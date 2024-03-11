Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY




11.03.24 09:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA



Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


ISIN: DE0005493092



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 11.03.2024


Target price: 5.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Qualification for FIFA CWC 25 provides earnings upside for BVB



Following RB LeipzigŽs UEFA Champions League (UCL) exit against Real Madrid


last week Borussia Dortmund is now officially qualified for FIFA Club World


Cup 2025.



The recently founded FIFA Club World Cup (CWC), which will be held in a


four-year rhythm, will take place from June to July 2025 in the USA. 32


teams will take part in the competition - selected among the winners of


continental club competitions. FIFA has recently announced the details for


qualification criteria - ensuring UEFA the participation of 12 teams from


the European confederation. Moreover, FIFA has allowed European


participants according to UEFA Champions League coefficient ranking,


whereas participants from other continental confederations will be selected


according to a FIFA ranking. UEFA has guaranteed automatic qualification to


the tournament for the last three UCL Winners plus the upcoming 2024 UCL


champion. The remaining eight teams are selected according to a coefficient


based on the 4- year performance in the UCL. Currently, Borussia is granted


the 6th place in the UEFA ranking (excluding UCL winners automatically


qualified).



While FIFA did not yet release official details on the prize money and


corresponding distribution, several media outlets like Italian "Gazzetta


dello Sport" indicated that total price money will be around EUR 2.5bn, which


would imply an average payment of EUR 78m per participant. However, since we


have no official figures yet, we do not include a possible financial impact


of the CWC qualification in our model.



Yet, in addition to the direct revenue boost, the format looks set to


increase the club's general visibility outside of Germany and especially in


the important US market, where BVB recently opened its first permanent


office in North America. Hence, this should provide upside potential for


the club's merchandise and sponsoring revenues. Moreover, BVB and Bayern


Munich participating in the CWC should also improve the negotiation power


of the German Football League (DFL) regarding the foreign Media


distribution rights of the Bundesliga, which would ultimately benefit BVB's


TV Marketing revenues.



Against this backdrop as well as the strong operating performance in H1, we


reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29103.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
4 Übernahmen für 36,8 Mio. $ - Neuer 445% Private Equity Hot Stock
Nach 952.824% mit Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A) von Warren Buffett

1847 Holdings LLC




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,43 € 3,44 € -0,01 € -0,29% 11.03./11:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 5,93 € 3,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,43 € +0,44%  10:58
Hannover 3,435 € +1,03%  08:16
Frankfurt 3,475 € +0,87%  08:44
Stuttgart 3,425 € +0,74%  11:00
Berlin 3,42 € +0,29%  10:20
München 3,455 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 3,43 € -0,29%  11:03
Hamburg 3,435 € -0,43%  08:16
Düsseldorf 3,425 € -1,15%  09:31
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,6409 $ -3,93%  06.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14673 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 08:43
544 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 10.03.24
40308 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 10.03.24
1681 Borussia Dortmund - Charttechn. 29.02.24
1307 Bratwurst * Bier * Borussia - . 10.01.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...