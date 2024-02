Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA

Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA

ISIN: DE0005493092

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 26.02.2024

Target price: 5.50

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

Strong Q2: A beat on all lines / chg. est.

Borussia Dortmund released Q2 prelims, which came in significantly ahead of

our estimates. In detail:

Q2 sales increased by 32.7% yoy, to EUR 154m (eNuW: EUR 131m), which was mainly

driven by a steep increase in revenues from TV-marketing (+43% yoy to EUR

71.5m) as well as match Operations (+71% to 19.9m). Both should be at least

partly attributable to the weak comparable base following the 2022 Qatar

World Cup. Sales from Conference, Catering and Miscellaneous also

contribute strongly, as the segment's sales grew 33.4% yoy to EUR 12.4m,

which we regard as a result of a pick-up in company events. Q2 EBITDA came

in at EUR 42.1m (eNuW: EUR 35.4m), implying a 27.3% margin (+3.4pp yoy). This

should be mainly explained be the strongly increased TV-marketing revenues,

which de facto do not incur any costs.

Against this backdrop, the company should be fully on track to outperform

its FY targets of > EUR 427m sales (lower end would even imply a 13% yoy

decrease in H2 sales) and EBITDA of EUR 104-114m (implying negative EBITDA in

H2 after EUR 122m at H1).

Besides the strong financial results, BVB is also delivering good

performances on the pitch. After trailing the Top-4 by six point before the

second half of the season started, BVB is now 1 point clear of 5th placed

Leipzig in P4, which would definitely be sufficient to qualify for the next

UCL season. Even more importantly, the team returned with a 1-1 draw from

Eindhoven, where they played the first leg of their UCL round of 16 tie.

Given the strong performances on their home turf in recent years, we regard

BVB's chances as high to advance to the quarterfinals, which would in turn

generate additional prize money of EUR 10.6m as well as an additional home

match (eNuW: EUR 2m sales). However, we conservatively do not include this in

our estimates yet.

On another note, UEFA recently disclosed first indications of the prize

money allocation for the newly formatted 2024/25 UCL, stating that overall

prize money will increase by c. 25% to EUR 2.47bn. While there will be a

higher emphasis on performance (+7.5pp of total prize money), UEFA will

also increase the starting fee to EUR 18.9m (prior: EUR 15.6m). Until more

details follow, we are initially modelling a 25% increase in BVB's UCL

TV-marketing sales for 24/25e, based on the increase in total prize money.

We confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50.

Contact for questions

