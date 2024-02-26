Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY




26.02.24 09:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA



Company Name: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


ISIN: DE0005493092



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 26.02.2024


Target price: 5.50


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Strong Q2: A beat on all lines / chg. est.



Borussia Dortmund released Q2 prelims, which came in significantly ahead of


our estimates. In detail:



Q2 sales increased by 32.7% yoy, to EUR 154m (eNuW: EUR 131m), which was mainly


driven by a steep increase in revenues from TV-marketing (+43% yoy to EUR


71.5m) as well as match Operations (+71% to 19.9m). Both should be at least


partly attributable to the weak comparable base following the 2022 Qatar


World Cup. Sales from Conference, Catering and Miscellaneous also


contribute strongly, as the segment's sales grew 33.4% yoy to EUR 12.4m,


which we regard as a result of a pick-up in company events. Q2 EBITDA came


in at EUR 42.1m (eNuW: EUR 35.4m), implying a 27.3% margin (+3.4pp yoy). This


should be mainly explained be the strongly increased TV-marketing revenues,


which de facto do not incur any costs.



Against this backdrop, the company should be fully on track to outperform


its FY targets of > EUR 427m sales (lower end would even imply a 13% yoy


decrease in H2 sales) and EBITDA of EUR 104-114m (implying negative EBITDA in


H2 after EUR 122m at H1).



Besides the strong financial results, BVB is also delivering good


performances on the pitch. After trailing the Top-4 by six point before the


second half of the season started, BVB is now 1 point clear of 5th placed


Leipzig in P4, which would definitely be sufficient to qualify for the next


UCL season. Even more importantly, the team returned with a 1-1 draw from


Eindhoven, where they played the first leg of their UCL round of 16 tie.


Given the strong performances on their home turf in recent years, we regard


BVB's chances as high to advance to the quarterfinals, which would in turn


generate additional prize money of EUR 10.6m as well as an additional home


match (eNuW: EUR 2m sales). However, we conservatively do not include this in


our estimates yet.



On another note, UEFA recently disclosed first indications of the prize


money allocation for the newly formatted 2024/25 UCL, stating that overall


prize money will increase by c. 25% to EUR 2.47bn. While there will be a


higher emphasis on performance (+7.5pp of total prize money), UEFA will


also increase the starting fee to EUR 18.9m (prior: EUR 15.6m). Until more


details follow, we are initially modelling a 25% increase in BVB's UCL


TV-marketing sales for 24/25e, based on the increase in total prize money.



We confirm our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28971.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Aus 10.000 EUR wurden mit Bitcoin ($BTC) 1,34 Mrd. EUR
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Krypto-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,46 € 3,615 € -0,155 € -4,29% 26.02./10:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 5,93 € 3,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,48 € -3,47%  10:51
Düsseldorf 3,58 € -0,14%  08:06
München 3,58 € -1,10%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,915 $ -1,60%  22.02.24
Hamburg 3,52 € -2,63%  08:19
Hannover 3,52 € -2,63%  08:21
Frankfurt 3,465 € -3,35%  10:38
Stuttgart 3,45 € -4,03%  10:30
Xetra 3,46 € -4,29%  10:40
Berlin 3,435 € -4,85%  10:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Blockbuster gegen Krebs - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 415% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
40085 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 10:55
14549 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 10:53
1663 Borussia Dortmund - Charttechn. 10:35
539 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 31.01.24
1307 Bratwurst * Bier * Borussia - . 10.01.24
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...