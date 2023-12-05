Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH...
Original-Research: CEL-SCI Corporation - von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Einstufung von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH zu CEL-SCI Corporation
Unternehmen: CEL-SCI Corporation
ISIN: US1508376076
Anlass der Studie: Initiation of coverage
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 05.12.2023
Kursziel: USD8.40
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Christian Orquera
First Berlin Equity Research has initiated coverage on CEL-SCI Corporation
(ISIN: US1508376076). Analyst Christian Orquera's rating is BUY with a
price target of USD 8.40 (EUR7.70).
Abstract:
CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) is a biotech company with a development-stage
immunotherapeutic product pipeline focused on cancer. The company's lead
drug candidate, Multikine, is a biological product that contains a mixture
of naturally derived and naturally occurring human proteins called
cytokines, capable of activating a patient's immune system to fight and
kill cancerous tumours. The drug candidate has been primarily developed as
a neo-adjuvant (prior to standard therapy which mostly implies surgical
removal of the tumour) immunotherapy for the treatment of various types of
solid tumours, the lead indication, primary advanced head and neck squamous
cell carcinoma (HNSCC). While Multikine did not meet the primary endpoint
of the overall phase 3 trials in 923 patients, it demonstrated superior
performance compared to standard of care in the pre-defined low-risk arm
(n=380). Moreover, post-hoc data analysis of the whole study showed that
the drug candidate achieves an even stronger performance in less sick
locally advanced disease patients meeting certain criteria (No lymph node
involvement - N0 - and low PD-L1 tumour expression). These patients showed
a 73% 5-year survival rate vs 45% for the control group, a 28 percentage
point overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0015). Importantly, 38% of
these patients saw pre-surgical responses with Multikine which led to a
>32% 5-year absolute overall survival advantage vs control (p=0.0019).
Based on this data, we believe CEL-SCI's lead drug candidate, Multikine,
has a good chance of receiving conditional approval in Canada and the UK in
H2 2024, followed by Europe and the US in 2025. Subject to approval, the
company will be able to commercialise the drug while conducting a
confirmatory study. We project sales potential for Multikine in these
markets of >USD970m. We expect positive news flow from Multikine's approval
process to add substantial value to CEL-SCI and positively impact the share
price. We initiate coverage of CEL-SCI with a Buy rating and a USD8.40
(EUR7.70) price target.
First Berlin Equity Research hat die Coverage von CEL-SCI Corporation
(ISIN: US1508376076) aufgenommen. Das Rating von Analyst Christian Orquera
ist BUY bei einem Kursziel von USD 8,40 (EUR7,70).
Zusammenfassung:
CEL-SCI Corporation (CEL-SCI) ist ein Biotech-Unternehmen mit einer
immuntherapeutischen Produktpipeline im Entwicklungsstadium, die sich auf
Krebs konzentriert. Der führende Arzneimittelkandidat des Unternehmens,
Multikine, ist ein biologisches Produkt, das eine Mischung aus natürlich
gewonnenen und natürlich vorkommenden menschlichen Proteinen, so genannten
Zytokinen, enthält, die das Immunsystem des Patienten aktivieren können, um
Krebstumore zu bekämpfen und abzutöten. Der Arzneimittelkandidat wurde in
erster Linie als neoadjuvante (vor der Standardtherapie, die meist eine
chirurgische Entfernung des Tumors beinhaltet) Immuntherapie zur Behandlung
verschiedener Arten solider Tumore entwickelt, wobei die Hauptindikation
das primäre fortgeschrittene Plattenepithelkarzinom des Kopfes und Halses
(HNSCC) ist. Während Multikine den primären Endpunkt der gesamten
Phase-3-Studie mit 923 Patienten nicht erreichte, zeigte es im
vordefinierten Niedrigrisiko-Arm (n=380) eine überlegene Leistung im
Vergleich zur Standardbehandlung. Darüber hinaus zeigte eine
Post-hoc-Datenanalyse der gesamten Studie, dass der Medikamentenkandidat
bei weniger kranken Patienten mit lokal fortgeschrittener Erkrankung, die
bestimmte Kriterien erfüllen (kein Lymphknotenbefall - N0 - und geringe
PD-L1-Tumorexpression), eine noch bessere Leistung erzielt. Diese Patienten
wiesen eine 5-Jahres-Überlebensrate von 73% gegenüber 45% in der
Kontrollgruppe auf, was einem Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von 28 Prozentpunkten
gegenüber der Kontrollgruppe entspricht (p=0,0015). Wichtig ist, dass 38 %
dieser Patienten vor der Operation auf Multikine ansprachen, was zu einem
absoluten 5-Jahres-Gesamtüberlebensvorteil von mehr als 32% gegenüber der
Kontrollgruppe führte (p=0,0019). Auf der Grundlage dieser Daten glauben
wir, dass der führende Medikamentenkandidat von CEL-SCI, Multikine, gute
Chancen hat, im zweiten Halbjahr 2024 eine bedingte Zulassung in Kanada und
Großbritannien zu erhalten, gefolgt von Europa und den USA im Jahr 2025.
Vorbehaltlich der Zulassung wird das Unternehmen in der Lage sein, das
Medikament zu vermarkten und gleichzeitig eine Bestätigungsstudie
durchzuführen. Wir gehen von einem Umsatzpotenzial für Multikine in diesen
Märkten von >USD970 Mio. aus. Wir gehen davon aus, dass ein positiver
Nachrichtenfluss aus dem Zulassungsverfahren von Multikine den Wert von
CEL-SCI erheblich steigern und den Aktienkurs positiv beeinflussen wird.
Wir beginnen die Coverage von CEL-SCI mit einem Buy-Rating und einem
Kursziel von USD8,40 (EUR7,70).
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/28487.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com
