Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy




04.08.22 12:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG



Unternehmen: CENIT AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 19.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



1HY 2022: Sales growth of 6.1% and EBIT increase of 19.6% achieved; due to


later ISR consolidation we adjust our forecasts slightly; Target price:


EUR19.00; Rating: BUY



In the first six months of 2022, CENIT AG was able to increase sales


revenues by 6.1% to EUR 73.91 million (previous year: EUR 69.63 million).


It should be taken into account that part of the sales growth is related to


the first-time consolidation of the acquired ISR Information Products AG


(ISR for short), which contributed sales revenues of EUR 2.03 million for


the month of June 2022. Without this inorganic effect, CENIT AG would have


reported an increase in sales of 3.2%.



In parallel to the increase in sales, CENIT AG reported a 19.6% increase in


EBIT to EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million). The EBIT margin


improved to 1.5 % (previous year: 1.3%). Both turnover and the resulting


operating result are subject to seasonal fluctuations. This can be seen in


the EBIT development of the first two quarters of 2022. While a negative


EBIT of EUR -0.39 million was reported in the first quarter, this increased


significantly to EUR 1.51 million in the second quarter of 2022.



With the first-time full consolidation of ISR (74.9% of the shares), the


minority interests climbed visibly and thus, despite the increase in EBIT,


the after-tax result was marginally below the previous year's value at EUR


0.39 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million). The full consolidation of


ISR also resulted in a noticeable increase in the balance sheet total to


EUR 117.72 million (31.12.21: EUR 92.81 million). On the one hand, fixed


assets climbed to EUR 35.55 million (31.12.21: EUR 10.27 million) and, on


the other hand, long-term liabilities rose to EUR 34.25 million (31.12.21:


EUR 10.08 million) due to the assumption of bank liabilities. Part of the


purchase price (EUR 27.93 million) was covered by new bank loans (EUR 23.00


million).



Subject to the proviso that the economic and industry-specific framework


conditions do not deteriorate significantly, the CENIT management has


confirmed the guidance for the current business year. The company continues


to expect consolidated sales of around EUR 170 million and a consolidated


EBIT of around EUR 9.0 million. Excluding inorganic effects, this is de


facto equivalent to an increase in guidance, as the company's previous


estimate has included full consolidation of ISR since 1 January 2022. With


the publication of the half-year report, however, it has become clear that


ISR will only be included in the CENIT Group for seven months


(consolidation date: 30 May 2022) in the current financial year 2022.


Accordingly, the CENIT management assumes that it will be able to


compensate for the shortfall of around EUR 10 million through organic


growth.



In our previous estimates, in which we also assumed the first-time


consolidation of ISR as of 1 January 2022, we were somewhat more optimistic


than the CENIT management. We are adjusting our estimate to the


management's expectation and now anticipate slightly higher organic growth,


which, however, should not compensate for the missing ISR sales in January


- May. We are therefore reducing our revenue forecast for 2022 to EUR


168.53m (previously: EUR 175.53m) and, analogously, our EBIT estimate to


EUR 9.13m (previously: EUR10.15m). We are maintaining our previous


forecasts unchanged for the coming financial years.



Within the framework of the adjusted DCF valuation model, we have


determined a new target price of EUR 19.00 (previously: EUR 20.05).


Although the slight reduction in the target price is slightly due to the


lowering of the 2022 forecasts, the main reason for this is the further


increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% (previously: 0.40%). We


continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24747.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 04/08/2022 (11:10 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 04/08/2022 (12:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



