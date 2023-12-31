Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG

Unternehmen: CENIT AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 19.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

1HY 2022: Sales growth of 6.1% and EBIT increase of 19.6% achieved; due to

later ISR consolidation we adjust our forecasts slightly; Target price:

EUR19.00; Rating: BUY

In the first six months of 2022, CENIT AG was able to increase sales

revenues by 6.1% to EUR 73.91 million (previous year: EUR 69.63 million).

It should be taken into account that part of the sales growth is related to

the first-time consolidation of the acquired ISR Information Products AG

(ISR for short), which contributed sales revenues of EUR 2.03 million for

the month of June 2022. Without this inorganic effect, CENIT AG would have

reported an increase in sales of 3.2%.

In parallel to the increase in sales, CENIT AG reported a 19.6% increase in

EBIT to EUR 1.12 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million). The EBIT margin

improved to 1.5 % (previous year: 1.3%). Both turnover and the resulting

operating result are subject to seasonal fluctuations. This can be seen in

the EBIT development of the first two quarters of 2022. While a negative

EBIT of EUR -0.39 million was reported in the first quarter, this increased

significantly to EUR 1.51 million in the second quarter of 2022.

With the first-time full consolidation of ISR (74.9% of the shares), the

minority interests climbed visibly and thus, despite the increase in EBIT,

the after-tax result was marginally below the previous year's value at EUR

0.39 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million). The full consolidation of

ISR also resulted in a noticeable increase in the balance sheet total to

EUR 117.72 million (31.12.21: EUR 92.81 million). On the one hand, fixed

assets climbed to EUR 35.55 million (31.12.21: EUR 10.27 million) and, on

the other hand, long-term liabilities rose to EUR 34.25 million (31.12.21:

EUR 10.08 million) due to the assumption of bank liabilities. Part of the

purchase price (EUR 27.93 million) was covered by new bank loans (EUR 23.00

million).

Subject to the proviso that the economic and industry-specific framework

conditions do not deteriorate significantly, the CENIT management has

confirmed the guidance for the current business year. The company continues

to expect consolidated sales of around EUR 170 million and a consolidated

EBIT of around EUR 9.0 million. Excluding inorganic effects, this is de

facto equivalent to an increase in guidance, as the company's previous

estimate has included full consolidation of ISR since 1 January 2022. With

the publication of the half-year report, however, it has become clear that

ISR will only be included in the CENIT Group for seven months

(consolidation date: 30 May 2022) in the current financial year 2022.

Accordingly, the CENIT management assumes that it will be able to

compensate for the shortfall of around EUR 10 million through organic

growth.

In our previous estimates, in which we also assumed the first-time

consolidation of ISR as of 1 January 2022, we were somewhat more optimistic

than the CENIT management. We are adjusting our estimate to the

management's expectation and now anticipate slightly higher organic growth,

which, however, should not compensate for the missing ISR sales in January

- May. We are therefore reducing our revenue forecast for 2022 to EUR

168.53m (previously: EUR 175.53m) and, analogously, our EBIT estimate to

EUR 9.13m (previously: EUR10.15m). We are maintaining our previous

forecasts unchanged for the coming financial years.

Within the framework of the adjusted DCF valuation model, we have

determined a new target price of EUR 19.00 (previously: EUR 20.05).

Although the slight reduction in the target price is slightly due to the

lowering of the 2022 forecasts, the main reason for this is the further

increase in the risk-free interest rate to 1.25% (previously: 0.40%). We

continue to assign the BUY rating.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11)

Date (time) of completion: 04/08/2022 (11:10 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 04/08/2022 (12:00 am)

