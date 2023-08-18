Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Almonty Industries":

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 18.08.2023

Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen

With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax

loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our

expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese

Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in

H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022:

CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and

long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).

We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage

Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong,

Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of

the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares

outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per

share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our

Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°