Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (von NuWays AG): BUY




09.01.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA



Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


ISIN: DE0005493092



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 09.01.2024


Kursziel: 5.50


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Watzke to step down in 2025 / crucial months ahead



Yesterday, BVB published an ad-hoc stating that CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke


will not extend his contract


and will step down from management in the fall of 2025, when his contract


expires.



Watzke was appointed as CEO in February 2005 when the club was in a


financially precarious situation. After the turn of the millennium, an


inflated cost base paired with a lack of sporting success brought the club


to the brink of bankruptcy. Watzke is regarded as the man who turned


matters around for the BVB at a creditors' meeting in March 2005. From then


on, the club continuously reduced its debt while at the same time


developing into a European top club under Watzke's leadership, winning two


Bundesliga titles, three DFB Cups and reaching the final of the Champions


League in 2013. Watzke's departure is therefore certainly a bitter blow for


the club as he is likely not replaceable on a one-to-one basis. However, as


there are almost two years left until his departure, we are convinced that


a suitable successor will be found in cooperation with the current CEO.



That said, it is also worthwhile looking at the current sporting


performance of BVB, which is kind of a mixed bag. Although reaching the


knock-out stage of the Champions League (CL), the club is only sitting in


5th place in the Bundesliga, six points behind Leipzig in 4th after failing


to win a match in Decembre. However, thanks to the depth and experience of


the squad and the fact that Stuttgart (3rd, +7 points) will have to


withdraw several key players for the Africa Cup and the Asian games in Q1,


BVB should still have a valid opportunity to secure 4th place, which is


crucial to qualify for the newly formatted 2024/25 CL under which


participants overall price money will increase by a third. Moreover, 5th


place might also be sufficient should Germany remain 2nd in the UEFA clubs


coefficient which however appears unlikely given the strength of the clubs


from Spain and England as well as the slim advantage of only 0.017 points


(see p. 2 for more detail). Hence, while there is upside to this years


estimate given a feasible opponent in the CL round of sixteen (Eindhoven),


our 24/25e could serve as too bullish should the club not participate in


the CL at all (eNuW: round of sixteen).



Despite the recent performance dip, valuation remains undemanding, in our


view, as BVB shares are trading at only 1.0x EV/Sales 2023/24, which marks


a notable discount to its peers Juventus (2.1x), OL (2.5x) and Manchester


United (4.6x). We reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 5.50 based on


DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28617.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.


Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,64 € 3,655 € -0,015 € -0,41% 09.01./10:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 5,93 € 3,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,625 € -0,14%  10:33
Düsseldorf 3,63 € +0,41%  09:31
Hamburg 3,615 € +0,14%  08:16
Hannover 3,615 € +0,14%  08:16
Stuttgart 3,62 € +0,14%  10:30
München 3,64 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 3,625 € 0,00%  10:20
Xetra 3,64 € -0,41%  10:31
Frankfurt 3,615 € -0,69%  08:07
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,90 $ -0,76%  03.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Ausbruch Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 175% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
39190 14 Gründe für ein Investment i. 08.01.24
13848 Spieltaganalyse und Kaderdiskus. 08.01.24
1306 Bratwurst * Bier * Borussia - . 22.12.23
1652 Borussia Dortmund - Charttechn. 12.12.23
511 Perf. Vergleich - Gottt gegen . 23.11.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...