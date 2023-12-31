Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY




12.08.22 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE



Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE


ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 80.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Continued highly profitable trading platform, despite the difficult market


environment. Sustainable dividend and share buybacks planned.



Bitcoin Group SE has completed a record financial year with revenue of EUR


25.39 million (previous year: EUR 15.03 million) and EBITDA of EUR 19.75


million (previous year: EUR 10.55 million). The disproportionate


improvement in earnings was reflected in net income of EUR 13.37 million


(previous year: EUR 9.52 million). This excellent operating performance is


primarily due to the high trading volume of the crypto trading platform


Bitcoin.de in the first half of 2022. The crypto markets developed very


dynamically at the end of 2020 and until the middle of 2022 and numerous


institutional investors and companies invested in this asset class. At the


same time, crypto ETFs were launched and El Salvador recognized Bitcoin as


a means of payment. Driven by this media focus, new highs were steadily


reached. Starting in the winter of 2021, many cryptocurrencies lost value


and media attention shifted.



As a result of the very good operating performance, cash and cash


equivalents increased to EUR 20.28 million (PY: EUR 12.01 million) and net


crypto equity to EUR 132.43 million as of December 31, 2021. Crypto markets


have lost about 50% in value since the beginning of the year, in parallel


with traditional capital markets. Therefore, we estimate the current net


crypto equity holdings to be around EUR 65 million. With a market


capitalization of currently around EUR 125 million and cash and cash


equivalents of around EUR 85 million, the enterprise value is around EUR 40


million. This means that the company's operating business, which generated


net income of EUR 19.75 million in the past fiscal year 2021, is valued at


only EUR 40 million. In our view, the company remains significantly


undervalued. This view is also shared by the management and a share buyback


program and a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share were approved at the Annual


General Meeting on July 1, 2022.



The financial markets are currently under pressure due to general concerns


about rising inflation, geopolitical tensions, especially the Ukraine


conflict, and the possibility of a tighter monetary policy by the U.S.


Federal Reserve. This development is also reflected in the crypto markets.


Therefore, our forecasts, as well as guidance, are below the previous


year's level. We expect revenues of EUR 14.57 million in the current fiscal


year (PY: EUR 25.39 million) and EBITDA of EUR 9.25 million (PY: EUR 19.75


million), followed by EUR 18.94 million in revenues in 2023 and EBITDA of


EUR 13.17 million. In our opinion, 2023 should develop much more


dynamically with crises overcome by then and a pending Bitcoin halving. A


Bitcoin halving means a halving of Bitcoin inflation, which usually leads


directly to price increases. The consensus for Bitcoin is still a value of


at least EUR 100,000, but the time frames of many estimates differ


significantly.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value of EUR 80.00


(previously EUR 120.00) and assign a BUY rating. The background to the


reduced price target is, on the one hand, the lower forecast for the


current fiscal year 2022 and, on the other hand, the increased risk-free


interest rate.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25017.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 11.08.2022 4:00 p.m. - German version: 10.08.2022 (11:00 a.m.)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 12.08.2022 10:00 a.m. - German version: 11.08.2022 (10:00 a.m.)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Bester Uran Aktientip 2022: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Warren Buffett und Bill Gates steigen ein

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Bitcoin Group


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,50 € 26,14 € 0,36 € +1,38% 12.08./11:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNV91 A1TNV9 56,00 € 24,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,60 € +2,15%  11:15
Hamburg 25,98 € +3,67%  08:15
Hannover 25,98 € +3,67%  08:15
Berlin 25,96 € +3,34%  08:01
München 26,12 € +3,00%  09:18
Stuttgart 26,46 € +1,53%  10:45
Xetra 26,50 € +1,38%  10:49
Frankfurt 26,16 € +1,24%  10:17
Düsseldorf 25,98 € -1,14%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktie startet extreme Kursrallye: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 417% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14803 Bitcoin Group SE - Bitcoins & . 08.08.22
7 BITCOIN GROUP SE oder Bitco. 15.07.22
3 BLOCKCHAIN I. AG vs. Coinb. 02.03.22
180 Neue Unternehmen im Bereich B. 25.04.21
18 Derzeitige Entwicklung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...