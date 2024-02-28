Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to CLIQ Digital AG

Company Name: CLIQ Digital AG

ISIN: DE000A35JS40

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.02.2024

Target price: 65.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner

Solid FY figures & sizable share buyback; est. & PT chg.

Topic: CLIQ reported final FY23 figures on Thursday (update on prelims from

Feb. 5th) and announced a EUR 13m share repurchase program. Here are our key

takeaways:

Strong bundled content share boosts higher-LTV customer base. At 94% of

FY23 total revenues (88% in FY22), bundled content across 25+ portals

continued to grow its share of total revenues at the expense of single

content (300+ portals), strengthening customer retention due to offering

several streaming verticals "all-in-one.' This strategy has proven very

rewarding over the past quarters and has increased LTV per customer by 17%

yoy to now EUR 85. The company is on track to improve its content catalogue

across all verticals, and particularly CLIQ's position in cloud gaming

looks promising since it capitalizes on the rapidly advancing market,

expected to grow by 46% CAGR until 2030 (Statista).

2024e guidance & growth outlook. Management released a weaker-than-expected

2024 guidance of EUR 360-380m in revenues and EUR 52-58m EBITDA. Sales are now

seen to come in at c. EUR 375m or +15% yoy (eNuW old: EUR 402m), while EBITDA

should amount to c. EUR 55m or +10% yoy (eNuW old: 63m), mainly driven by (1)

ongoing headwinds in traffic acquisition and conversion in a still

challenging macroeconomic environment and (2) increased costs for both

customer acquisition (eNuW: EUR 157m) as well as elevated licensing fees for

higher-quality content (eNuW: EUR 64m). Having said that, several growth

drivers should help the company reach its c. EUR 500m mid-term sales target

along with strong EBITDA and cash flow generation, including further

geographic expansion into Latin America and Asia (currently still

