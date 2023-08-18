Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
18.08.23 08:16
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.
Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 18.08.2023
Kursziel: CAD 1,59 (bisher CAD 1,69)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 36 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
H1/2023 in-line with estimates - Los Santos about to reopen
With CAD 12.6mn and CAD -3.8mn, both sales (H1/2022 CAD 13.3mn) and pre-tax
loss (H1/2022: CAD -3.9mn), respectively, were in-line with our
expectations in H1/2023. 100% of revenues were generated by the Portuguese
Panasqueira mine, where ore mined and processed declined by 20.9% in
H1/2023. Free cash flow for the first six months was CAD -10.3mn (H1/2022:
CAD -5.8mn) which was financed by the issuance of shares (CAD 5.0mn) and
long-term debt (CAD 4.8mn, net of repayments).
We continue to value the shares of Almonty Industries using a two-stage
Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong,
Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of
the development project (Valtreixal). Given a higher number of shares
outstanding, we adjust our target price to CAD 1.59 from CAD 1.69 per
share. With an expected share price performance of 205.8%, we confirm our
Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/27563.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,36 €
|0,3585 €
|0,0015 €
|+0,42%
|18.08./10:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0203981034
|A1JSSD
|0,71 €
|0,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,36 €
|+0,42%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|0,35 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Stuttgart
|0,3475 €
|-0,71%
|09:11
|Xetra
|0,3635 €
|-0,95%
|17.08.23
|München
|0,361 €
|-1,50%
|08:01
|Berlin
|0,355 €
|-1,53%
|10:18
|Düsseldorf
|0,3495 €
|-2,51%
|09:10
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,3744 $
|-6,40%
|17.08.23
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|70
|Almonty Industries. TSX.V AL.
|09:10