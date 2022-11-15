Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Almonty Industries":

^

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Almonty Industries Inc.

Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.

ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Aufnahme der Coverage

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 15.11.2022

Kursziel: CAD 1,67

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

The revival of the Sangdong tungsten project

We are initiating research coverage of Almonty Industries with a Buy rating

and a CAD 1.67 price target, which is derived using a blended NAV- and

two-stage DCF-based approach. Considering the expansion of its own value

creation by building a vertically integrated nano-tungsten oxide processing

plant to supply the South Korean battery anode and cathode manufacturing

industry would unlock additional value creation potential for Almonty,

allowing the company to generate significant earnings growth, which is not

yet reflected in the current share price, in our view. Almonty's shares are

currently trading at 1.82x and 5.5x 2024e revenues and EBIT, respectively,

and we believe the stock needs to re-rate to reflect the company's value

creation prospects.

Almonty Industries is a Canadian-based mining, exploration, and development

company that controls a portfolio of four high-grade tungsten projects in

stable Tier 1 jurisdictions in South Korea and the Iberian Peninsula. The

Group's flagship tungsten deposit is Almonty Korea Tungsten ('AKT'), which

was one of the world's leading tungsten producers for more than 40 years,

under the former name Sangdong Mine. After a planned restart in 2023e, AKT

is expected to be the largest tungsten mine outside China.

Almonty Industries was able to conclude an off-take agreement for the South

Korean production facility with The Plansee Group-one of the world's

leading tungsten suppliers with 11,000 employees in 35 production

facilities in 50 countries-at what we consider attractive conditions: With

a minimum term of 15 years and a floor price of USD 235 per MTU, Almonty

Industries expects a minimum estimated operating cash flow of USD 580mn

over the term of the agreement. Since the agreement covers only ~50% of the

production, this is for only half of the potential cash flows from the

Sangdong Mine. Given South Korea being the largest per capita tungsten

consumer globally, Almonty could hold the balance back for sale, f. ex. to

the South Korean battery markets, in our view.

By commissioning its own vertically integrated nano-tungsten oxide

processing plant ('Sangdong Downstream Extension Project') to supply the

South Korean battery anode and cathode manufacturing industry, Almonty

Industries would substantially enhance its value creation and

profitability, according to our view. Annual production capacity is

reported between 3,000 and 4,000 tonnes. Completion and commissioning are

expected in the second half of 2023e. Once the downstream plant reaches

full capacity from 2026e, it will provide up to 30% of non-Chinese and up

to 10% of global tungsten supply, according to the company estimates.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/25941.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°