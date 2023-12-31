Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aspermont Limited (von GBC AG): BUY




05.09.22 15:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aspermont Limited - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aspermont Limited



Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited


ISIN: AU000000ASP3



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 0.11 AUD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Matthias Greiffenberger



Record HY results 2022 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Entering their 4th


growth phase



Continuing their fast growth rate. The company's long-term strategy


implemented a few years ago has delivered as promised. Revenues are up 28%


YoY, reaching $9.3M AUD.



Strong HY cash position. The company has over $6.6M cash on hand.



Highest HY gross margin. The company's gross margin continues to grow,


reaching 67% for the HY 2022.



Technological full leverage. The company is currently in a strong position


with cash, revenues, and margins to fully leverage their technological


platforms, create new products, grow their audience and provide investors


with significant upside.



Accountable. The company's guidance is detailed, with precise KPIs to


achieve. This allows investors to clearly understand management views and


renders management accountable for succeeding in reaching these metrics or


for failing to do so.



Scalable Model. The company's scalable XaaS models deliver high margin and


recurring revenue stream, scalable to different sectors, geographies and


languages.



Operational Agility Decentralised structure and scalable human resources


for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk.



Based on our DCF model, we maintain our price target to 0.11 AUD


(0.08 EUR) per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25315.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 05.09.2022 (13.45 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 05.09.2022 (3.00 pm)


Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



