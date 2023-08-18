Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




18.08.23 08:16
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 18.08.2023


Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen



With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax


loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our


expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese


Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in


H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022:


CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and


long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).



We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage


Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong,


Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of


the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares


outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per


share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our


Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,36 € 0,3585 € 0,0015 € +0,42% 18.08./10:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0203981034 A1JSSD 0,71 € 0,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,36 € +0,42%  09:11
Frankfurt 0,35 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 0,3475 € -0,71%  09:11
Xetra 0,3635 € -0,95%  17.08.23
München 0,361 € -1,50%  08:01
Berlin 0,355 € -1,53%  10:18
Düsseldorf 0,3495 € -2,51%  09:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,3744 $ -6,40%  17.08.23
  = Realtime
