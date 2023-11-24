Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




24.11.23 09:22
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: CLIQ Digital AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu CLIQ Digital AG



Unternehmen: CLIQ Digital AG


ISIN: DE000A35JS40



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 24.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 78,30


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marie-Thérèse Grübner



Analyst teach-in highlights data-driven content distribution



On Friday, November 17th, CLIQ hosted its first ever analyst teach-in, a


welcome step in increasing transparency. Here are our key takeaways:



Savvy performance marketing as USP. While CLIQ offers streaming content, it


is anything but a mere streaming platform; its main competitive edge lies


in its performance marketing expertise. Aided by proprietary business


intelligence and predictive analysis, the company places ad banners on


numerous marketing URLs, thereby boosting conversions and traffic on its


own landing pages.



Investments in quality content. To increase platform desirability and


customer retention, the company continues to improve its content catalogue


across all verticals with tailored movies, series, sports, audiobooks,


music, and gaming. Particularly CLIQ's entry into cloud gaming capitalizes


on the rapidly advancing market, which is expected to grow by 46% CAGR


until 2030, according to Statista. Instead of owning


the content outright, the company licenses finished content from well-known


partners on either a fixed, revenue-linked, or pay-per-use basis (e.g. 90%


of CLIQ's licensing agreements are based on a fixed licensing fee). While


this will enable CLIQ to operate a flexible and asset-light business model,


higher content quality will result in higher licensing fees, presently


captured in our estimates.



Sales target of EUR 500m by 2025 confirmed. Three drivers should contribute


to EUR 500m in sales by 2025: (1) The quality of the membership base is


continuously improving with LTV at EUR 89.01 as of Q3 (+1.7% qoq; +24% yoy)


due to selling bundled content as opposed to single content, which


strengthens customer loyalty, (2) geographic expansion (e.g. Latin


America), and (3) exploring B2B partnerships and resuming


affiliate marketing with trusted partners to position CLIQ as a unique D2C


brand.



Outlook. FY 23e guidance of sales > EUR 345m, EBITDA > EUR 50m and marketing


spend > EUR 120m is maintained. Although sales developed slightly below


expectations due to muted consumer sentiment, management maintains the


EBITDA guidance and margins should remain at the levels of 9M, in our view.


Importantly, CLIQ's debt-free balance sheet, strong FCF (EUR 15m as of 9M)


and net cash position of EUR 12m should support its 40% payout ratio and


strong 10% dividend yield, going forward.



CLIQ remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 78.30 based on FCFY 23e & 24e.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28401.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Technologischer Triumph - Kapazität steigt um Faktor 10
Neuer 226% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,20 € 18,20 € -   € 0,00% 24.11./11:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A35JS40 A35JS4 31,95 € 13,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,12 € -0,77%  11:20
Berlin 18,02 € +4,65%  08:02
München 18,02 € +3,09%  08:01
Stuttgart 18,04 € +0,11%  11:15
Xetra 18,20 € 0,00%  11:18
Düsseldorf 17,88 € -0,45%  09:31
Frankfurt 17,92 € -0,55%  09:14
Hamburg 18,02 € -4,15%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen schwere Nierenerkrankungen. Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal für Phase III Studie

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3861 Cliq Digital AG - Turnaroundwe. 11:14
378 CLIQ Digital AG: Ende der Leid. 25.04.21
329 Depot vom Freibeuter der Meer. 23.02.15
418 Bob Mobile (Handyspiele) 18.03.14
22 wenn man mal 100 TS Aktien. 18.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...