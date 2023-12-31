Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd

ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research (Note)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.08 AUD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

Growth even facing headwinds market conditions. Renowned top executive and

management hiring. Forecast focus on return to double digit growth.

Facing headwinds but growing. The revenues are up 1% YoY, reaching $9.36m

AUD. Revenues are in line with company's guidance.

Increased net liquidity asset. The company has a net liquidity position of

4.4m, up from HY 2022 $3.9m.

HY gross margin, lower but healthy. The company's gross margin has

decreased to 63.56% for the HY 2023.

Privileged position. While the entire sector is seeing important diminution

in publicity revenues and overall revenues, the company's revenues are

still growing.

Accountable. The company's guidance has proven right once again. The

management has a core understanding of their business and market

conditions.

Enviable Hiring. The company continues to hire top talent from different

bluechip companies, building a dream team. The fruit of this hiring should

be borne soon enough with implementation and scaling of new and existing

products.

Operational Agility. Decentralised structure and scalable human resources

for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk as seen in

the increase of their net asset liquidity.

Continued double digit growth. The company guidance is to reach a double

digit growth in revenues for the FY2023.

Based on our DCF model, we maintain our Buy rating with a price target at

0.08 AUD (0.05 EUR) (previously: 0.10 AUD (0.07 EUR)) per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27245.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of this research: 21.06.2023 16:00

Date and time of first distribution: 22.06.2023 10:00

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

