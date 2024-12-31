Original-Research: Avemio AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.01.24
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Avemio AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Avemio AG



Avemio AG


ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6



Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 32.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Niklas Ripplinger



Sales and earnings for 2023 below expectations, forecasts and price target


reduced, BUY rating confirmed



According to preliminary figures for the past financial year, Avemio AG


suffered a decline in sales to around EUR 103 million (previous year: EUR 108.7


million), contrary to previously communicated expectations. The company had


previously expected sales of EUR 120 million. The expected recovery in demand


in the second half of the year failed to materialise, primarily due to the


persistently weak economy. The trading companies VDH Video Data Handels


GmbH and BPM Broadcast & Professional Media GmbH were particularly affected


by this, while the trading company Teltec AG recorded a robust sales trend.


In addition to lower demand from consumers (VDH) and for high-priced


equipment (BPM), the decline in sales was also due to a lack of innovation


in the area of professional film and television technology. In addition,


many customers had made investments during the coronavirus pandemic, which


led to certain pull-forward effects for previous years. Despite these


difficulties, sales exceeded the EUR 100 million mark for the third time in a


row, although sales were significantly below our previous expectations (old


GBC forecast: EUR 127.50 million).



According to the company, the decline in sales was compounded by pressure


on margins due to market prices, which led to a fall in the gross margin.


The preliminary EBITDA of around EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.4


million) is therefore significantly below the previous guidance and our


forecasts. The company had previously forecast EBITDA of EUR 5.0 million, on


the basis of which we had forecast EBITDA of EUR 5.6 million. EBITDA of EUR 1.0


million in the first half of the year is therefore offset by negative


EBITDA of EUR -0.2 million in the second half of the year.



In the corporate news of 22 January 2014, Avemio's management emphasised


the company's continued solid capital base. With equity of EUR 12.5 million


(30.06.23: EUR 13.0 million) and an equity ratio of 35% (30.06.23: 37%), the


company has cash and cash equivalents of EUR 5.8 million. In addition, credit


lines totalling EUR 2.6 million can be utilised and there is a commitment


from the state of Hesse for mezzanine financing in the amount of EUR 5


million. This capitalisation is intended to further drive M&A growth as one


of the company's most important strategic pillars. A further company


acquisition could be announced in the first half of 2024.



We are adjusting our original forecast for the past financial year in line


with the preliminary figures. Based on EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million, we expect


negative earnings after taxes of around EUR -0.5 million. Due to the lower


starting position, we are also reducing our estimates for the two financial


years 2024 and 2025. Our estimates still do not include organic growth,


which is, however, an important part of the corporate strategy. Based on


the forecast reduction, we have set a new target price of EUR32.00. We


continue to assign a BUY rating.




