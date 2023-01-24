Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Almonty Industries":

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 24.01.2023

Kursziel: CAD 1,66 (bisher CAD 1,67)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Almonty with placement of AUD 2.0mn

Almonty Industries has received firm commitments for issuing 2.5mn Chess

Depository Interests (CDIs) at a price of AUD 0.80 per CDI for gross

proceeds to the Company of CAD 2.0mn. The commitment was indicated by

Australian institutional investors who requested to increase their stake in

Almonty. According to the company, each CDI will be issued with one option

which entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price

of CAD 1.25 with an expiry date of 31 12 2024. Net proceeds of the deal of

approx. AUD 1.9mn will be mainly used for general working capital and offer

costs, according to the company.

We value Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity

model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira)

to which we have added the discounted value of the development project

(Valtreixal). Reflecting the higher number of shares outstanding, our fully

diluted price target slightly declines to CAD 1.66 from CAD 1.67 per share.

Given a 95.3% upside from the current share price of CAD 0.85 we are

reiterating our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/26291.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°