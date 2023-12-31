Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.02.23 12:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Ltd - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Ltd



Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 0.10 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger



XaaS powerhouse in the making. 64% Gross Profit Margin. Record FY2022


results.



FY net results impacted by one-time event. The company has posted their


highest EBITDA results with 2.1M AUD but ended the financial year with a


net loss of (0.31M AUD) due to a 700k write-off of the Blue Horseshoe


investment.



Strong cash position. The company has over AUD 6.6M cash on hand.



High gross margin maintained. The company has maintained a 64% gross margin


for the FY 2022 compared to 65% for FY 2021.



Stronger EBITDA margin. The company increased their EBITDA margin from 10%


for the FY2021 to 12% for the FY2022.



Increase in recurring revenues. Aspermont grew their recurring revenues


base from 70% to 75% YoY for 2022.



Continued growth. The company is growing at a double-digit rate across the


XaaS KPIs board. Most importantly, their subscribers' ARPU has increased by


28% to a record $1538.



Delivering on promises:  The company has exceeded all their FY2022


guidance.



25 consecutive quarters of growth. The CaaS model is still growing, such as


total revenues and earnings.



Based on our DCF model, with an updated market risk premium, we reviewed


our price target to 0.10 AUD / 0.07 EUR (previously: 0.11 AUD / 0.08 EUR)


per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26465.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 24.02.2023 11:00


Date and time of first distribution: 24.02.2023 12:00


Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



