Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): Buy




28.02.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to CLIQ Digital AG



Company Name: CLIQ Digital AG


ISIN: DE000A35JS40



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: Buy


from: 28.02.2024


Target price: 65.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner



Solid FY figures & sizable share buyback; est. & PT chg.



Topic: CLIQ reported final FY23 figures on Thursday (update on prelims from


Feb. 5th) and announced a EUR 13m share repurchase program. Here are our key


takeaways:



Strong bundled content share boosts higher-LTV customer base. At 94% of


FY23 total revenues (88% in FY22), bundled content across 25+ portals


continued to grow its share of total revenues at the expense of single


content (300+ portals), strengthening customer retention due to offering


several streaming verticals "all-in-one.' This strategy has proven very


rewarding over the past quarters and has increased LTV per customer by 17%


yoy to now EUR 85. The company is on track to improve its content catalogue


across all verticals, and particularly CLIQ's position in cloud gaming


looks promising since it capitalizes on the rapidly advancing market,


expected to grow by 46% CAGR until 2030 (Statista).



2024e guidance & growth outlook. Management released a weaker-than-expected


2024 guidance of EUR 360-380m in revenues and EUR 52-58m EBITDA. Sales are now


seen to come in at c. EUR 375m or +15% yoy (eNuW old: EUR 402m), while EBITDA


should amount to c. EUR 55m or +10% yoy (eNuW old: 63m), mainly driven by (1)


ongoing headwinds in traffic acquisition and conversion in a still


challenging macroeconomic environment and (2) increased costs for both


customer acquisition (eNuW: EUR 157m) as well as elevated licensing fees for


higher-quality content (eNuW: EUR 64m). Having said that, several growth


drivers should help the company reach its c. EUR 500m mid-term sales target


along with strong EBITDA and cash flow generation, including further


geographic expansion into Latin America and Asia (currently still


You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29001.pdf


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

