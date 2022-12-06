Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY




08.12.22 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE



Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE


ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 50.00 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: 31.12.2023


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Foundation laid for a dividend stock.



Due to the significantly clouded capital and crypto markets, the company


has adjusted its guidance. Thus, the management of Bitcoin Group SE now


expects sharply declining revenues and an EBITDA in the lower single-digit


million range. Previously, the guidance was for slightly declining revenues


and EBITDA in the upper single-digit million range. We also assume that


there will be no short-term recovery on the capital markets in the current


fiscal year and have adjusted our forecast. We expect revenues of EUR 7.0


million for the current fiscal year 2022 (previously: EUR 14.57 million),


followed by EUR 12.0 million (previously: EUR18.94 million) for the following


fiscal year 2023.



We assume that the business model of Bitcoin Group SE is promising in the


medium and long term and only marginally adjust our margin assumptions in


the DCF model. The company is uniquely positioned in the German market in


particular and was the first German provider to offer crypto-to-crypto


trading opportunities on its platform. In addition, with its German


headquarters and BaFin regulations with a banking license, it offers the


greatest possible regulatory security and transparency from the customer's


perspective. With rising crypto markets and high media attention, Bitcoin


Group has always been able to benefit disproportionately from these trends.


We expect that with an improvement of the market development, Bitcoin Group


SE will also be able to participate disproportionately in this development


again.



Furthermore, the company could grow further via M&A transactions. A company


announcement was published on October 20, 2022, stating that the company is


in takeover negotiations with potential targets, including Bankhaus von der


Heydt.



In addition, the recent decision at the Annual General Meeting on July 1,


2022 has laid the foundation for a dividend stock. A sustainable dividend


policy is to be pursued and an initial dividend of EUR 0.10 per share paid.



The revenue development should also be reflected in the results and we


expect EBITDA of EUR 1.68 million in the current fiscal year 2022


(previously: EUR 9.25 million), followed by EUR 5.27 million (previously: EUR


13.17 million) in 2023. For the coming fiscal year, we assume that there


will be no further impairments of the crypto equity and expect a net result


in the current fiscal year 2022 of EUR -3.5 million (previously: EUR -0.63


million), followed by EUR 5.1 million (previously: EUR 8.81 million) in fiscal


year 2023.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26163.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the study: 08.12.22 (09:45) (German version: 06.12.2022 (17:26))


Date and time of the first distribution of the study: 08.12.22 (11:00) (German version: 07.12.2022 (10:00))



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



