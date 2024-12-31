Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): Buy




28.09.23 13:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE



Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE


ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research report (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 55.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Bitcoin Group SE shows steady progress. Guidance Reaffirmed.



According to the semi-annual figures for 2023, the company reaffirms its


guidance. Bitcoin Group's management projects a rise in registered users to


1,065,000 by the end of 2023, though it anticipates a marginal dip in


revenue. Despite the present challenges posed by geopolitical and


regulatory uncertainties, the board maintains a positive outlook on the


future trajectory. The company's stringent security and transparency


standards have fostered trust, aiding in customer base expansion.


Furthermore, efforts are underway to establish a consistent EU-wide


regulation to bolster growth. To optimize the potential of its burgeoning


customer base, Bitcoin Group is strategizing enhancements in user


experience and overall functionality.



The Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model, a metric evaluating Bitcoin's scarcity,


points toward potential bullish price movements, especially with the


anticipated Bitcoin halving event in 2024. A halving event sees the reward


for mining new Bitcoin blocks slashed by half, consequently limiting the


daily influx of new Bitcoins. Historically, such events have often


catalyzed Bitcoin price surges, as diminishing supply amidst stable or


growing demand can elevate the cryptocurrency's value.



On the flip side, the dissolved partnership with Fidor Bank might cast a


shadow on the revenue prospects for 2023. Nevertheless, Bitcoin Group is


actively pursuing a new express trading partner and has entered into


promising negotiations to that end.



For the fiscal year 2023, our revenue projections remain steadfast at EUR7.03


million, with an anticipated increase to EUR13.57 million in 2024.



In May 2023, Bitcoin Group chose to discontinue its acquisition pursuits of


'Bankhaus von der Heydt', deeming it not beneficial for the company and its


stakeholders. This decision brought about extra expenditures, which will be


felt in the 2023 financial statements. Given the subdued revenue metrics,


our forecast indicates a downturn in the EBITDA for 2023 to -EUR0.08 million.


However, we predict a positive rebound in 2024 with an EBITDA estimate of


EUR5.31 million. This EBITDA trend closely aligns with the anticipated net


earnings. For 2023, we project a modest net gain of EUR0.20 million, with a


more robust EUR3.37 million for 2024. While the company may contemplate


selling a portion of its crypto assets to enhance the bottom line, such a


move hasn't been factored into our forecasting model.



Within our DCF valuation model, we determined a new price target of EUR55.00


(previously: EUR58.00). Our profit and loss forecasts remained unchanged.


However, we assume that the net crypto holdings have decreased from about


EUR100 million to approximately EUR85 million. Consequently, there was a slight


reduction in the target price.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27821.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a;11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the report: 28.09.2023 (11:00)


Date and time of the first publication of the report: 28.09.2023 (13:00)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Bitcoin Group


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,25 € 20,30 € -0,05 € -0,25% 28.09./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNV91 A1TNV9 27,00 € 17,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		20,25 € -0,25%  14:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,50 $ +9,80%  09.06.23
Berlin 20,25 € +3,74%  08:02
Hamburg 20,15 € +2,28%  08:16
Hannover 20,15 € +2,28%  08:16
Düsseldorf 20,15 € +0,50%  12:31
München 20,20 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 20,10 € -0,25%  14:15
Frankfurt 20,15 € -0,49%  10:11
Xetra 20,20 € -0,98%  13:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen voraus - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14811 Bitcoin Group SE - Bitcoins & . 04.04.23
6 BLOCKCHAIN I. AG vs. Coinb. 23.02.23
7 BITCOIN GROUP SE oder Bitco. 15.07.22
180 Neue Unternehmen im Bereich B. 25.04.21
18 Derzeitige Entwicklung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...