Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY




18.03.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


ISIN: DE0005493092



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 18.03.2024


Target price: 5.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



RS feedback: New formats offering upside / chg.



Last week, we hosted a digital roadshow with BVB CFO Thomas Treß, which


underpinned our view that the club is set to benefit from several


structural changes going forward. The main takeaways:



Bundesliga broadcasting rights: In Q2, the German Football League (DFL) is


starting to market the media rights for the 4-year period starting with the


season 2025/26. While the current 4-year deal has a total value of EUR 4.4bn,


fears were arising that the next deal could decrease in volume after the


Italian and French Leagues had to cut back recently. However, the recent


abortion of the "No-Single-Buyer-Rule" is set to intensify the bidding


contest. Hence, we do not expect a decrease and conservatively forecast the


deal volume to remain on the same level as in the current period.



New UCL. Although UEFA did not disclose final details on the prize money


distribution for the new UCL format, earnings should increase by at least


20% compared to the current format given success in the competition. Yet,


as the share of performance-based premiums will increase by 7.5pp to 37.5%,


the delta is seen to increase, depending on a teams progresses in the


tournament. Moreover, the CWC (click here for more detail) is seen to


provide a liquidity boost in 2025, which is not yet reflected in our model


as no detailed information were released yet by FIFA.



Sponsorship upside. While TV marketing or transfer sales are subject to a


certain volatility based on sporting success and talent development, sales


in the sponsoring segment are seen to deliver stable growth going forward.


Both, the expiry of the Evonik and 1&1 contracts next year as well as the


CWC and the associated new sponsorship opportunities in the US are seen to


provide upside in the coming years, in our view.



Besides that, BVB reached the quarterfinals of the UCL after beating


Eindhoven last week. As this resulted in EUR 10.6m additional premium


payments, BVB consequently lifted its net profit guidance range by EUR 10m,


which we continue to consider as conservative, given the strong H1. BVB


will now face Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals. While we rate this as a


50/50 fixture, we conservatively do not model the EUR 12.5m in premiums BVB


would receive if advancing to the semifinals.



BVB shares continue to trade on attractive levels of 0.9x EV/Sales,


significantly below the peer average of 3.9x. The stock hence remains a BUY


with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29175.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



