. The planned abolishment of the


narcotic drug status of medical cannabis in Q1 2024e should further drive


patient numbers and sales growth going forward.



Q3 sales grew by 79% yoy to EUR 6.1m (9M: +85% yoy to EUR 17.2m). At the same


time, EBITDA came in at EUR -0.6m, a notable improvement compared to last


year's figure (EUR -1.2m), 9M with EUR 0.4m EBITDA loss. The discrepancy to our


old Q3 estimates (EUR 7.3m sales and EBITDA break-even) was driven by delays


in the approval of new production facilities, which offer significantly


higher throughput rates but also weaker demand at the beginning of the


quarter.



The confirmed FY23 guidance (high double-digit percentage sales growth


while reaching EBITDA break-even) points towards continued strong growth as


well as further significant EBITDA improvement during Q4. Above all, this


should be carried by the ongoing ramp-up, i.e. a gradually increasing


number of fully onboarded cultivators i.e. having a product deployed at


pharmacies.



Regulatory tailwinds to materialize towards the end of Q1 2024e. Medical


cannabis is still a fairly young market in Germany (approved for


therapeutical purposes since 2017), which still records low adoption rates


amongst suitable patients, largely as a result of complex prescription


processes that potential patients have to go through. With the 'Cannabis


Act', which should become effective towards the end of Q1 2024 (eNuW), this


should materially change as getting a prescription for cannabis should


become as easy as getting one for ibuprofen 600. Through this, medical


cannabis could also become part and benefit from the German e-script


universe, which just launched in July this year.



Cantourage should be well prepared to benefit from this thanks to its broad


global supplier network with more than 60 grower partners, its own


telemedicine platform, telecan°, and a growing distribution network across


Europe. The company looks set to grow sales at a 59% CAGR (2022-25e) while


at the


same time reaching a high single-digit EBITDA margins thanks to the


resulting operating leverage.



Reiterate BUY with a new EUR 11 PT (old: EUR 12.5) based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28351.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



