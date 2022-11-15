Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen

15.11.22 09:36
dpa-AFX

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.


ISIN: CA0203981034



Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 15.11.2022


Kursziel: CAD 1,67


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA



The revival of the Sangdong tungsten project



We are initiating research coverage of Almonty Industries with a Buy rating


and a CAD 1.67 price target, which is derived using a blended NAV- and


two-stage DCF-based approach. Considering the expansion of its own value


creation by building a vertically integrated nano-tungsten oxide processing


plant to supply the South Korean battery anode and cathode manufacturing


industry would unlock additional value creation potential for Almonty,


allowing the company to generate significant earnings growth, which is not


yet reflected in the current share price, in our view. Almonty's shares are


currently trading at 1.82x and 5.5x 2024e revenues and EBIT, respectively,


and we believe the stock needs to re-rate to reflect the company's value


creation prospects.



Almonty Industries is a Canadian-based mining, exploration, and development


company that controls a portfolio of four high-grade tungsten projects in


stable Tier 1 jurisdictions in South Korea and the Iberian Peninsula. The


Group's flagship tungsten deposit is Almonty Korea Tungsten ('AKT'), which


was one of the world's leading tungsten producers for more than 40 years,


under the former name Sangdong Mine. After a planned restart in 2023e, AKT


is expected to be the largest tungsten mine outside China.



Almonty Industries was able to conclude an off-take agreement for the South


Korean production facility with The Plansee Group-one of the world's


leading tungsten suppliers with 11,000 employees in 35 production


facilities in 50 countries-at what we consider attractive conditions: With


a minimum term of 15 years and a floor price of USD 235 per MTU, Almonty


Industries expects a minimum estimated operating cash flow of USD 580mn


over the term of the agreement. Since the agreement covers only ~50% of the


production, this is for only half of the potential cash flows from the


Sangdong Mine. Given South Korea being the largest per capita tungsten


consumer globally, Almonty could hold the balance back for sale, f. ex. to


the South Korean battery markets, in our view.



By commissioning its own vertically integrated nano-tungsten oxide


processing plant ('Sangdong Downstream Extension Project') to supply the


South Korean battery anode and cathode manufacturing industry, Almonty


Industries would substantially enhance its value creation and


profitability, according to our view. Annual production capacity is


reported between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes. Completion and commissioning are


expected in the second half of 2023e. Once the downstream plant reaches


full capacity from 2026e, it will provide up to 30% of non-Chinese and up


to 10% of global tungsten supply, according to the company estimates.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/25941.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,494 € 0,517 € -0,023 € -4,45% 15.11./10:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0203981034 A1JSSD 0,77 € 0,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,494 € -4,45%  10:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,5263 $ +2,39%  14.11.22
Stuttgart 0,502 € +1,31%  09:51
Xetra 0,507 € +1,00%  14.11.22
München 0,507 € +0,80%  08:03
Frankfurt 0,501 € -0,20%  08:11
Berlin 0,514 € -0,58%  10:22
Düsseldorf 0,496 € -1,20%  10:00
  = Realtime
