Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. (von GBC AG): Buy




12.03.24 12:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd. - from GBC AG



Classification of GBC AG to Aspermont Ltd.



Company Name: Aspermont Ltd.


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Reason for the research: Research Report (Anno)


Recommendation: Buy


Target price: 0,07 AUD


Target price on sight of: 31.12.2024


Last rating change:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Continued Growth. 2023 a consolidation year. 2024e back to double digit


growth.



Single digit growth. The company continues its growth with a 3% increase in


revenue, in line with management guidance for FY2023.



Blue Horseshoe investment write off. The decision to write off the Blue


Horseshoe investment was made due to its lack of short-term profitability.


However, the company retains the intellectual property and remains open to


revisiting the venture should industry conditions improve.



Capital efficiency. The company has improved its capital efficiency by


divesting or upgrading low-margin products and events in favor of solutions


that promise higher growth and profitability.



Normalized EBITDA remains healthy, from $2.8m to $1.7m while the normalized


NPAT grew from $0.6m to $0.8m, indicating brighter future ahead.



New playgrounds. The Company has branded their marketing services branch


into a new entity called Nexus. The Company has created two sold out live


events in the past months. The company has signed an agreement with Rick


Rule, a highly prominent in the mining sector investment realm.



Management and Key operators hiring. The company hired a new Chief


Marketing officer, Group head of content and group head of research,


bringing onboard industry wide leading executives.



Focus on long term strategy. FY2024 priority is to return to double digit


growth.



Adjusted Price Target: Based on our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, we


have adjusted our share price target to 0.07 AUD / 0.04 EUR (previously:


0.10 AUD / 0.07 EUR), reflecting our current valuation assessment.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29121.pdf



Contact for questions


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 11.03.2024 15:00


Date and time of first distribution: 12.03.2024 12:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



