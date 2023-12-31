Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.06.23 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research (Note)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.08 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



Growth even facing headwinds market conditions. Renowned top executive and


management hiring. Forecast focus on return to double digit growth.



Facing headwinds but growing. The revenues are up 1% YoY, reaching $9.36m


AUD. Revenues are in line with company's guidance.



Increased net liquidity asset. The company has a net liquidity position of


4.4m, up from HY 2022 $3.9m.



HY gross margin, lower but healthy. The company's gross margin has


decreased to 63.56% for the HY 2023. 



Privileged position. While the entire sector is seeing important diminution


in publicity revenues and overall revenues, the company's revenues are


still growing. 



Accountable. The company's guidance has proven right once again. The


management has a core understanding of their business and market


conditions.



Enviable Hiring. The company continues to hire top talent from different


bluechip companies, building a dream team. The fruit of this hiring should


be borne soon enough with implementation and scaling of new and existing


products.



Operational Agility. Decentralised structure and scalable human resources


for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk as seen in


the increase of their net asset liquidity.



Continued double digit growth. The company guidance is to reach a double


digit growth in revenues for the FY2023.



Based on our DCF model, we maintain our Buy rating with a price target at


0.08 AUD (0.05 EUR) (previously: 0.10 AUD (0.07 EUR)) per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27245.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 21.06.2023 16:00


Date and time of first distribution: 22.06.2023 10:00



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






 
