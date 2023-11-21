Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Cantourage Group SE

Unternehmen: Cantourage Group SE

ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 21.11.2023

Kursziel: EUR 11,00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr

Continued strong growth in Q3; chg.

Topic: Cantourage reported preliminary Q3 figures with significant sales

growth and notable EBITDA improvements. The planned abolishment of the

narcotic drug status of medical cannabis in Q1 2024e should further drive

patient numbers and sales growth going forward.

Q3 sales grew by 79% yoy to EUR 6.1m (9M: +85% yoy to EUR 17.2m). At the same

time, EBITDA came in at EUR -0.6m, a notable improvement compared to last

year's figure (EUR -1.2m), 9M with EUR 0.4m EBITDA loss. The discrepancy to our

old Q3 estimates (EUR 7.3m sales and EBITDA break-even) was driven by delays

in the approval of new production facilities, which offer significantly

higher throughput rates but also weaker demand at the beginning of the

quarter.

The confirmed FY23 guidance (high double-digit percentage sales growth

while reaching EBITDA break-even) points towards continued strong growth as

well as further significant EBITDA improvement during Q4. Above all, this

should be carried by the ongoing ramp-up, i.e. a gradually increasing

number of fully onboarded cultivators i.e. having a product deployed at

pharmacies.

Regulatory tailwinds to materialize towards the end of Q1 2024e. Medical

cannabis is still a fairly young market in Germany (approved for

therapeutical purposes since 2017), which still records low adoption rates

amongst suitable patients, largely as a result of complex prescription

processes that potential patients have to go through. With the 'Cannabis

Act', which should become effective towards the end of Q1 2024 (eNuW), this

should materially change as getting a prescription for cannabis should

become as easy as getting one for ibuprofen 600. Through this, medical

cannabis could also become part and benefit from the German e-script

universe, which just launched in July this year.

Cantourage should be well prepared to benefit from this thanks to its broad

global supplier network with more than 60 grower partners, its own

telemedicine platform, telecan°, and a growing distribution network across

Europe. The company looks set to grow sales at a 59% CAGR (2022-25e) while

at the

same time reaching a high single-digit EBITDA margins thanks to the

resulting operating leverage.

Reiterate BUY with a new EUR 11 PT (old: EUR 12.5) based on DCF.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28351.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research.

Kontakt für Rückfragen

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°