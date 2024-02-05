Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




05.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu CLIQ Digital AG



Unternehmen: CLIQ Digital AG


ISIN: DE000A35JS40



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 05.02.2024


Kursziel: 75.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner



Solid FY prelims & strong cash generation; est. & PT chg.



This week, CLIQ released solid preliminary FY'23 results, marked by a


slightly softer-than-expected top and bottom line, but strong cash


generation:



Sales: FY'23 sales were up 18.2% yoy to EUR 326.4m (eNuW: EUR 331m), albeit


below expectations due to a slower-than-expected revenue ramp-up, but solid


overall, considering the rather demanding comps from FY'22, in which sales


had grown 84% yoy to EUR 276m. Top line development was mainly driven by


online advertising campaigns aimed at increasing the quality of the


membership base. As a result, the company significantly increased the LTV


per customer by 17% yoy to EUR 85, likely due to a heightened focus on


bundled content.



EBITDA: FY'23 EBITDA came in slightly lower than expected at EUR 50.3m (eNuW:


EUR 53m) with the margin contracting by c. 40bps yoy to 15.4% (eNuW: 15.9%),


largely driven by higher customer acquisition and marketing costs (higher


ad prices) amounting to EUR 135m (+21% yoy) as well as one-off other


operating expenses in Q4'23.



Free cash flow: Operating free cash flow amounted to EUR 18.6m, up 21% yoy,


building up the already formidable net cash position by 60% yoy to c. EUR 16m


(eNuW: EUR 17m), roughly in line with our expectations. CLIQ's debtfree


balance sheet and strong FCF generation should support its 40% payout ratio


and ~10% dividend yield.



Growth drivers and 2024e outlook. Although sales are likely to be affected


by a continued muted consumer sentiment, leading us to slightly adjust our


FY24e sales estimates to c. EUR 401.5m (eNuW old: EUR 407.5m), EBITDA is still


seen to come in at c. EUR 63m (eNuW old: EUR 63.4m) for the full year. Three


drivers should contribute to this development: (1) The quality of the


membership base is continuously improving with an LTV at EUR ~90 due to


selling bundled content as opposed to single content, (2) further


geographic expansion (e.g. Latin America and Asia), and (3) exploring B2B


partnerships and intensifying affiliate marketing with trusted partners to


position CLIQ as a unique D2C brand.



CLIQ remains a BUY with a changed PT of EUR 75.00 based on FCFY 24e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28807.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
1 Billionen $ Marktchance Mentale Gesundheit - 6 Mio. $ Finanzierung
Mental Health Hot Stock mit 260% Umsatzwachstum

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,70 € 19,02 € -0,32 € -1,68% 05.02./11:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A35JS40 A35JS4 31,95 € 13,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,80 € -2,19%  11:33
Düsseldorf 19,10 € +2,03%  09:30
Frankfurt 19,26 € +1,90%  08:01
Hamburg 18,92 € -0,53%  08:16
Berlin 18,92 € -0,53%  08:00
München 19,26 € -0,82%  08:00
Stuttgart 18,76 € -1,26%  11:15
Xetra 18,70 € -1,68%  11:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren begeistert. Neuer 312% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3969 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 02.02.24
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...