Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu CEL-SCI Corporation



Unternehmen: CEL-SCI Corporation


ISIN: US1508376076



Anlass der Studie: Initiation of coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 05.12.2023


Kursziel: USD8.40


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Christian Orquera



First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on CEL-SCI Corporation


(ISIN: US1508376076). Analyst Christian Orquera's rating is BUY with a


price target of USD 8.40 (EUR7.70).



Abstract:


CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) is a biotech company with a development-stage


immunotherapeutic product pipeline focused on cancer. The company's lead


drug candidate, Multikine, is a biological product that contains a mixture


of naturally derived and naturally occurring human proteins called


cytokines, capable of activating a patient's immune system to fight and


kill cancerous tumours. The drug candidate has been primarily developed as


a neo-adjuvant (prior to standard therapy which mostly implies surgical


removal of the tumour) immunotherapy for the treatment of various types of


solid tumours, the lead indication, primary advanced head and neck squamous


cell carcinoma (HNSCC). While Multikine did not meet the primary endpoint


of the overall phase 3 trials in 923 patients, it demonstrated superior


performance compared to standard of care in the pre-defined low-risk arm


(n=380). Moreover, post-hoc data analysis of the whole study showed that


the drug candidate achieves an even stronger performance in less sick


locally advanced disease patients meeting certain criteria (No lymph node


involvement - N0 - and low PD-L1 tumour expression). These patients showed


a 73% 5-year survival rate vs 45% for the control group, a 28 percentage


point overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0015). Importantly, 38% of


these patients saw pre-surgical responses with Multikine which led to a


>32% 5-year absolute overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0019).


Based on this data, we believe CEL-SCI's lead drug candidate, Multikine,


has a good chance of receiving conditional approval in Canada and the UK in


H2 2024, followed by Europe and the US in 2025. Subject to approval, the


company will be able to commercialise the drug while conducting a


confirmatory study. We project sales potential for Multikine in these


markets of >USD970m. We expect positive news flow from Multikine's approval


process to add substantial value to CEL-SCI and positively impact the share


price. We initiate coverage of CEL-SCI with a Buy rating and a USD8.40


(EUR7.70) price target.



First Berlin Equity Research hat die Coverage von CEL-SCI Corporation


(ISIN: US1508376076) aufgenommen. Das Rating von Analyst Christian Orquera


ist BUY bei einem Kursziel von USD 8,40 (EUR7,70).



Zusammenfassung:


CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) ist ein Biotech-Unternehmen mit einer


immuntherapeutischen Produktpipeline im Entwicklungsstadium, die sich auf


Krebs konzentriert. Der führende Arzneimittelkandidat des Unternehmens,


Multikine, ist ein biologisches Produkt, das eine Mischung aus natürlich


gewonnenen und natürlich vorkommenden menschlichen Proteinen, so genannten


Zytokinen, enthält, die das Immunsystem des Patienten aktivieren können, um


Krebstumore zu bekämpfen und abzutöten. Der Arzneimittelkandidat wurde in


erster Linie als neoadjuvante (vor der Standardtherapie, die meist eine


chirurgische Entfernung des Tumors beinhaltet) Immuntherapie zur Behandlung


verschiedener Arten solider Tumore entwickelt, wobei die Hauptindikation


das primäre fortgeschrittene Plattenepithelkarzinom des Kopfes und Halses


(HNSCC) ist. Während Multikine den primären Endpunkt der gesamten


Phase-3-Studie mit 923 Patienten nicht erreichte, zeigte es im


vordefinierten Niedrigrisiko-Arm (n=380) eine überlegene Leistung im


Vergleich zur Standardbehandlung. Darüber hinaus zeigte eine


Post-hoc-Datenanalyse der gesamten Studie, dass der Medikamentenkandidat


bei weniger kranken Patienten mit lokal fortgeschrittener Erkrankung, die


bestimmte Kriterien erfüllen (kein Lymphknotenbefall - N0 - und geringe


PD-L1-Tumorexpression), eine noch bessere Leistung erzielt. Diese Patienten


wiesen eine 5-Jahres-Überlebensrate von 73% gegenüber 45% in der


Kontrollgruppe auf, was einem Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von 28 Prozentpunkten


gegenüber der Kontrollgruppe entspricht (p=0,0015). Wichtig ist, dass 38 %


dieser Patienten vor der Operation auf Multikine ansprachen, was zu einem


absoluten 5-Jahres-Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von mehr als 32% gegenüber der


Kontrollgruppe führte (p=0,0019). Auf der Grundlage dieser Daten glauben


wir, dass der führende Medikamentenkandidat von CEL-SCI, Multikine, gute


Chancen hat, im zweiten Halbjahr 2024 eine bedingte Zulassung in Kanada und


Großbritannien zu erhalten, gefolgt von Europa und den USA im Jahr 2025.


Vorbehaltlich der Zulassung wird das Unternehmen in der Lage sein, das


Medikament zu vermarkten und gleichzeitig eine Bestätigungsstudie


durchzuführen. Wir gehen von einem Umsatzpotenzial für Multikine in diesen


Märkten von >USD970 Mio. aus. Wir gehen davon aus, dass ein positiver


Nachrichtenfluss aus dem Zulassungsverfahren von Multikine den Wert von


CEL-SCI erheblich steigern und den Aktienkurs positiv beeinflussen wird.


Wir beginnen die Coverage von CEL-SCI mit einem Buy-Rating und einem


Kursziel von USD8,40 (EUR7,70).



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des


Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28487.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


First Berlin Equity Research GmbH


Herr Gaurav Tiwari


Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686


web: www.firstberlin.com


E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






