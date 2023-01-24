Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Almonty Industries":
 Aktien    


Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




24.01.23 13:06
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.



Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 24.01.2023


Kursziel: CAD 1,66 (bisher CAD 1,67)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



Almonty with placement of AUD 2.0mn



Almonty Industries has received firm commitments for issuing 2.5mn Chess


Depository Interests (CDIs) at a price of AUD 0.80 per CDI for gross


proceeds to the Company of CAD 2.0mn. The commitment was indicated by


Australian institutional investors who requested to increase their stake in


Almonty. According to the company, each CDI will be issued with one option


which entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price


of CAD 1.25 with an expiry date of 31 12 2024. Net proceeds of the deal of


approx. AUD 1.9mn will be mainly used for general working capital and offer


costs, according to the company.



We value Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity


model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira)


to which we have added the discounted value of the development project


(Valtreixal). Reflecting the higher number of shares outstanding, our fully


diluted price target slightly declines to CAD 1.66 from CAD 1.67 per share.


Given a 95.3% upside from the current share price of CAD 0.85 we are


reiterating our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/26291.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Drone Hot Stock liefert bis zu 200 Drohnen an Ukraine
281% Drohnen Aktientip nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,596 € 0,582 € 0,014 € +2,41% 24.01./15:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0203981034 A1JSSD 0,77 € 0,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,596 € +2,41%  15:06
Stuttgart 0,60 € +4,90%  10:46
Frankfurt 0,585 € +2,27%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,643 $ +2,06%  23.01.23
München 0,59 € +1,90%  08:00
Düsseldorf 0,584 € +0,17%  13:00
Berlin 0,589 € -0,51%  14:45
Xetra 0,579 € -0,86%  23.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Amazon ($AMZN). Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
40 Almonty Industries. TSX.V AL. 18.01.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...