Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd

Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd

ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 0.10 AUD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

XaaS powerhouse in the making. 64% Gross Profit Margin. Record FY2022

results.

FY net results impacted by one-time event. The company has posted their

highest EBITDA results with 2.1M AUD but ended the financial year with a

net loss of (0.31M AUD) due to a 700k write-off of the Blue Horseshoe

investment.

Strong cash position. The company has over AUD 6.6M cash on hand.

High gross margin maintained. The company has maintained a 64% gross margin

for the FY 2022 compared to 65% for FY 2021.

Stronger EBITDA margin. The company increased their EBITDA margin from 10%

for the FY2021 to 12% for the FY2022.

Increase in recurring revenues. Aspermont grew their recurring revenues

base from 70% to 75% YoY for 2022.

Continued growth. The company is growing at a double-digit rate across the

XaaS KPIs board. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU has increased by

28% to a record $1538.

Delivering on promises: The company has exceeded all their FY2022

guidance.

25 consecutive quarters of growth. The CaaS model is still growing, such as

total revenues and earnings.

Based on our DCF model, with an updated market risk premium, we reviewed

our price target to 0.10 AUD / 0.07 EUR (previously: 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR)

per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26465.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of this research: 24.02.2023 11:00

Date and time of first distribution: 24.02.2023 12:00

Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023

