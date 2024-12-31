Original-Research: Avemio AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Avemio AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Avemio AG

Unternehmen: Avemio AG

ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 32.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2024

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Niklas Ripplinger

Sales and earnings for 2023 below expectations, forecasts and price target

reduced, BUY rating confirmed

According to preliminary figures for the past financial year, Avemio AG

suffered a decline in sales to around EUR 103 million (previous year: EUR 108.7

million), contrary to previously communicated expectations. The company had

previously expected sales of EUR 120 million. The expected recovery in demand

in the second half of the year failed to materialise, primarily due to the

persistently weak economy. The trading companies VDH Video Data Handels

GmbH and BPM Broadcast & Professional Media GmbH were particularly affected

by this, while the trading company Teltec AG recorded a robust sales trend.

In addition to lower demand from consumers (VDH) and for high-priced

equipment (BPM), the decline in sales was also due to a lack of innovation

in the area of professional film and television technology. In addition,

many customers had made investments during the coronavirus pandemic, which

led to certain pull-forward effects for previous years. Despite these

difficulties, sales exceeded the EUR 100 million mark for the third time in a

row, although sales were significantly below our previous expectations (old

GBC forecast: EUR 127.50 million).

According to the company, the decline in sales was compounded by pressure

on margins due to market prices, which led to a fall in the gross margin.

The preliminary EBITDA of around EUR 0.8 million (previous year: EUR 4.4

million) is therefore significantly below the previous guidance and our

forecasts. The company had previously forecast EBITDA of EUR 5.0 million, on

the basis of which we had forecast EBITDA of EUR 5.6 million. EBITDA of EUR 1.0

million in the first half of the year is therefore offset by negative

EBITDA of EUR -0.2 million in the second half of the year.

In the corporate news of 22 January 2014, Avemio's management emphasised

the company's continued solid capital base. With equity of EUR 12.5 million

(30.06.23: EUR 13.0 million) and an equity ratio of 35% (30.06.23: 37%), the

company has cash and cash equivalents of EUR 5.8 million. In addition, credit

lines totalling EUR 2.6 million can be utilised and there is a commitment

from the state of Hesse for mezzanine financing in the amount of EUR 5

million. This capitalisation is intended to further drive M&A growth as one

of the company's most important strategic pillars. A further company

acquisition could be announced in the first half of 2024.

We are adjusting our original forecast for the past financial year in line

with the preliminary figures. Based on EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million, we expect

negative earnings after taxes of around EUR -0.5 million. Due to the lower

starting position, we are also reducing our estimates for the two financial

years 2024 and 2025. Our estimates still do not include organic growth,

which is, however, an important part of the corporate strategy. Based on

the forecast reduction, we have set a new target price of EUR32.00. We

continue to assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28767.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Disclosure of potential conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 85 WpHG and Art. 20 MAR The company analysed above has the following potential conflict of interest: (5a,11); A catalogue of potential conflicts of interest can be found at

https://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 29/01/24 (9:33 am)

Date (time) first distribution: 29/01/24 (11:00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°