Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Kaufen




07.12.22 12:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: Kaufen


Kursziel: 0.11 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 30.09.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



FY-2022 preliminary report shows increased growth



The following are some of the company's highlights:


-Total revenue +17% at $18.7m


-Gross profit +15% at $12m, with gross margins of 64%


-EBITDA +40% at $2.3m with margin of 12%


-Ana Gyorkos joined Aspermont as the Group Content Director


-Soochow CSSD Capital Markets retained as corporate adviser



The company has drastically improved their growth rate compared to


historical results.



The growth rate has reached pre-COVID levels with revenues of over 18.7m.


At the current cumulated rate, the company could grow at an accelerated 20%


growth rate for FY2023e.



The company has also noticeably improved their recurring revenues to 75% up


from 70%.



The company has now accumulated 25 consecutive growth quarters and


generated positive return for shareholders over the past five years.



Most importantly, the company is increasing their internal investments


directly out of their cash flow and cash reserves. The company remains very


strong financially with cash on hand of $6.6m and long-term debt free.



We will be updating our valuation when the company publishes their FY


financials in the next few weeks. We are therefore maintaining our BUY


rating and our target price of 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR.




Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26135.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) Completion: 06.12.2022 (17:30 am)


Date (time) first transmission: 07.12.2022 (12.00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






